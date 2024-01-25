Element Science Receives CE Mark & UKCA Mark for the Jewel® Patch-Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator

First of its kind life-saving technology receives CE Mark and UKCA Mark, paving the way for enhanced protection of patients with elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Science, an innovative health technology company pioneering a digital wearable platform for high-risk cardiovascular patients, announced that it has received the European Union’s CE mark certification and Great Britain’s UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) marking for its novel Patch Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (P-WCD) from its Notified Body, the BSI Group.









The Jewel P-WCD was designed to address limitations with traditional garment-based WCDs. While these garment-based WCDs have demonstrated the ability to treat sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), a leading cause of death in the United States and in Europe, challenges related to patient comfort and compliance have resulted in avoidable deaths and limited their widespread adoption.

The effectiveness of the Jewel defibrillator was confirmed in the Jewel EP Lab Study, conducted in Prague, Czech Republic, in which 16 patients experiencing ventricular arrhythmias were successfully converted to a normal heart rhythm after a single therapeutic shock. The Jewel IDE Study, a pivotal study of 305 patients presented at the American Heart Association’s 2023 Annual Scientific Sessions demonstrated significant patient compliance and protected time resulting in a high number of successful patient saves and no deaths or serious adverse events related to the device (www.ElementScience.com/ide-study/ ).

Dr. Uday N. Kumar, Founder, President & CEO of Element Science commented, “Out-of-hospital SCA remains a significant problem in the United States and Europe with approximately only about 10% of patients surviving. The Jewel was developed to address the compliance issues of garment-based WCDs by focusing on user experience design and by incorporating advanced machine learning algorithms, both of which are approaches common in consumer wearables but relatively uncommon in medical device development. Gaining the CE mark under the rigorous European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) as well as the UKCA mark are testaments to the strength of the development, testing, and clinical results of the Jewel P-WCD.”

Hank Kucheman, who previously served as the CEO of Boston Scientific and is the non-executive chairman and long-time member of the Element Science Board of Directors, said, “Element Science is on the leading edge of leveraging advancements in machine learning, wearable technologies, and miniaturization to revolutionize the way patients receive care. Based on my long experience in medical technology development, the rigor of the approach with which the Jewel P-WCD was designed and tested has been validated by these approvals. The company is now well positioned to plan for delivering this lifesaving technology to patients outside the US.”

Dr. Petr Neužil, the Head of Cardiology and director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Service at Na Homolce Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic and lead investigator in the Jewel EP Lab Study, added “This novel approach to medical device design has created an exceptional patient experience and advantages that are likely to expand the use of WCDs to many more patients. I look forward to one day being able to prescribe the Jewel to my patients.”

In Europe, of the approximately 300,000 individuals experiencing OHCA annually, only about 8-10% survive. The Jewel P-WCD, developed with a design focused on enabling better compliance that has been clinically shown to lead to the delivery of lifesaving therapy when required, may significantly increase the chances of survival in OHCA, addressing an important public health issue in Europe.

The Jewel P-WCD is limited to investigational use only and is not available for sale in the United States.

About the Jewel® Patch Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (P-WCD)

The Jewel P-WCD is a novel, water resistant wearable defibrillator designed to detect and treat life-threatening arrhythmias in patients with a temporarily elevated risk for SCA. The device continuously monitors a patient’s heart and treats specific life-threatening rhythms. It is designed for continued protection during normal daily activities, including showering, sleeping, and moderate exercise. The Jewel Mobile App enables timely patient care by transmitting therapy information to the patient’s medical team in near real-time.

About the Jewel IDE Study

The Jewel IDE Study (NCT05201495) was a multicenter, prospective, single-arm study that enrolled 305 patients for up to 180 days. The study objective was to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Jewel P-WCD in patients at high risk for sudden cardiac arrest. Endpoints included: patient compliance / wear-time, number of patient saves / conversions, arrhythmia detection, therapy effectiveness, inappropriate shock rate, and cutaneous adverse device effects. www.ElementScience.com/ide-study/

About Element Science, Inc.

Element Science, Inc. is a medical device and digital health company focused on developing solutions at the intersection of clinical-grade wearables, machine learning algorithms, and lifesaving therapies that address leading causes of death and hospitalization in patients with heart disease, primarily as they transition from the hospital-to-home. By putting the needs of patients and physicians first, our personalized digital devices, which are designed for function, comfort, and ease-of-use, aim to redefine the paradigm of care for these patients. Our first product, a wearable patch defibrillator, is initially targeted at treating more than 500,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe with an elevated temporary risk of potentially experiencing a lethal heart rhythm. Based in San Francisco, our funders include Third Rock Ventures, Google Ventures, Deerfield Management, Qiming Venture Partners USA, Cormorant Asset Management, and Invus Opportunities. For more information, please visit www.elementscience.com.

LEARN ABOUT THE STUDY: www.ElementScience.com/ide-study/

LEARN MORE ABOUT ELEMENT SCIENCE: www.ElementScience.com/About

Contacts

Sharon N. Buechler



Element Science



650-218-6340



press@elementsci.com