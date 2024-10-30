Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q2 FY25 Results

Record Q2 net bookings driven by performance across EA SPORTS™ portfolio resulting in a raised full-year outlook

“EA delivered another strong quarter with record Q2 net bookings, driven by our incredible teams, broad portfolio and technology leadership,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA. “The momentum in our business reinforces our strategic vision to deliver innovative experiences and interactive entertainment that deepens and expands engagement across our global communities.”

“Q2 was another successful quarter for EA, exceeding the high end of our guidance range. As a result, we are also raising our FY25 outlook,” said Stuart Canfield, CFO of EA. “We remain confident in our ability to drive long-term value creation through increased scale, driving top-line growth, improved margins, and greater cash flow as shared at our Investor Day.”

Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics

Net bookings 1 for the quarter totaled $2.079 billion, setting a Q2 record and exceeding the high end of guidance range of $2.050 billion.

for the quarter totaled $2.079 billion, setting a Q2 record and exceeding the high end of guidance range of $2.050 billion. American Football is on track to exceed $1 billion in net bookings for FY25, with total hours played in Q2 up over 140% year over year, and we also saw new players in the community more than double year over year.

Through September, College Football 25 was the best-selling HD title in North America and gives EA three of the top ten HD bestsellers in North America.

Global Football saw live service growth across all platforms in Q2, and total franchise net bookings in FY25 are on track to grow over a record FY24.

The Sims™ 4 continues to expand, with more than 15 million players joining the game over the past year. Increased engagement led to higher-than-expected net bookings for the franchise in Q2.

Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics

Net revenue was $2.025 billion for the quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $234 million for the quarter and $2.198 billion for the trailing twelve months.

EA repurchased 2.6 million shares for $375 million during the quarter under the stock repurchase program, bringing the total for the trailing twelve months to 10.2 million shares for $1.400 billion.

Dividend

EA has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 18, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 27, 2024.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30, (in $ millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Full game 716 621 Live services and other 1,309 1,293 Total net revenue 2,025 1,914 Net income 294 399 Diluted earnings per share 1.11 1.47* Operating cash flow 234 112 Value of shares repurchased 375 325 Number of shares repurchased 2.6 2.6 Cash dividend paid 51 51

* Diluted earnings per share includes $0.34 from a one-time non-cash tax benefit in second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Trailing Twelve Months Financial Highlights

Twelve Months Ended September 30, (in $ millions) 2024 2023 Full game 1,917 2,058 Live services and other 5,492 5,535 Total net revenue 7,409 7,593 Net income 1,046 993 Operating cash flow 2,198 2,211 Value of shares repurchased 1,400 1,300 Number of shares repurchased 10.2 10.5

Operating Metric

The following is a calculation of our total net bookings1 for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended



September 30, Twelve Months Ended



September 30, (in $ millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total net revenue 2,025 1,914 7,409 7,593 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 54 (94 ) (36 ) 93 Total net bookings 2,079 1,820 7,373 7,686

Business Outlook as of October 29, 2024

Fiscal Year 2025 Expectations – Ending March 31, 2025

Financial outlook metrics:

Net revenue is expected to be approximately $7.400 billion to $7.700 billion. Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) is expected to be approximately $100 million.

Net income is expected to be approximately $1.019 billion to $1.156 billion.

Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $3.82 to $4.33.

Operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $2.075 billion to $2.275 billion.

The Company estimates a share count of 267 million for purposes of calculating diluted earnings per share.

Operational outlook metric:

Net bookings1 is expected to be approximately $7.500 billion to $7.800 billion.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Expectations – Ending December 31, 2024

Financial outlook metrics:

Net revenue is expected to be approximately $1.875 billion to $2.025 billion. Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) is expected to be approximately $525 million.

Net income is expected to be approximately $226 million to $270 million.

Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $0.85 to $1.02.

The Company estimates a share count of 266 million for purposes of calculating diluted earnings per share.

Operational outlook metric:

Net bookings1 is expected to be approximately $2.400 billion to $2.550 billion.

