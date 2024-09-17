Electronic Arts Outlines Long-Term Growth Strategy at Investor Day

EA expects to outpace market growth and drive margin expansion through fiscal year 2027

Outlines strategy to double global audience to well over a billion people over the next five years

Debuts EA SPORTS™ App focused on connected, interactive entertainment beyond gaming

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) hosted its Investor Day event to share EA’s long-term growth strategy and provided an in-depth look at the initiatives driving its three strategic pillars – entertaining and engaging massive online communities; creating blockbuster interactive storytelling; and harnessing the power of community to accelerate growth in, around, and beyond our games.





“We are excited to unveil an in-depth look inside the growing scale and scope of our IP portfolio, as we accelerate engagement and social connection in and around our biggest franchises,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA. “We are also introducing new experiences and leveraging innovative technology to serve our global communities and attract new audiences, as we continue to transform our business and shape the future of entertainment.”

“We are committed to growing our business at scale and expanding operating margins through a disciplined approach to capital allocation,” said Stuart Canfield, CFO of EA. “Our strategy gives us confidence we can significantly outpace market growth through fiscal 2027.”

Investor Day Highlights:

EA shared an in-depth look at the initiatives and experiences driving its strategic pillars to accelerate growth in, around, and beyond gaming;

Outlined how AI drives efficiency, expansion, and transformation to accelerate its business;

Expects sustained growth in EA SPORTS™ and shared its aspiration to be the most valuable sports business;

Announced a modern day next-level Battlefield™ experience, with a community testing program coming in early 2025;

Investing behind The Sims™ platform and expects to more than double The Sims annual net bookings 1 over the next five years; announced partnership with Amazon MGM Studios on a movie based on The Sims;

Outlined plans to unlock net-new business opportunities beyond gaming, starting with the EA SPORTS App – a socially-driven app, with sports content, live sports data, interactivity and gaming centered on global football;

Updated that the company is on track towards the high end of the net bookings1 guidance, provided on July 30, 2024, for the second fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2024 and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

During the event, Andrew Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, shared EA’s vision for shaping the future of entertainment and strategy to build connected platforms that deliver more value and less friction where fans can play, create, watch, and connect. Laura Miele, President, EA Entertainment and Technology, detailed extraordinary, owned IP, including some of the world’s most beloved blockbuster franchises, as well as licensed IP through powerful collaborations. Cam Weber, President, EA SPORTS, shared the company’s aspiration to establish EA SPORTS as the most valuable sports business. David Tinson, Chief Experiences Officer, provided an overview of initiatives to engage and grow EA’s communities beyond the bounds of games. Mihir Vaidya, Chief Strategy Officer, shared more about the transformative potential the company sees in a future super-charged by AI. Stuart Canfield, Chief Financial Officer, provided EA’s financial framework for driving growth through the company’s strategic pillars and delivering long-term value.

The Investor Day webcast and accompanying presentations are available at EA’s IR Website at http://ir.ea.com.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2024, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

1 Net bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games.

