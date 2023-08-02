Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q1 FY24 Results

Record Q1 Net Bookings, up 21% year-over-year, driven by EA SPORTS FIFA Momentum and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

“EA delivered a record Q1, driven by strong momentum in EA SPORTS global football and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA. “Our exceptional teams are creating innovative entertainment experiences across our multi-year pipeline, starting with the highly anticipated, culture defining titles Madden NFL 24 and EA SPORTS FC 24.”

“We had a strong start to the fiscal year, with net bookings growth of 21% year over year, highlighted by new releases, continued live services growth, healthy engagement, and new player acquisition,” said Stuart Canfield, CFO of EA. “Looking ahead, our teams remain focused on delivering long-term growth and profitability.”

Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics1

Net bookings 2 for Q1 was $1.578 billion, up 21% year-over-year (up 25% in constant currency).

for Q1 was $1.578 billion, up 21% year-over-year (up 25% in constant currency). Live services and other net bookings for Q1 was $1.177 billion, up 4% year-over-year (up 7% in constant currency) and represented 75% of total net bookings.

for Q1 was $1.177 billion, up 4% year-over-year (up 7% in constant currency) and represented 75% of total net bookings. Our teams continue to execute across the business — launching five new high-quality releases, while providing over 145 content updates across 37 titles during the quarter.

EA SPORTS FIFA net bookings growth accelerated year over year, delivering a record Q1 for the franchise, and further demonstrating the power and potential of a connected massive online community.

net bookings growth accelerated year over year, delivering a record Q1 for the franchise, and further demonstrating the power and potential of a connected massive online community. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched to critical acclaim and commercial success. The game is entertaining millions of players around the world, and with multiple “best of 2023” list accolades, and a blockbuster story, we’re seeing players spend more time in-game than its predecessor.

Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics

Net revenue was $1.924 billion for the quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $359 million for the quarter and $1.987 billion for the trailing twelve months.

EA repurchased 2.6 million shares for $325 million during the quarter, bringing the total for the trailing twelve months to 10.5 million shares for $1.300 billion.

Dividend

EA has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 20, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 30, 2023.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (in $ millions, except per share amounts) Full game 443 341 Live services and other 1,481 1,426 Total net revenue 1,924 1,767 Net income 402 311 Diluted earnings per share 1.47 1.11 Operating cash flow 359 (78 ) Value of shares repurchased 325 320 Number of shares repurchased 2.6 2.5 Cash dividend paid 52 53

The following GAAP-based financial data3 and tax rate of 19% was used internally by company management to adjust its GAAP results in order to assess EA’s operating results:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP-Based Financial Data (in $ millions) Statement of Operations Acquisition-related expenses Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) Restructuring and related charges Stock-based compensation Total net revenue 1,924 — (346 ) — — Cost of revenue 368 (16 ) — — (2 ) Gross profit 1,556 16 (346 ) — 2 Total operating expenses 1,014 (25 ) — (3 ) (128 ) Operating income 542 41 (346 ) 3 130 Interest and other income (expense), net 14 — — — — Income before provision for income taxes 556 41 (346 ) 3 130 Number of shares used in computation: Diluted 274

Trailing Twelve Months Financial Highlights

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (in $ millions) Full game 2,039 2,012 Live services and other 5,544 5,195 Total net revenue 7,583 7,207 Net income 893 896 Operating cash flow 1,987 1,964 Value of shares repurchased 1,300 1,295 Number of shares repurchased 10.5 9.7

The following GAAP-based financial data3 and a tax rate of 19% was used internally by company management to adjust its GAAP results in order to assess EA’s operating results.

