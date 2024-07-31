Home Business Wire Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q1 FY25 Results
Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q1 FY25 Results

Live services drive Q1 expectation beat and builds momentum for FY25

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) today announced preliminary financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2024.


“EA delivered a strong start to FY25, beating net bookings guidance as we continue to execute across our business,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA. “Our focus on delivering bigger, bolder, and more connected experiences for our players has never been sharper and is illustrated by the record-breaking launch of EA SPORTS College Football 25 as we head into another historic Q2 sports season at EA.”

“Strong execution, live events and continued player engagement across our experiences, delivered Q1 results above expectations,” said Stuart Canfield, CFO of EA. “Looking ahead, the remarkable success of our launch week for College Football, combined with the upcoming launches for EA SPORTS Madden NFL, EA SPORTS FC and Dragon Age: The Veilguard, is building momentum for FY25 and beyond. We are well positioned to deliver our multi-year financial objectives.”

Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics

  • Net bookings1 for the quarter totaled $1.262 billion, exceeding the high end of the guidance range of $1.250 billion. This was driven by stronger performance across Madden NFL 24, FC Online and FC Mobile.
  • EA SPORTS FCTM celebrated real-world tournaments and events during Q1, attracting tens of millions of new fans and driving engagement across the franchise during the quarter.
  • EA SPORTSTM Madden NFL delivered sustained momentum through the quarter, with weekly average users in Ultimate Team and total net bookings up double digits year-over-year.
  • During the quarter, EA revealed Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay, which trended #1 on YouTube Gaming and received millions of views.
  • After the quarter ended, EA SPORTSTM College Football 25 welcomed 5 million unique players into the game through its first week, with over 500,000 more playing via the EA Play trial.

Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics

  • Net revenue was $1.660 billion for the quarter.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $120 million for the quarter and $2.076 billion for the trailing twelve months.
  • EA repurchased 2.8 million shares for $375 million during the quarter under the new stock repurchase program, bringing the total for the trailing twelve months to 10.2 million shares for $1.350 billion.

Dividend

EA has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 18, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 28, 2024.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

2024

2023

(in $ millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

Full game

250

443

Live services and other

1,410

1,481

Total net revenue

1,660

1,924

 

 

 

Net income

280

402

Diluted earnings per share

1.04

1.47

 

 

 

Operating cash flow

120

359

 

 

 

Value of shares repurchased

375

325

Number of shares repurchased

2.8

2.6

 

 

 

Cash dividend paid

50

52

Trailing Twelve Months Financial Highlights

 

Twelve Months Ended

June 30,

 

2024

2023

(in $ millions)

 

 

Full game

1,822

2,039

Live services and other

5,476

5,544

Total net revenue

7,298

7,583

 

 

 

Net income

1,151

893

 

 

 

Operating cash flow

2,076

1,987

 

 

 

Value of shares repurchased

1,350

1,300

Number of shares repurchased

10.2

10.5

Operating Metric

The following is a calculation of our total net bookings1 for the periods presented:

 

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

 

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in $ millions)

 

 

 

 

Total net revenue

1,660

 

1,924

 

7,298

 

7,583

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

(398

)

(346

)

(184

)

37

Total net bookings

1,262

 

1,578

 

7,114

 

7,620

Business Outlook as of July 30, 2024

Fiscal Year 2025 Expectations – Ending March 31, 2025

Financial outlook metrics:

  • Net revenue is expected to be approximately $7.100 billion to $7.500 billion.
    • Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) is expected to be approximately $200 million.
  • Net income is expected to be approximately $904 million to $1.085 billion.
  • Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $3.34 to $4.00.
  • Operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $2.050 billion to $2.250 billion.
  • The Company estimates a share count of 271 million for purposes of calculating diluted earnings per share.

Operational outlook metric:

  • Net bookings1 is expected to be approximately $7.300 billion to $7.700 billion.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Expectations – Ending September 30, 2024

Financial outlook metrics:

  • Net revenue is expected to be approximately $1.900 billion to $2.000 billion.
    • Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) is expected to be approximately $50 million.
  • Net income is expected to be approximately $204 million to $248 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $0.76 to $0.93.
  • The Company estimates a share count of 267 million for purposes of calculating diluted earnings per share.

Operational outlook metric:

  • Net bookings1 is expected to be approximately $1.950 billion to $2.050 billion.

Conference Call and Supporting Documents

Electronic Arts will host a conference call on July 30, 2024 at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) to review its results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024 and its outlook for the future. During the course of the call, Electronic Arts may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live through the following dial-in number (888) 330-2446 (domestic) or (240) 789-2732 (international), using the conference code 5939891 or via webcast at EA’s IR Website at http://ir.ea.com.

