ElectroNeek Hires Yury Larichev as Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–ElectroNeek, the no-code Intelligent Automation platform, is pleased to announce the hiring of Yury Larichev as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Mr. Larichev will be responsible for all revenue-generation strategies and execution.









“I am excited to join ElectroNeek and become a part of such an innovative team,” said Yury Larichev. “I look forward to applying my channel and direct sales knowledge and global partner network to manage net new sales and SDR demand generation teams to drive predictable revenue and accelerate growth.”

Yury Larichev brings over 20 years of experience in sales, business development, marketing, and operations with software companies like Microsoft, Acronis, Parallels. As a leader in the tech industry, he has successfully led and managed over $200M in global sales and established highly-valued partnership programs.

“I am delighted to have Yury join us at ElectroNeek as our CRO,” said CEO Sergey Yudovskiy.

“His deep knowledge of MSP (Managed Service Providers) and channel partner industry combined with his impressive track record in the cybersecurity market made him a great fit for this position.”

Yury’s addition comes when ElectroNeek is experiencing tremendous growth opportunities from its customers across multiple industries in North and South America. With his expertise in building OEM and white-label offerings, Yury will be instrumental in helping ElectroNeek meet its ambitious goals for 2023 and beyond.

“My goal is to build on the great foundation laid by the amazing team here at ElectroNeek and scale the business even further,” said Yury Larichev.

“I’m confident that my experience driving successful sales and building relationships with partners worldwide will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow.”

ElectroNeek is committed to innovation and customer success through intelligent automation solutions powered by AI-driven RPA technology. With Yury Larichev’s leadership in driving revenue growth, ElectroNeek is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for no-code development.

ABOUT ELECTRONEEK

ElectroNeek is an Intelligent Automation platform empowering MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and their clients with cutting-edge technology that seamlessly automates business processes (end-to-end). This MSP-oriented platform offers a wide range of exciting low-code automation tools, based on RPA, IDP, AI, and GPT (Conversational and Generative) technologies.

Contacts

Kendall Matthews, Head of Marketing, 602-492-6043