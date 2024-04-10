Electriq Power Wins 2024 CleanTech Breakthrough Award for “EMS Solution Provider of the Year”

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (“Electriq”) (NYSE/OTC: ELIQ), a trusted provider of intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses, is proud to announce that the company has been selected as the “EMS Solution Provider of the Year” winner of the 2024 CleanTech Breakthrough Awards.





As an honoree of the inaugural award, Electriq was chosen from among thousands of submissions for the excellence, performance, value, and impact of the company’s residential solar + storage solution, the PowerPod 2, and its Sustainable Community Networks program, referred to as the PoweredUp Network. The award recognizes the company’s technology and business model as an innovative energy management systems solution that expands end-user access to renewable energy-based resilience options.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized for our efforts in providing truly sustainable and equitable clean energy to traditionally underserved communities,” said Frank Magnotti, CEO of Electriq Power. “The success of our Sustainable Community Networks is a testament to the demand for accessible energy management solutions, and we’re thankful to CleanTech Breakthrough for the opportunity to highlight our mission as a clean technology industry leader.”

Electriq’s PowerPod 2 is an integrated, grid-connected residential battery system designed to store and manage solar power. The system offers a high power output of 7.6kW with 96.6% round-trip efficiency. The PowerPod 2 is available in three capacities to meet homeowners’ energy storage needs without oversizing their systems and to maximize utility bill savings. The PowerPod 2 features safe and sustainable LFP battery chemistry and intelligent software that enables the system to cycle through multiple operating modes, allowing users to manage energy usage for optimized performance.

By connecting organizations, companies, municipalities, and local homeowners through Sustainable Community Networks, Electriq is fostering a shared vision of making the planet a better place. Through these collaborations, as well as by providing a comprehensive solution portfolio, Electriq’s PoweredUp Network makes it possible to deliver clean, affordable, and resilient energy to all homeowners. Electriq’s Sustainable Community Networks programs have been growing in popularity, largely driven by homeowners seeking to lower electricity costs and ensure energy resilience. The company currently has 17 programs in California – with plans to expand to other states.

For more information about the 2024 CleanTech Breakthrough Awards, including the selection process, categories, and winners, visit https://cleantechbreakthrough.com/.

About Electriq Power

Electriq (NYSE/OTC:ELIQ), founded in 2014 in the San Francisco Bay Area, provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. Electriq’s solutions deliver always-available, low-cost clean energy, even during intermittent outages and inclement weather. Those solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide their constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy, regardless of socio-economic status. For more information, visit www.electriqpower.com.

