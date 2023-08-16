Home Business Wire ElectroNeek Among Top 10% of Companies on 2023 Inc. 5000 List
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation–ElectroNeek, the leading intelligent automation platform for Managed Service Providers (MSP) and Businesses today announced that it has been included on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. ElectroNeek ranked No. 404 in the overall list and No. 3 in Texas for the Software category.




The annual Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Companies on the list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

This year’s participants are navigating their businesses, demonstrating hyper-growth in tumultuous global economic conditions, including inflationary pressure and hiring challenges. This only adds to the significance of their achievements.

“We are delighted to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. Congratulations to each one of the 2023 Inc. 5000 participants. This achievement recognizes our team’s efforts to democratize intelligent automation globally for businesses of any size,” said Sergey Yudovskiy, Co-Founder & CEO at ElectroNeek.

“Today’s announcement proves that ElectroNeek’s customer base of IT services providers benefits from our products and is empowered both on the business and tech side to deliver automation to their end clients.”

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent–not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies–as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.

ABOUT ELECTRONEEK

ElectroNeek is an Intelligent Automation platform empowering MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and their clients with cutting-edge technology that seamlessly automates business processes (end-to-end). This MSP-oriented platform offers a wide range of exciting low-code automation tools, based on RPA, IDP, AI, and GPT (Conversational and Generative) technologies.