Conference Call and Supporting Documents

Electronic Arts will host a conference call on October 29, 2024 at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) to review its results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024 and its outlook for the future. During the course of the call, Electronic Arts may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live through the following dial-in number (888) 330-2446 (domestic) or (240) 789-2732 (international), using the conference code 5939891 or via webcast at EA’s IR Website at http://ir.ea.com.

EA has posted a slide presentation with a financial model of EA’s historical results and guidance on EA’s IR Website. EA will also post the prepared remarks and a transcript from the conference call on EA’s IR Website.

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until November 5, 2024 at (800) 770-2030 (domestic) or (647) 362-9199 (international) using conference code 5939891. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year on EA’s IR Website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements set forth in this release, including the information relating to EA’s expectations under the heading “Business Outlook as of October 29, 2024” and other information regarding EA’s expectations contain forward-looking statements that are subject to change. Statements including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “predict,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “may,” “likely,” “should,” “could” (and the negative of any of these terms), “future” and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management’s current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors which could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from its expectations include the following: sales of the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to develop and support digital products and services, including managing online security and privacy; outages of our products, services and technological infrastructure; the Company’s ability to manage expenses; the competition in the interactive entertainment industry; governmental regulations; the effectiveness of the Company’s sales and marketing programs; timely development and release of the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of, and integrate, acquisitions; the consumer demand for, and the availability of an adequate supply of console hardware units; the Company’s ability to predict consumer preferences and trends; the Company’s ability to develop and implement new technology; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; economic and geopolitical conditions; changes in our tax rates or tax laws; and other factors described in Part II, Item 1A of Electronic Arts’ latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors”, as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

These forward-looking statements are current as of October 29, 2024. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Electronic Arts.

While Electronic Arts believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Electronic Arts ultimately reports in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2024, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

1 Net bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in $ millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended



September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue 2,025 1,914 3,685 3,838 Cost of revenue 456 456 719 824 Gross profit 1,569 1,458 2,966 3,014 Operating expenses: Research and development 648 602 1,277 1,198 Marketing and sales 272 280 477 509 General and administrative 197 173 377 336 Amortization of intangibles 17 24 34 49 Restructuring 51 2 53 3 Total operating expenses 1,185 1,081 2,218 2,095 Operating income 384 377 748 919 Interest and other income (expense), net 15 14 45 28 Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 399 391 793 947 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 105 (8 ) 219 146 Net income 294 399 574 801 Earnings per share Basic 1.11 1.47 2.17 2.94 Diluted 1.11 1.47 2.15 2.93 Number of shares used in computation Basic 264 271 265 272 Diluted 266 272 267 273

Results (in $ millions, except per share data)

The following table reports the variance of the actuals versus our guidance provided on July 30, 2024 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 plus a comparison to the actuals for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Guidance



(Mid-Point) 2024 Actuals 2023 Actuals Variance Net revenue Net revenue 1,950 75 2,025 1,914 GAAP-based financial data Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 50 4 54 (94 ) Cost of revenue Cost of revenue 435 21 456 456 GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses (10 ) — (10 ) (15 ) Stock-based compensation (5 ) 1 (4 ) (2 ) Operating expenses Operating expenses 1,195 (10 ) 1,185 1,081 GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses (20 ) 3 (17 ) (24 ) Restructuring and related charges (65 ) 13 (52 ) — Stock-based compensation (160 ) (10 ) (170 ) (153 ) Income before tax Income before tax 333 66 399 391 GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 30 (3 ) 27 39 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 50 4 54 (94 ) Restructuring and related charges 65 (13 ) 52 — Stock-based compensation 165 9 174 155 Tax rate used for management reporting 19 % 19 % 19 % Earnings per share Basic 0.86 0.25 1.11 1.47 Diluted 0.85 0.26 1.11 1.47 Number of shares used in computation Basic 265 (1 ) 264 271 Diluted 267 (1 ) 266 272