EA has posted a slide presentation with a financial model of EA’s historical results and guidance on EA’s IR Website. EA will also post the prepared remarks and a transcript from the conference call on EA’s IR Website.

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until August 14, 2024 at (800) 770-2030 (domestic) or (647) 362-9199 (international) using conference code 5939891. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year on EA’s IR Website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements set forth in this release, including the information relating to EA’s expectations under the heading “Business Outlook as of July 30, 2024” and other information regarding EA’s expectations contain forward-looking statements that are subject to change. Statements including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “predict,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “may,” “likely,” “should,” “could” (and the negative of any of these terms), “future” and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management’s current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors which could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from its expectations include the following: sales of the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to develop and support digital products and services, including managing online security and privacy; outages of our products, services and technological infrastructure; the Company’s ability to manage expenses; the competition in the interactive entertainment industry; governmental regulations; the effectiveness of the Company’s sales and marketing programs; timely development and release of the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of, and integrate, acquisitions; the consumer demand for, and the availability of an adequate supply of console hardware units; the Company’s ability to predict consumer preferences and trends; the Company’s ability to develop and implement new technology; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; economic and geopolitical conditions; changes in our tax rates or tax laws; and other factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Electronic Arts’ latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Risk Factors”, as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are current as of July 30, 2024. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Electronic Arts.

While Electronic Arts believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Electronic Arts ultimately reports in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2024, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

1 Net bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in $ millions, except per share data)

 

  

 

 

 

 

  

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

  

 

  

2024

 

2023

Net revenue

  

1,660

 

1,924

Cost of revenue

  

263

 

368

Gross profit

  

1,397

 

1,556

Operating expenses:

  

 

 

 

Research and development

  

629

 

596

Marketing and sales

  

205

 

229

General and administrative

  

180

 

163

Amortization of intangibles

  

17

 

25

Restructuring

  

2

 

1

Total operating expenses

  

1,033

 

1,014

Operating income

  

364

 

542

Interest and other income (expense), net

  

30

 

14

Income before provision for income taxes

  

394

 

556

Provision for income taxes

  

114

 

154

Net income

  

280

 

402

Earnings per share

  

 

 

 

Basic

  

1.05

 

1.48

Diluted

  

1.04

 

1.47

Number of shares used in computation

  

 

 

 

Basic

  

266

 

272

Diluted

  

268

 

274

Results (in $ millions, except per share data)

The following table reports the variance of the actuals versus our guidance provided on May 7, 2024 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 plus a comparison to the actuals for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

 

  

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

  

2024 Guidance

(Mid-Point)

 

 

 

2024

Actuals

 

2023

Actuals

 

  

 

Variance

 

 

Net revenue

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

  

1,625

 

 

35

 

 

1,660

 

 

1,924

 

GAAP-based financial data

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

  

(425

)

 

27

 

 

(398

)

 

(346

)

Cost of revenue

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

  

245

 

 

18

 

 

263

 

 

368

 

GAAP-based financial data

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

  

(10

)

 

 

 

(10

)

 

(16

)

Stock-based compensation

  

(5

)

 

1

 

 

(4

)

 

(2

)

Operating expenses

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

  

1,075

 

 

(42

)

 

1,033

 

 

1,014

 

GAAP-based financial data

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

  

(20

)

 

3

 

 

(17

)

 

(25

)

Restructuring and related charges

  

(65

)

 

59

 

 

(6

)

 

(3

)

Stock-based compensation

  

(135

)

 

(4

)

 

(139

)

 

(128

)

Income before tax

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before tax

  

324

 

 

70

 

 

394

 

 

556

 

GAAP-based financial data

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

  

30

 

 

(3

)

 

27

 

 

41

 

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

  

(425

)

 

27

 

 

(398

)

 

(346

)

Restructuring and related charges

  

65

 

 

(59

)

 

6

 

 

3

 

Stock-based compensation

  

140

 

 

3

 

 

143

 

 

130

 

Tax rate used for management reporting

  

19

%

 

 

 

19

%

 

19

%

Earnings per share

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

  

0.83

 

 

0.22

 

 

1.05

 

 

1.48

 

Diluted

  

0.82

 

 

0.22

 

 

1.04

 

 

1.47

 

Number of shares used in computation

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

  

268

 

 

(2

)

 

266

 

 

272

 

Diluted

  

270

 

 

(2

)

 

268

 

