Electriq Power to Present at The Microcap Conference in Atlantic City, NJ

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (“Electriq”) (NYSE/OTC: ELIQ), a trusted provider of intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses, today announced that Frank Magnotti, CEO will participate in The Microcap Conference in Atlantic City, NJ which is being held January 30 – February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino.


Mr. Magnotti is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 31 at 3:40pm EST in Track 2 and Thursday, February 1 at 10:50am EST in Track 6.

Mr. Magnotti will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

For more information and to register for the conference, please click here: https://themicrocapconference.com/

About Electriq Power

Electriq (OTC:ELIQ), founded in 2014 in the San Francisco Bay Area, provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. Electriq’s solutions deliver always-available, low-cost clean energy, even during intermittent outages and inclement weather. Those solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide their constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy, regardless of socio-economic status. For more information, visit www.electriqpower.com.

Contacts

Media enquiries for Electriq: media@electriqpower.com

Investor enquiries for Electriq: ir@electriqpower.com