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in $ millions) September 30, 2024 March 31, 20242 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,197 2,900 Short-term investments 366 362 Receivables, net 1,012 565 Other current assets 397 420 Total current assets 3,972 4,247 Property and equipment, net 578 578 Goodwill 5,381 5,379 Acquisition-related intangibles, net 346 400 Deferred income taxes, net 2,431 2,380 Other assets 428 436 TOTAL ASSETS 13,136 13,420 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued, and other current liabilities 1,312 1,276 Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 1,475 1,814 Total current liabilities 2,787 3,090 Senior notes, net 1,883 1,882 Income tax obligations 552 497 Other liabilities 506 438 Total liabilities 5,728 5,907 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 3 3 Retained earnings 7,520 7,582 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (115 ) (72 ) Total stockholders’ equity 7,408 7,513 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 13,136 13,420

2Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in $ millions) Three Months Ended



September 30, Six Months Ended



September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 294 399 574 801 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, accretion and impairment 122 85 202 173 Stock-based compensation 174 155 317 285 Change in assets and liabilities Receivables, net (579 ) (534 ) (447 ) (367 ) Other assets (78 ) (22 ) (20 ) 74 Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities 275 (90 ) 117 (200 ) Deferred income taxes, net (37 ) 201 (50 ) 108 Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 63 (82 ) (339 ) (403 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 234 112 354 471 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (50 ) (51 ) (117 ) (96 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments 111 151 239 302 Purchase of short-term investments (107 ) (163 ) (237 ) (313 ) Net cash used in investing activities (46 ) (63 ) (115 ) (107 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of common stock 42 40 42 40 Cash dividends paid (51 ) (51 ) (101 ) (103 ) Cash paid to taxing authorities for shares withheld from employees (18 ) (15 ) (139 ) (120 ) Common stock repurchases (375 ) (325 ) (750 ) (650 ) Net cash used in financing activities (402 ) (351 ) (948 ) (833 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 11 (11 ) 6 (9 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (203 ) (313 ) (703 ) (478 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 2,400 2,259 2,900 2,424 Ending cash and cash equivalents 2,197 1,946 2,197 1,946

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (in $ millions, except per share data) Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 YOY % FY24 FY24 FY24 FY25 FY25 Change Net revenue Net revenue 1,914 1,945 1,779 1,660 2,025 6 % GAAP-based financial data Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (94 ) 421 (113 ) (398 ) 54 Gross profit Gross profit 1,458 1,416 1,422 1,397 1,569 8 % Gross profit (as a % of net revenue) 76 % 73 % 80 % 84 % 78 % GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 15 16 29 10 10 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (94 ) 421 (113 ) (398 ) 54 Stock-based compensation 2 2 2 4 4 Operating income Operating income 377 365 234 364 384 2 % Operating income (as a % of net revenue) 20 % 19 % 13 % 22 % 19 % GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 39 37 101 27 27 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (94 ) 421 (113 ) (398 ) 54 Restructuring and related charges — — 61 6 52 Stock-based compensation 155 151 148 143 174 Net income Net income 399 290 182 280 294 (26 %) Net income (as a % of net revenue) 21 % 15 % 10 % 17 % 15 % GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 39 37 101 27 27 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (94 ) 421 (113 ) (398 ) 54 Restructuring and related charges — — 61 6 52 Stock-based compensation 155 151 148 143 174 Tax rate used for management reporting 19 % 19 % 19 % 19 % 19 % Diluted earnings per share 1.47 1.07 0.67 1.04 1.11 (24 %) Number of shares used in computation Basic 271 269 267 266 264 Diluted 272 271 270 268 266