 

274

 

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in $ millions)

 

  

 

 

 

 

  

June 30, 2024

 

March 31, 20242

ASSETS

  

 

 

 

Current assets:

  

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

  

2,400

 

 

2,900

 

Short-term investments

  

366

 

 

362

 

Receivables, net

  

433

 

 

565

 

Other current assets

  

388

 

 

420

 

Total current assets

  

3,587

 

 

4,247

 

Property and equipment, net

  

558

 

 

578

 

Goodwill

  

5,379

 

 

5,379

 

Acquisition-related intangibles, net

  

373

 

 

400

 

Deferred income taxes, net

  

2,393

 

 

2,380

 

Other assets

  

418

 

 

436

 

TOTAL ASSETS

  

12,708

 

 

13,420

 

 

  

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

  

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

  

 

 

 

Accounts payable

  

80

 

 

110

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

  

976

 

 

1,166

 

Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

  

1,412

 

 

1,814

 

Total current liabilities

  

2,468

 

 

3,090

 

Senior notes, net

  

1,882

 

 

1,882

 

Income tax obligations

  

525

 

 

497

 

Deferred income taxes, net

  

1

 

 

1

 

Other liabilities

  

432

 

 

437

 

Total liabilities

  

5,308

 

 

5,907

 

 

  

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

  

 

 

 

Common stock

  

3

 

 

3

 

Retained earnings

  

7,457

 

 

7,582

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

  

(60

)

 

(72

)

Total stockholders’ equity

  

7,400

 

 

7,513

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

  

12,708

 

 

13,420

 

2Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in $ millions)

 

  

 

 

 

 

  

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

  

2024

 

 

2023

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

  

 

 

 

Net income

  

280

 

 

402

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

  

 

 

 

Depreciation, amortization, accretion and impairment

  

80

 

 

88

 

Stock-based compensation

  

143

 

 

130

 

Change in assets and liabilities

  

 

 

 

Receivables, net

  

132

 

 

167

 

Other assets

  

58

 

 

96

 

Accounts payable

  

(11

)

 

(18

)

Accrued and other liabilities

  

(147

)

 

(92

)

Deferred income taxes, net

  

(13

)

 

(93

)

Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

  

(402

)

 

(321

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

  

120

 

 

359

 

 

  

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

  

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

  

(67

)

 

(45

)

Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments

  

128

 

 

151

 

Purchase of short-term investments

  

(130

)

 

(150

)

Net cash used in investing activities

  

(69

)

 

(44

)

 

  

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

  

 

 

 

Cash dividends paid

  

(50

)

 

(52

)

Cash paid to taxing authorities for shares withheld from employees

  

(121

)

 

(105

)

Common stock repurchases

  

(375

)

 

(325

)

Net cash used in financing activities

  

(546

)

 

(482

)

 

  

 

 

 

Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

  

(5

)

 

2

 

Change in cash and cash equivalents

  

(500

)

 

(165

)

Beginning cash and cash equivalents

  

2,900

 

 

2,424

 

Ending cash and cash equivalents

  

2,400

 

 

2,259

 

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in $ millions, except per share data)

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Q1

 

YOY %

 

  

FY24

 

FY24

 

FY24

 

FY24

 

FY25

 

Change

Net revenue

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

  

1,924

 

 

1,914

 

 

1,945

 

 

1,779

 

 

1,660

 

 

(14

%)

GAAP-based financial data

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

  

(346

)

 

(94

)

 

421

 

 

(113

)

 

(398

)

 

 

Gross profit

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

  

1,556

 

 

1,458

 

 

1,416

 

 

1,422

 

 

1,397

 

 

(10

%)

Gross profit (as a % of net revenue)

  

81

%

 

76

%

 

73

%

 

80

%

 

84

%

 

 

GAAP-based financial data

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

  

16

 

 

15

 

 

16

 

 

29

 

 

10

 

 

 

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

  

(346

)

 

(94

)

 

421

 

 

(113

)

 

(398

)

 

 

Stock-based compensation

  

2

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

4

 

 

 

Operating income

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

  

542

 

 

377

 

 

365

 

 

234

 

 

364

 

 

(33

%)

Operating income (as a % of net revenue)

  

28

%

 

20

%

 

19

%

 

13

%

 

22

%

 

 

GAAP-based financial data

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

  

41

 

 

39

 

 

37

 

 

101

 

 

27

 

 

 

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

  

(346

)

 

(94

)

 

421

 

 

(113

)

 

(398

)

 

 

Restructuring and related charges

  

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

61

 

 

6

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

  