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP-Based Financial Data (in $ millions) Statement of Operations Acquisition-related expenses Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) Restructuring and related charges Stock-based compensation Total net revenue 7,583 — 37 — — Cost of revenue 1,846 (106 ) — — (7 ) Gross profit 5,737 106 37 — 7 Total operating expenses 4,304 (144 ) — (158 ) (546 ) Operating income 1,433 250 37 158 553 Interest and other income (expense), net 13 — — — — Income before provision for income taxes 1,446 250 37 158 553

Operating Metric

The following is a calculation of our total net bookings2 for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in $ millions) Total net revenue 1,924 1,767 7,583 7,207 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) (346 ) (468 ) 37 271 Total Net bookings 1,578 1,299 7,620 7,478

Business Outlook as of August 1, 2023

Fiscal Year 2024 Expectations – Ending March 31, 2024

Financial metrics:

Net revenue is expected to be approximately $7.300 billion to $7.700 billion. No change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) is expected.

Net income is expected to be approximately $947 million to $1.087 billion.

Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $3.42 to $3.92.

Operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $1.700 billion to $1.850 billion.

The Company estimates a share count of 277 million for purposes of calculating fiscal year 2024 diluted earnings per share.

Operational metric:

Net bookings2 is expected to be approximately $7.300 billion to $7.700 billion.

In addition, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data3 and long-term tax rate of 19% are used internally by EA to adjust GAAP expectations to assess EA’s operating results and plan for future periods:

Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2024 GAAP-Based Financial Data* GAAP Guidance Range Acquisition-related expenses Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) Restructuring and related charges Stock-based compensation (in $ millions) Total net revenue 7,300 to 7,700 — — — — Cost of revenue 1,670 to 1,750 (65 ) — — (5 ) Operating expense 4,248 to 4,368 (95 ) — (13 ) (600 ) Income before provision for income taxes 1,393 to 1,598 160 — 13 605 Net income 947 to 1,087 Number of shares used in computation: Diluted shares 277 *The mid-point of the range has been used for purposes of presenting the reconciling items.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Expectations – Ending September 30, 2023

Financial metrics:

Net revenue is expected to be approximately $1.825 billion to $1.925 billion. Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) is expected to be approximately ($125) million.

Net income is expected to be approximately $197 million to $243 million.

Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $0.72 to $0.89.

The Company estimates a share count of 273 million for purposes of calculating second quarter fiscal 2024 diluted earnings per share.

Operational metric:

Net bookings2 is expected to be approximately $1.700 billion to $1.800 billion.

In addition, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data3 and long-term tax rate of 19% are used internally by EA to adjust GAAP expectations to assess EA’s operating results and plan for future periods:

Three Months Ending September 30, 2023 GAAP-Based Financial Data* GAAP Guidance Range Acquisition-related expenses Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) Restructuring and related charges Stock-based compensation (in $ millions) Total net revenue 1,825 to 1,925 — (125 ) — — Cost of revenue 430 to 450 (15 ) — — — Operating expense 1,110 to 1,120 (25 ) — (10 ) (155 ) Income before provision for income taxes 290 to 358 40 (125 ) 10 155 Net income 197 to 243 Number of shares used in computation: Diluted shares 273 *The mid-point of the range has been used for purposes of presenting the reconciling items.

Conference Call and Supporting Documents

Electronic Arts will host a conference call on August 1, 2023 at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) to review its results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 and its outlook for the future. During the course of the call, Electronic Arts may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live through the following dial-in number (888) 330-2446 (domestic) or (240) 789-2732 (international), using the conference code 5939891 or via webcast at EA’s IR Website at http://ir.ea.com.

EA has posted a slide presentation with a financial model of EA’s historical results and guidance on EA’s IR Website. EA will also post the prepared remarks and a transcript from the conference call on EA’s IR Website.

