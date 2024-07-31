Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q1 FY25 Results

Live services drive Q1 expectation beat and builds momentum for FY25

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) today announced preliminary financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2024.





“EA delivered a strong start to FY25, beating net bookings guidance as we continue to execute across our business,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA. “Our focus on delivering bigger, bolder, and more connected experiences for our players has never been sharper and is illustrated by the record-breaking launch of EA SPORTS College Football 25 as we head into another historic Q2 sports season at EA.”

“Strong execution, live events and continued player engagement across our experiences, delivered Q1 results above expectations,” said Stuart Canfield, CFO of EA. “Looking ahead, the remarkable success of our launch week for College Football, combined with the upcoming launches for EA SPORTS Madden NFL, EA SPORTS FC and Dragon Age: The Veilguard, is building momentum for FY25 and beyond. We are well positioned to deliver our multi-year financial objectives.”

Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics

Net bookings 1 for the quarter totaled $1.262 billion, exceeding the high end of the guidance range of $1.250 billion. This was driven by stronger performance across Madden NFL 24, FC Online and FC Mobile.

for the quarter totaled $1.262 billion, exceeding the high end of the guidance range of $1.250 billion. This was driven by stronger performance across Madden NFL 24, FC Online and FC Mobile. EA SPORTS FCTM celebrated real-world tournaments and events during Q1, attracting tens of millions of new fans and driving engagement across the franchise during the quarter.

EA SPORTS TM Madden NFL delivered sustained momentum through the quarter, with weekly average users in Ultimate Team and total net bookings up double digits year-over-year.

Madden NFL delivered sustained momentum through the quarter, with weekly average users in Ultimate Team and total net bookings up double digits year-over-year. During the quarter, EA revealed Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay, which trended #1 on YouTube Gaming and received millions of views.

After the quarter ended, EA SPORTSTM College Football 25 welcomed 5 million unique players into the game through its first week, with over 500,000 more playing via the EA Play trial.

Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics

Net revenue was $1.660 billion for the quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $120 million for the quarter and $2.076 billion for the trailing twelve months.

EA repurchased 2.8 million shares for $375 million during the quarter under the new stock repurchase program, bringing the total for the trailing twelve months to 10.2 million shares for $1.350 billion.

Dividend

EA has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 18, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 28, 2024.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (in $ millions, except per share amounts) Full game 250 443 Live services and other 1,410 1,481 Total net revenue 1,660 1,924 Net income 280 402 Diluted earnings per share 1.04 1.47 Operating cash flow 120 359 Value of shares repurchased 375 325 Number of shares repurchased 2.8 2.6 Cash dividend paid 50 52

Trailing Twelve Months Financial Highlights

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (in $ millions) Full game 1,822 2,039 Live services and other 5,476 5,544 Total net revenue 7,298 7,583 Net income 1,151 893 Operating cash flow 2,076 1,987 Value of shares repurchased 1,350 1,300 Number of shares repurchased 10.2 10.5

Operating Metric

The following is a calculation of our total net bookings1 for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in $ millions) Total net revenue 1,660 1,924 7,298 7,583 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) (398 ) (346 ) (184 ) 37 Total net bookings 1,262 1,578 7,114 7,620

Business Outlook as of July 30, 2024

Fiscal Year 2025 Expectations – Ending March 31, 2025

Financial outlook metrics:

Net revenue is expected to be approximately $7.100 billion to $7.500 billion. Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) is expected to be approximately $200 million.

Net income is expected to be approximately $904 million to $1.085 billion.

Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $3.34 to $4.00.

Operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $2.050 billion to $2.250 billion.

The Company estimates a share count of 271 million for purposes of calculating diluted earnings per share.

Operational outlook metric:

Net bookings1 is expected to be approximately $7.300 billion to $7.700 billion.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Expectations – Ending September 30, 2024

Financial outlook metrics:

Net revenue is expected to be approximately $1.900 billion to $2.000 billion. Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) is expected to be approximately $50 million.



Net income is expected to be approximately $204 million to $248 million.

Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $0.76 to $0.93.

The Company estimates a share count of 267 million for purposes of calculating diluted earnings per share.

Operational outlook metric:

Net bookings1 is expected to be approximately $1.950 billion to $2.050 billion.

Conference Call and Supporting Documents

Electronic Arts will host a conference call on July 30, 2024 at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) to review its results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024 and its outlook for the future. During the course of the call, Electronic Arts may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live through the following dial-in number (888) 330-2446 (domestic) or (240) 789-2732 (international), using the conference code 5939891 or via webcast at EA’s IR Website at http://ir.ea.com.

EA has posted a slide presentation with a financial model of EA’s historical results and guidance on EA’s IR Website. EA will also post the prepared remarks and a transcript from the conference call on EA’s IR Website.

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until August 14, 2024 at (800) 770-2030 (domestic) or (647) 362-9199 (international) using conference code 5939891. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year on EA’s IR Website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements set forth in this release, including the information relating to EA’s expectations under the heading “Business Outlook as of July 30, 2024” and other information regarding EA’s expectations contain forward-looking statements that are subject to change. Statements including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “predict,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “may,” “likely,” “should,” “could” (and the negative of any of these terms), “future” and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management’s current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors which could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from its expectations include the following: sales of the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to develop and support digital products and services, including managing online security and privacy; outages of our products, services and technological infrastructure; the Company’s ability to manage expenses; the competition in the interactive entertainment industry; governmental regulations; the effectiveness of the Company’s sales and marketing programs; timely development and release of the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of, and integrate, acquisitions; the consumer demand for, and the availability of an adequate supply of console hardware units; the Company’s ability to predict consumer preferences and trends; the Company’s ability to develop and implement new technology; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; economic and geopolitical conditions; changes in our tax rates or tax laws; and other factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Electronic Arts’ latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Risk Factors”, as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are current as of July 30, 2024. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Electronic Arts.

While Electronic Arts believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Electronic Arts ultimately reports in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2024, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

1 Net bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in $ millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Net revenue 1,660 1,924 Cost of revenue 263 368 Gross profit 1,397 1,556 Operating expenses: Research and development 629 596 Marketing and sales 205 229 General and administrative 180 163 Amortization of intangibles 17 25 Restructuring 2 1 Total operating expenses 1,033 1,014 Operating income 364 542 Interest and other income (expense), net 30 14 Income before provision for income taxes 394 556 Provision for income taxes 114 154 Net income 280 402 Earnings per share Basic 1.05 1.48 Diluted 1.04 1.47 Number of shares used in computation Basic 266 272 Diluted 268 274

Results (in $ millions, except per share data)

The following table reports the variance of the actuals versus our guidance provided on May 7, 2024 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 plus a comparison to the actuals for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Guidance



(Mid-Point) 2024



Actuals 2023



Actuals Variance Net revenue Net revenue 1,625 35 1,660 1,924 GAAP-based financial data Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (425 ) 27 (398 ) (346 ) Cost of revenue Cost of revenue 245 18 263 368 GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses (10 ) — (10 ) (16 ) Stock-based compensation (5 ) 1 (4 ) (2 ) Operating expenses Operating expenses 1,075 (42 ) 1,033 1,014 GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses (20 ) 3 (17 ) (25 ) Restructuring and related charges (65 ) 59 (6 ) (3 ) Stock-based compensation (135 ) (4 ) (139 ) (128 ) Income before tax Income before tax 324 70 394 556 GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 30 (3 ) 27 41 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (425 ) 27 (398 ) (346 ) Restructuring and related charges 65 (59 ) 6 3 Stock-based compensation 140 3 143 130 Tax rate used for management reporting 19 % 19 % 19 % Earnings per share Basic 0.83 0.22 1.05 1.48 Diluted 0.82 0.22 1.04 1.47 Number of shares used in computation Basic 268 (2 ) 266 272 Diluted 270 (2 ) 268 274

