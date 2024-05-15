Element Science Appoints Lee Smith, Jr. as the Company’s First Head of Commercial

Mr. Smith brings 20 years of successful leadership experience in Sales, Commercial Operations, and Customer Success

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Science, an innovative health technology company developing a pioneering digital wearable platform for high-risk cardiovascular patients, announced the appointment of Lee Smith Jr. as the company’s first Head of Commercial. With nearly 20 years of successful leadership experience in sales, commercial operations, and customer success, Mr. Smith will be instrumental in driving the launch and expansion of Element Science’s Jewel Patch Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (P-WCD) globally.









The Company recently announced it had received the European Union’s CE mark certification and Great Britain’s UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) marking for its novel Jewel P-WCD. With the Premarket Approval (PMA) process for the Jewel P-WCD far along in its review with the FDA, Mr. Smith will accelerate preparation for the Jewel P-WCD’s highly anticipated U.S. launch.

Mr. Smith’s extensive experience, particularly most recently as Head of Commercial of Philips’ Ambulatory and Diagnostic Monitoring Group, will shape Element Science’s strategic approach to commercialization. His role will focus on building a high-performance commercial team, developing effective and patient-focused sales strategies, and ensuring an unparalleled customer success experience for all stakeholders. He will also be responsible for overseeing the company’s field clinical operations, providing hands-on leadership during the crucial launch phase.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lee Smith Jr. to our leadership team as our first Head of Commercial,” said Dr. Uday N. Kumar, Founder, President & CEO of Element Science. “His track record in building successful commercial teams and leading them through new product launches will be invaluable as we prepare for the anticipated commercialization of the Jewel P-WCD. Further, given my deep belief in the importance of focusing on the patient experience when developing wearable technologies, I know that Lee’s direct leadership and experience with products squarely focused on patients aligns extremely well with our goal of redefining cardiovascular patient care during the hospital to home transition.”

Commercialization under Mr. Smith is a significant step in Element Science’s journey toward achieving its short- and long-term goals of becoming a leader in clinical grade therapeutic wearables built around advanced machine learning algorithms. Under Mr. Smith, the launch of the Jewel P-WCD in key markets, including in areas with historically different access to cutting edge technologies, will not only help establish Element Science as a leader in digital health technology, but also signal the company’s commitment to customer success and ensuring that innovation is equitably delivered​.

In addition to key leadership roles in major healthcare technology companies, Mr. Smith was also responsible for leading several mergers and acquisitions and strategically restructuring sales forces, which resulted in increased productivity. His entrepreneurial spirit and tenacity have earned him multiple Presidents Clubs and Manager of the Year Awards, highlighting his commitment to excellence in commercial leadership.

“I’m very excited to join Element Science and contribute to the successful launch of the Jewel P-WCD,” said Mr. Smith. “The company’s focus on innovative wearable health technology and patient-centric solutions is inspiring. I look forward to working with the talented team at Element Science to bring this life-saving technology to patients.”

The Jewel P-WCD is limited to investigational use only and is not available for sale in the United States.

About the Jewel® Patch Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (P-WCD)

The Jewel P-WCD is a novel, water resistant wearable defibrillator designed to detect and treat life-threatening arrhythmias in patients with a temporarily elevated risk for sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). The device continuously monitors a patient’s heart and treats specific life-threatening rhythms. It is designed for continued protection during normal daily activities, including showering, sleeping, and moderate exercise. The Jewel Mobile App enables timely patient care by transmitting therapy information to the patient’s medical team in near real-time.

About Element Science, Inc.

Element Science, Inc. is a medical device and digital health company focused on developing solutions at the intersection of clinical-grade wearables, machine learning algorithms, and lifesaving therapies that address leading causes of death and hospitalization in patients with heart disease, primarily as they transition from the hospital-to-home. By putting the needs of patients and physicians first, our personalized digital devices, which are designed for function, comfort, and ease-of-use, aim to redefine the paradigm of care for these patients. Our first product, a wearable patch defibrillator, is initially targeted at treating more than 500,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe with an elevated temporary risk of potentially experiencing a lethal heart rhythm. Based in San Francisco, our funders include Third Rock Ventures, Google Ventures, Deerfield Management, Qiming Venture Partners USA, Cormorant Asset Management, and Invus Opportunities. For more information, please visit www.elementscience.com.

LEARN MORE ABOUT ELEMENT SCIENCE: www.ElementScience.com

Contacts

Sharon N. Buechler



Element Science



650-218-6340



press@elementsci.com