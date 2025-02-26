Electromed Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW PRAGUE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare MedTech and Services Virtual Conference

Management will present at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. A link to the live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Electromed website under Events & Presentations. Interested parties may also access the live webcast here. Investors may request meetings through their Oppenheimer representative.

The Sidoti Virtual Small-Cap Conference

Management will present at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 20, 2025. A link to the live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Electromed website under Events & Presentations.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. It is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota, and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.

Brad Nagel, Chief Financial Officer

(952) 758-9299

investorrelations@electromed.com



Mike Cavanaugh, Investor Relations

ICR Healthcare

(617) 877-9641

mike.cavanaugh@icrhealthcare.com