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until August 15, 2023 at (800) 770-2030 (domestic) or (647) 362-9199 (international) using pin code 5939891. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year on EA’s IR Website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements set forth in this release, including the information relating to EA’s expectations under the heading “Business Outlook as of August 1, 2023” and other information regarding EA’s expectations contain forward-looking statements that are subject to change. Statements including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “predict,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “may,” “likely,” “should,” “could” (and the negative of any of these terms), “future” and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management’s current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors which could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from its expectations include the following: sales of the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to develop and support digital products and services, including managing online security and privacy; outages of our products, services and technological infrastructure; the Company’s ability to manage expenses; the competition in the interactive entertainment industry; governmental regulations; the effectiveness of the Company’s sales and marketing programs; timely development and release of the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of, and integrate, acquisitions; the consumer demand for, and the availability of an adequate supply of console hardware units; the Company’s ability to predict consumer preferences among competing platforms; the Company’s ability to develop and implement new technology; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; economic and geopolitical conditions; changes in our tax rates or tax laws; and other factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Electronic Arts’ latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Risk Factors”, as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are current as of August 1, 2023. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Electronic Arts.

While Electronic Arts believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Electronic Arts ultimately reports in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2023, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.4 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

1 For more information on constant currency, please refer to the earnings slides available on EA’s IR Website. 2 Net bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games. 3 For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in $ millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Net revenue 1,924 1,767 Cost of revenue 368 314 Gross profit 1,556 1,453 Operating expenses: Research and development 596 572 Marketing and sales 229 234 General and administrative 163 167 Amortization and impairment of intangibles 25 39 Restructuring 1 — Total operating expenses 1,014 1,012 Operating income 542 441 Interest and other income (expense), net 14 (5 ) Income before provision for income taxes 556 436 Provision for income taxes 154 125 Net income 402 311 Earnings per share Basic 1.48 1.11 Diluted 1.47 1.11 Number of shares used in computation Basic 272 279 Diluted 274 281

Results (in $ millions, except per share data)



The following table reports the variance of the actuals versus our guidance provided on May 9, 2023 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 plus a comparison to the actuals for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Guidance (Mid-Point) 2023 Actuals 2022 Actuals Variance Net revenue Net revenue 1,875 49 1,924 1,767 GAAP-based financial data Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (325 ) (21 ) (346 ) (468 ) Cost of revenue Cost of revenue 360 8 368 314 GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses (20 ) 4 (16 ) (30 ) Stock-based compensation — (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) Operating expenses Operating expenses 1,075 (61 ) 1,014 1,012 GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses (25 ) — (25 ) (39 ) Restructuring and related charges (20 ) 17 (3 ) — Stock-based compensation (140 ) 12 (128 ) (123 ) Income before tax Income before tax 445 111 556 436 GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 45 (4 ) 41 69 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (325 ) (21 ) (346 ) (468 ) Restructuring and related charges 20 (17 ) 3 — Stock-based compensation 140 (10 ) 130 125 Tax rate used for management reporting 19 % 19 % 19 % Earnings per share Basic 1.07 0.41 1.48 1.11 Diluted 1.06 0.41 1.47 1.11 Number of shares used in computation Basic 275 (3 ) 272 279 Diluted 277 (3 ) 274 281

1 The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in $ millions) June 30, 2023 March 31, 20232 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,259 2,424 Short-term investments 343 343 Receivables, net 517 684 Other current assets 455 518 Total current assets 3,574 3,969 Property and equipment, net 545 549 Goodwill 5,381 5,380 Acquisition-related intangibles, net 577 618 Deferred income taxes, net 2,555 2,462 Other assets 451 481 TOTAL ASSETS 13,083 13,459 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 75 99 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,145 1,285 Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 1,580 1,901 Total current liabilities 2,800 3,285 Senior notes, net 1,880 1,880 Income tax obligations 681 607 Deferred income taxes, net 1 1 Other liabilities 387 393 Total liabilities 5,749 6,166 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 3 3 Retained earnings 7,406 7,357 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (75 ) (67 ) Total stockholders’ equity 7,334 7,293 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 13,083 13,459