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in $ millions) June 30, 2024 March 31, 20242 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,400 2,900 Short-term investments 366 362 Receivables, net 433 565 Other current assets 388 420 Total current assets 3,587 4,247 Property and equipment, net 558 578 Goodwill 5,379 5,379 Acquisition-related intangibles, net 373 400 Deferred income taxes, net 2,393 2,380 Other assets 418 436 TOTAL ASSETS 12,708 13,420 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 80 110 Accrued and other current liabilities 976 1,166 Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 1,412 1,814 Total current liabilities 2,468 3,090 Senior notes, net 1,882 1,882 Income tax obligations 525 497 Deferred income taxes, net 1 1 Other liabilities 432 437 Total liabilities 5,308 5,907 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 3 3 Retained earnings 7,457 7,582 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60 ) (72 ) Total stockholders’ equity 7,400 7,513 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 12,708 13,420

2Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in $ millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 280 402 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, accretion and impairment 80 88 Stock-based compensation 143 130 Change in assets and liabilities Receivables, net 132 167 Other assets 58 96 Accounts payable (11 ) (18 ) Accrued and other liabilities (147 ) (92 ) Deferred income taxes, net (13 ) (93 ) Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) (402 ) (321 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 120 359 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (67 ) (45 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments 128 151 Purchase of short-term investments (130 ) (150 ) Net cash used in investing activities (69 ) (44 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash dividends paid (50 ) (52 ) Cash paid to taxing authorities for shares withheld from employees (121 ) (105 ) Common stock repurchases (375 ) (325 ) Net cash used in financing activities (546 ) (482 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (5 ) 2 Change in cash and cash equivalents (500 ) (165 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 2,900 2,424 Ending cash and cash equivalents 2,400 2,259

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (in $ millions, except per share data) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 YOY % FY24 FY24 FY24 FY24 FY25 Change Net revenue Net revenue 1,924 1,914 1,945 1,779 1,660 (14 %) GAAP-based financial data Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (346 ) (94 ) 421 (113 ) (398 ) Gross profit Gross profit 1,556 1,458 1,416 1,422 1,397 (10 %) Gross profit (as a % of net revenue) 81 % 76 % 73 % 80 % 84 % GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 16 15 16 29 10 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (346 ) (94 ) 421 (113 ) (398 ) Stock-based compensation 2 2 2 2 4 Operating income Operating income 542 377 365 234 364 (33 %) Operating income (as a % of net revenue) 28 % 20 % 19 % 13 % 22 % GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 41 39 37 101 27 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (346 ) (94 ) 421 (113 ) (398 ) Restructuring and related charges 3 — — 61 6 Stock-based compensation 130 155 151 148 143 Net income Net income 402 399 290 182 280 (30 %) Net income (as a % of net revenue) 21 % 21 % 15 % 10 % 17 % GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 41 39 37 101 27 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (346 ) (94 ) 421 (113 ) (398 ) Restructuring and related charges 3 — — 61 6 Stock-based compensation 130 155 151 148 143 Tax rate used for management reporting 19 % 19 % 19 % 19 % 19 % Diluted earnings per share 1.47 1.47 1.07 0.67 1.04 (29 %) Number of shares used in computation Basic 272 271 269 267 266 Diluted 274 272 271 270 268

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (in $ millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 YOY % FY24 FY24 FY24 FY24 FY25 Change QUARTERLY NET REVENUE PRESENTATIONS Net revenue by composition Full game downloads 301 346 431 265 190 (37 %) Packaged goods 142 275 187 68 60 (58 %) Full game 443 621 618 333 250 (44 %) Live services and other 1,481 1,293 1,327 1,446 1,410 (5 %) Total net revenue 1,924 1,914 1,945 1,779 1,660 (14 %) Full game 23 % 32 % 32 % 19 % 15 % Live services and other 77 % 68 % 68 % 81 % 85 % Total net revenue % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % GAAP-based financial data Full game downloads (21 ) 24 32 (37 ) (47 ) Packaged goods (21 ) 46 4 (37 ) (35 ) Full game (42 ) 70 36 (74 ) (82 ) Live services and other (304 ) (164 ) 385 (39 ) (316 ) Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by composition1 (346 ) (94 ) 421 (113 ) (398 ) Net revenue by platform Console 1,167 1,187 1,229 1,049 1,005 (14 %) PC & Other 451 423 420 423 365 (19 %) Mobile 306 304 296 307 290 (5 %) Total net revenue 1,924 1,914 1,945 1,779 1,660 (14 %) GAAP-based financial data Console (266 ) (35 ) 377 (94 ) (328 ) PC & Other (77 ) (34 ) 33 (10 ) (70 ) Mobile (3 ) (25 ) 11 (9 ) — Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by platform1 (346 ) (94 ) 421 (113 ) (398 )