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (in $ millions) Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 YOY % FY24 FY24 FY24 FY25 FY25 Change QUARTERLY NET REVENUE PRESENTATIONS Net revenue by composition Full game downloads 346 431 265 190 475 37 % Packaged goods 275 187 68 60 241 (12 %) Full game 621 618 333 250 716 15 % Live services and other 1,293 1,327 1,446 1,410 1,309 1 % Total net revenue 1,914 1,945 1,779 1,660 2,025 6 % Full game 32 % 32 % 19 % 15 % 35 % Live services and other 68 % 68 % 81 % 85 % 65 % Total net revenue % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % GAAP-based financial data Full game downloads 24 32 (37 ) (47 ) 70 Packaged goods 46 4 (37 ) (35 ) 46 Full game 70 36 (74 ) (82 ) 116 Live services and other (164 ) 385 (39 ) (316 ) (62 ) Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by composition1 (94 ) 421 (113 ) (398 ) 54 Net revenue by platform Console 1,187 1,229 1,049 1,005 1,374 16 % PC & Other 423 420 423 365 364 (14 %) Mobile 304 296 307 290 287 (6 %) Total net revenue 1,914 1,945 1,779 1,660 2,025 6 % GAAP-based financial data Console (35 ) 377 (94 ) (328 ) 108 PC & Other (34 ) 33 (10 ) (70 ) (37 ) Mobile (25 ) 11 (9 ) — (17 ) Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by platform1 (94 ) 421 (113 ) (398 ) 54

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (in $ millions) Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 YOY % FY24 FY24 FY24 FY25 FY25 Change CASH FLOW DATA Investing cash flow (63 ) (51 ) (49 ) (69 ) (46 ) Investing cash flow – TTM (205 ) (195 ) (207 ) (232 ) (215 ) (5 %) Financing cash flow (351 ) (431 ) (360 ) (546 ) (402 ) Financing cash flow – TTM (1,609 ) (1,622 ) (1,624 ) (1,688 ) (1,739 ) (8 %) Operating cash flow 112 1,264 580 120 234 Operating cash flow – TTM 2,211 2,352 2,315 2,076 2,198 (1 %) Capital expenditures 51 52 51 67 50 Capital expenditures – TTM 191 195 199 221 220 15 % Free cash flow3 61 1,212 529 53 184 Free cash flow3 – TTM 2,020 2,157 2,116 1,855 1,978 (2 %) Common stock repurchases 325 325 325 375 375 15 % Cash dividends paid 51 51 51 50 51 — DEPRECIATION Depreciation expense 49 48 50 51 51 4 % BALANCE SHEET DATA Cash and cash equivalents 1,946 2,742 2,900 2,400 2,197 Short-term investments 359 362 362 366 366 Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments 2,305 3,104 3,262 2,766 2,563 11 % Receivables, net 1,047 867 565 433 1,012 (3 %) STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION Cost of revenue 2 2 2 4 4 Research and development 113 108 104 101 122 Marketing and sales 13 14 14 12 16 General and administrative 27 27 28 26 32 Total stock-based compensation 155 151 148 143 174 RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED CHARGES Restructuring 2 — 59 2 51 Office space reductions (2 ) — 2 4 1 Total restructuring and related charges — — 61 6 52

3Free cash flow is defined as Operating cash flow less Capital expenditures.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in $ millions) The following table provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and margin to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the three months ended September 30, 2024 plus a comparison to the actuals for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 YOY % Change Net revenue 2,025 1,914 6% GAAP operating income 384 377 2% Acquisition-related expenses 27 39 Restructuring and related charges 52 — Stock-based compensation 174 155 Non-GAAP operating income 637 571 12% GAAP operating margin 19.0% 19.7% Non-GAAP operating margin 31.5% 29.8% Impact from change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 170 bps (360) bps

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP Guidance to Non-GAAP Guidance (in $ millions) The following table provides GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation of the Company’s FY25 guidance. Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2025 GAAP-Based Financial Data GAAP-Based Financial Data A B C D GAAP Guidance Range Acquisition-related expenses5 Restructuring and related charges5 Stock-based compensation5 Non-GAAP Guidance Range



= A + B +C + D Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)5 Net revenue 7,400 to 7,700 — — — 7,400 to 7,700 100 Cost of revenue 1,530 to 1,560 (40) — (15) 1,475 to 1,505 — Operating expense 4,445 to 4,515 (70) (80) (640) 3,655 to 3,725 — Operating margin 19.3% to 21.1% 150 bps 110 bps 870 bps 30.7% to 32.1% 90 bps to 80 bps Income before provision for income taxes 1,477 to 1,676 110 80 655 2,322 to 2,521 100 Net income4 1,019 to 1,156 Number of shares used in computation: Diluted 267