2 Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in $ millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 402 311 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 88 114 Stock-based compensation 130 125 Change in assets and liabilities Receivables, net 167 70 Other assets 96 (15 ) Accounts payable (18 ) (16 ) Accrued and other liabilities (92 ) (105 ) Deferred income taxes, net (93 ) (86 ) Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) (321 ) (476 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 359 (78 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (45 ) (59 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments 151 87 Purchase of short-term investments (150 ) (93 ) Net cash used in investing activities (44 ) (65 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 1 Cash dividends paid (52 ) (53 ) Cash paid to taxing authorities for shares withheld from employees (105 ) (104 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock (325 ) (320 ) Net cash used in financing activities (482 ) (476 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 2 (31 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (165 ) (650 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 2,424 2,732 Ending cash and cash equivalents 2,259 2,082

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (in $ millions, except per share data) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 YOY % FY23 FY23 FY23 FY23 FY24 Change Net revenue Net revenue 1,767 1,904 1,881 1,874 1,924 9 % GAAP-based financial data Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (468 ) (150 ) 461 72 (346 ) Gross profit Gross profit 1,453 1,442 1,313 1,426 1,556 7 % Gross profit (as a % of net revenue) 82 % 76 % 70 % 76 % 81 % GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 30 39 26 25 16 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (468 ) (150 ) 461 72 (346 ) Stock-based compensation 2 1 2 2 2 Operating income Operating income 441 427 289 175 542 23 % Operating income (as a % of net revenue) 25 % 22 % 15 % 9 % 28 % GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 69 82 76 51 41 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (468 ) (150 ) 461 72 (346 ) Restructuring and related charges — — — 155 3 Stock-based compensation 125 140 141 142 130 Net income (loss) Net income (loss) 311 299 204 (12 ) 402 29 % Net income (loss) (as a % of net revenue) 18 % 16 % 11 % (1 %) 21 % GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 69 82 76 51 41 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (468 ) (150 ) 461 72 (346 ) Restructuring and related charges — — — 155 3 Stock-based compensation 125 140 141 142 130 Tax rate used for management reporting 19 % 19 % 19 % 19 % 19 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share 1.11 1.07 0.73 (0.04 ) 1.47 32 % Number of shares used in computation Basic 279 278 276 274 272 Diluted 281 279 278 274 274 Anti-dilutive shares excluded for loss position3 — — — 1 —

1 The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges. 3 Diluted earnings per share reflects the potential dilution from common shares (calculated using the treasury stock method), issuable through stock-based compensation plans. When the company incurs a loss, shares issuable though stock-based compensation plans are excluded from the diluted loss per share calculation as inclusion would be anti-dilutive.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (in $ millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 YOY % FY23 FY23 FY23 FY23 FY24 Change QUARTERLY NET REVENUE PRESENTATIONS Net revenue by composition Full game downloads 237 328 423 274 301 27 % Packaged goods 104 274 199 98 142 37 % Full game 341 602 622 372 443 30 % Live services and other 1,426 1,302 1,259 1,502 1,481 4 % Total net revenue 1,767 1,904 1,881 1,874 1,924 9 % Full game 19 % 32 % 33 % 20 % 23 % Live services and other 81 % 68 % 67 % 80 % 77 % Total net revenue % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % GAAP-based financial data Full game downloads (111 ) 17 45 (24 ) (21 ) Packaged goods (65 ) 16 20 (24 ) (21 ) Full game (176 ) 33 65 (48 ) (42 ) Live services and other (292 ) (183 ) 396 120 (304 ) Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by composition1 (468 ) (150 ) 461 72 (346 ) Net revenue by platform Console 1,042 1,161 1,152 1,088 1,167 12 % PC & Other 402 423 435 469 451 12 % Mobile 323 320 294 317 306 (5 %) Total net revenue 1,767 1,904 1,881 1,874 1,924 9 % GAAP-based financial data Console (405 ) (134 ) 423 11 (266 ) PC & Other (54 ) 8 29 47 (77 ) Mobile (9 ) (24 ) 9 14 (3 ) Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by platform1 (468 ) (150 ) 461 72 (346 )

1 The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

