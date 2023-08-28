Element Materials Technology Announces $8 Million Expansion in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Materials Technology (Element), a global leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, announces an $8m expansion in the Cincinnati region, with a new functional support center for colleagues in North America at The Landings in Blue Ash, Ohio.









The 21,525 square-feet of office space located on the fourth floor of the Landings II, a Class A building, will support colleague growth as the business expands. The investment is set to create 65 new jobs worth a total payroll of $5.6 million. A 10-year lease agreement has been signed with options to extend.

Element already has a presence in Cincinnati with its state-of-the-art material testing laboratory based in Fairfield, Ohio, totaling 60,000 square feet and containing over 250 test machines. As Element’s Fatigue Testing Center of Excellence, the location has been a world leader in testing metal and ceramic materials for over 40 years, supporting customers across unique industries including aerospace, transportation, and medical devices.

Rick Sluiters, EVP Americas at Element, said: “A new central location for functional support [human resources, information technology, commercial, legal and finance] will bolster our 3,600+ strong workforce in America and free up space to expand customer operations at our existing location.

“With our rich history in the region and strong support from the State of Ohio, the decision to select Cincinnati as the destination for our North American functional support center made strategic sense. We are excited for the next stage of our growth and thank REDI Cincinnati and JobsOhio for their ongoing partnership.”

Dan Johnson, City of Blue Ash Economic Development Director, commented: “We are excited to welcome Element Materials Technology to Blue Ash. Our City Council and city administration, in concert with our local real estate community, go to great lengths to create an inviting and supportive corporate environment. With long-term vision and prudent public investments, Blue Ash will continue to support Element and its employees in every possible way.”

J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio President and CEO, added: “Element’s new back-office operations in Blue Ash expands the footprint of a global leader in product testing, inspection and certification here in Ohio. With two facilities in proximity to one another in the Cincinnati region, Element is growing its existing workforce by adding 65 new jobs for Ohioans who will improve the safety and quality of products vital to aerospace, healthcare, telecommunication and more.”

The State of Ohio and JobsOhio collaborated to provide support through a Job Creation Tax Credit, which was approved during Monday’s Tax Credit Authority meeting.

Element’s customers cross a unique range of industries, including aerospace, biomedical, industrial manufacturing, power generation and transportation.

About Element Materials Technology

The Element Materials Technology Group is one of the world’s leading global providers of testing, inspection, and certification services for a diverse range of products, materials, and technologies in advanced industrial supply chains where failure in use is not an option. Headquartered in London, UK, Element’s c.9,000 scientists, engineers, and technologists, work across a global network of over 270+ laboratories, support customers from early R&D, through complex regulatory approvals, and into production ensuring their products are safe and sustainable, and achieve market access.

In 2021, Element set out its new, industry leading environmental commitments, adopting science-based targets and committing to net zero emissions across its entire global business by 2035. These environmental commitments follow Element’s achievement of the highest ESG ranking in the testing, inspection and certification industry from Sustainalytics, a global leader in ESG research and data.

For more information about Element, please visit our website, connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