130

 

 

155

 

 

151

 

 

148

 

 

143

 

 

 

Net income

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

  

402

 

 

399

 

 

290

 

 

182

 

 

280

 

 

(30

%)

Net income (as a % of net revenue)

  

21

%

 

21

%

 

15

%

 

10

%

 

17

%

 

 

GAAP-based financial data

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

  

41

 

 

39

 

 

37

 

 

101

 

 

27

 

 

 

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

  

(346

)

 

(94

)

 

421

 

 

(113

)

 

(398

)

 

 

Restructuring and related charges

  

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

61

 

 

6

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

  

130

 

 

155

 

 

151

 

 

148

 

 

143

 

 

 

Tax rate used for management reporting

  

19

%

 

19

%

 

19

%

 

19

%

 

19

%

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

  

1.47

 

 

1.47

 

 

1.07

 

 

0.67

 

 

1.04

 

 

(29

%)

Number of shares used in computation

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

  

272

 

 

271

 

 

269

 

 

267

 

 

266

 

 

 

Diluted

  

274

 

 

272

 

 

271

 

 

270

 

 

268

 

 

 

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in $ millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Q1

 

YOY %

 

 

FY24

 

FY24

 

FY24

 

FY24

 

FY25

 

Change

QUARTERLY NET REVENUE PRESENTATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue by composition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Full game downloads

 

301

 

 

346

 

 

431

 

 

265

 

 

190

 

 

(37

%)

Packaged goods

 

142

 

 

275

 

 

187

 

 

68

 

 

60

 

 

(58

%)

Full game

 

443

 

 

621

 

 

618

 

 

333

 

 

250

 

 

(44

%)

Live services and other

 

1,481

 

 

1,293

 

 

1,327

 

 

1,446

 

 

1,410

 

 

(5

%)

Total net revenue

 

1,924

 

 

1,914

 

 

1,945

 

 

1,779

 

 

1,660

 

 

(14

%)

Full game

 

23

%

 

32

%

 

32

%

 

19

%

 

15

%

 

 

Live services and other

 

77

%

 

68

%

 

68

%

 

81

%

 

85

%

 

 

Total net revenue %

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

 

GAAP-based financial data

 

 

 

 

 

 

Full game downloads

 

(21

)

 

24

 

 

32

 

 

(37

)

 

(47

)

 

 

Packaged goods

 

(21

)

 

46

 

 

4

 

 

(37

)

 

(35

)

 

 

Full game

 

(42

)

 

70

 

 

36

 

 

(74

)

 

(82

)

 

 

Live services and other

 

(304

)

 

(164

)

 

385

 

 

(39

)

 

(316

)

 

 

Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by composition1

 

(346

)

 

(94

)

 

421

 

 

(113

)

 

(398

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue by platform

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Console

 

1,167

 

 

1,187

 

 

1,229

 

 

1,049

 

 

1,005

 

 

(14

%)

PC & Other

 

451

 

 

423

 

 

420

 

 

423

 

 

365

 

 

(19

%)

Mobile

 

306

 

 

304

 

 

296

 

 

307

 

 

290

 

 

(5

%)

Total net revenue

 

1,924

 

 

1,914

 

 

1,945

 

 

1,779

 

 

1,660

 

 

(14

%)

GAAP-based financial data

 

 

 

 

 

 

Console

 

(266

)

 

(35

)

 

377

 

 

(94

)

 

(328

)

 

 

PC & Other

 

(77

)

 

(34

)

 

33

 

 

(10

)

 

(70

)

 

 

Mobile

 

(3

)

 

(25

)

 

11

 

 

(9

)

 

 

 

 

Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by platform1

 

(346

)

 

(94

)

 

421

 

 

(113

)

 

(398

)

 

 

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in $ millions)

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Q1

 

YOY %

 

  

FY24

 

FY24

 

FY24

 

FY24

 

FY25

 

Change

CASH FLOW DATA

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing cash flow

  

(44

)

 

(63

)

 

(51

)

 

(49

)

 

(69

)

 

 

Investing cash flow – TTM

  

(196

)

 

(205

)

 

(195

)

 

(207

)

 

(232

)

 

(18

%)

Financing cash flow

  

(482

)

 

(351

)

 

(431

)

 

(360

)

 

(546

)

 

 

Financing cash flow – TTM

  

(1,606

)

 

(1,609

)

 

(1,622

)

 

(1,624

)

 

(1,688

)

 

(5

%)

Operating cash flow

  

359

 

 

112

 

 

1,264

 

 

580

 