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (in $ millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 YOY % FY24 FY24 FY24 FY24 FY25 Change CASH FLOW DATA Investing cash flow (44 ) (63 ) (51 ) (49 ) (69 ) Investing cash flow – TTM (196 ) (205 ) (195 ) (207 ) (232 ) (18 %) Financing cash flow (482 ) (351 ) (431 ) (360 ) (546 ) Financing cash flow – TTM (1,606 ) (1,609 ) (1,622 ) (1,624 ) (1,688 ) (5 %) Operating cash flow 359 112 1,264 580 120 Operating cash flow – TTM 1,987 2,211 2,352 2,315 2,076 4 % Capital expenditures 45 51 52 51 67 Capital expenditures – TTM 193 191 195 199 221 15 % Free cash flow3 314 61 1,212 529 53 Free cash flow3 – TTM 1,794 2,020 2,157 2,116 1,855 3 % Common stock repurchases 325 325 325 325 375 15 % Cash dividends paid 52 51 51 51 50 (4 %) DEPRECIATION Depreciation expense 49 49 48 50 51 4 % BALANCE SHEET DATA Cash and cash equivalents 2,259 1,946 2,742 2,900 2,400 Short-term investments 343 359 362 362 366 Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments 2,602 2,305 3,104 3,262 2,766 6 % Receivables, net 517 1,047 867 565 433 (16 %) STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION Cost of revenue 2 2 2 2 4 Research and development 93 113 108 104 101 Marketing and sales 11 13 14 14 12 General and administrative 24 27 27 28 26 Total stock-based compensation 130 155 151 148 143 RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED CHARGES Restructuring 1 2 — 59 2 Office space reductions 2 (2 ) — 2 4 Total restructuring and related charges 3 — — 61 6

3Free cash flow is defined as Operating cash flow less Capital expenditures.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in $ millions) The following table provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and margin to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the three months ended June 30, 2024 plus a comparison to the actuals for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 YOY %



Change Net revenue 1,660 1,924 (14 %) GAAP operating income 364 542 (33 %) Acquisition-related expenses 27 41 Restructuring and related charges 6 3 Stock-based compensation 143 130 Non-GAAP operating income 540 716 (25 %) GAAP operating margin 21.9 % 28.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin 32.5 % 37.2 % Impact from change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) (2,120) bps (1,380) bps

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP Guidance to Non-GAAP Guidance (in $ millions) The following table provides GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation of the Company’s FY25 guidance. Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2025 GAAP-Based Financial Data GAAP-Based



Financial Data A B C D GAAP Guidance



Range Acquisition



related



expenses2 Restructuring



and related



charges2 Stock-based



compensation2 Non-GAAP



Guidance Range



= A + B +C + D Change in



deferred net



revenue (online-



enabled games)2 Net revenue 7,100 to 7,500 — — — 7,100 to 7,500 200 Cost of revenue 1,480 to 1,520 (40 ) — (10 ) 1,430 to 1,470 — Operating expense 4,345 to 4,435 (70 ) (95 ) (615 ) 3,565 to 3,655 — Operating margin 18.0 % to 20.6 % 150 bps 130 bps 860 bps 29.6 % to 31.7 % 200 bps to 170 bps Income before provision for income taxes 1,329 to 1,596 110 95 625 2,159 to 2,426 200 Net income1 904 to 1,085 Number of shares used in computation: Diluted 271