 

120

 

 

 

Operating cash flow – TTM

  

1,987

 

 

2,211

 

 

2,352

 

 

2,315

 

 

2,076

 

 

4

%

Capital expenditures

  

45

 

 

51

 

 

52

 

 

51

 

 

67

 

 

 

Capital expenditures – TTM

  

193

 

 

191

 

 

195

 

 

199

 

 

221

 

 

15

%

Free cash flow3

  

314

 

 

61

 

 

1,212

 

 

529

 

 

53

 

 

 

Free cash flow3 – TTM

  

1,794

 

 

2,020

 

 

2,157

 

 

2,116

 

 

1,855

 

 

3

%

Common stock repurchases

  

325

 

 

325

 

 

325

 

 

325

 

 

375

 

 

15

%

Cash dividends paid

  

52

 

 

51

 

 

51

 

 

51

 

 

50

 

 

(4

%)

DEPRECIATION

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation expense

  

49

 

 

49

 

 

48

 

 

50

 

 

51

 

 

4

%

BALANCE SHEET DATA

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

  

2,259

 

 

1,946

 

 

2,742

 

 

2,900

 

 

2,400

 

 

 

Short-term investments

  

343

 

 

359

 

 

362

 

 

362

 

 

366

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments

  

2,602

 

 

2,305

 

 

3,104

 

 

3,262

 

 

2,766

 

 

6

%

Receivables, net

  

517

 

 

1,047

 

 

867

 

 

565

 

 

433

 

 

(16

%)

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

  

2

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

4

 

 

 

Research and development

  

93

 

 

113

 

 

108

 

 

104

 

 

101

 

 

 

Marketing and sales

  

11

 

 

13

 

 

14

 

 

14

 

 

12

 

 

 

General and administrative

  

24

 

 

27

 

 

27

 

 

28

 

 

26

 

 

 

Total stock-based compensation

  

130

 

 

155

 

 

151

 

 

148

 

 

143

 

 

 

RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED CHARGES

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring

  

1

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

59

 

 

2

 

 

 

Office space reductions

  

2

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

2

 

 

4

 

 

 

Total restructuring and related charges

  

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

61

 

 

6

 

 

 

3Free cash flow is defined as Operating cash flow less Capital expenditures.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in $ millions)

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

The following table provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and margin to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the three months ended June 30, 2024 plus a comparison to the actuals for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

  

June 30,

 

 

 

  

2024

 

2023

 

YOY %

Change

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

  

1,660

 

 

1,924

 

 

(14

%)

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

  

364

 

 

542

 

 

(33

%)

Acquisition-related expenses

  

27

 

 

41

 

 

 

Restructuring and related charges

  

6

 

 

3

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

  

143

 

 

130

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income

  

540

 

 

716

 

 

(25

%)

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating margin

  

21.9

%

 

28.2

%

 

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

  

32.5

%

 

37.2

%

 

 

Impact from change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

  

(2,120) bps

 

(1,380) bps

 

 

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP Guidance to Non-GAAP Guidance

(in $ millions)

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following table provides GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation of the Company’s FY25 guidance.

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2025

 

  

GAAP-Based Financial Data

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP-Based

Financial Data

 

  

 

A

 

 

B

 

C

 

D

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

GAAP Guidance

Range

 

Acquisition

related

expenses2

 

Restructuring

and related

charges2

 

Stock-based

compensation2

 

Non-GAAP

Guidance Range

= A + B +C + D

 

Change in

deferred net

revenue (online-

enabled games)2

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

  

7,100

 

to

7,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,100

 

to

7,500

 

 

200

Cost of revenue

  

1,480

 

to

1,520

 

 

(40

)

 

 

 

(10

)

 

1,430

 

to

1,470

 

 

Operating expense

  

4,345

 

to

4,435

 

 

(70

)

 

(95

)

 

(615

)

 

3,565

 

to

3,655

 

 

Operating margin

  

18.0

%

to

20.6

%

 

150 bps

 

130 bps

 

860 bps

 

29.6

%

to

31.7

%

 

200 bps to 170 bps

Income before provision for income taxes

  

1,329

 

to

1,596

 

 

110

 

 

95

 

 

625

 

 

2,159

 

to

2,426

 

 

200

Net income1

  

904

 

to

1,085

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of shares used in computation:

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

  

271

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contacts

Andrew Uerkwitz

Vice President, Investor Relations

650-674-7191

auerkwitz@ea.com

Erin Rheaume

Director, Financial Communications

650-628-7978

erheaume@ea.com

