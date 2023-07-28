Electric Utility Sustainability Targets Called into Question by Customers, J.D. Power Finds

Despite Aggressive Carbon Reduction Goals, Few Customers Are Aware of Utility Sustainability Initiatives and Many Believe Utilities Can’t Achieve 100% Sustainability





TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nationwide, 82% of electric utility customers are served by a utility with a stated carbon-reduction target.1 However, only 19% of customers are aware of those targets, and just 26% believe U.S. utilities will ever achieve the goal of 100% clean energy, according to the J.D. Power 2023 Sustainability Index,SM released today. With imposed and self-imposed deadlines drawing nearer, consumer concerns about the seriousness of climate change remain high, and the nation’s electric utilities face a looming customer backlash about clean energy plans as more customers state the most important issue is affordability rather than the environment.

“Electric utilities are in an incredibly tough spot when it comes to sustainability,” said Andrew Heath, senior director of utilities intelligence at J.D. Power. “They need customer support and participation in sustainability initiatives if they are ever going to reach their goals, but very few customers are even aware that these programs exist. In the long run, an inability to deliver on stated carbon reduction targets will negatively affect credibility and will give regulators and politicians a foothold for increased intervention and closer oversight. Now is the time for utilities to capitalize on widespread customer concern about climate change to proactively share the steps they are taking.”

Following are some key findings of the 2023 index:

Low customer awareness for utility climate initiatives: Overall, just 19% of electric utility customers are aware that their utility has declared a goal to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions. The overall sustainability scores for electric utilities evaluated in the study—which are based on customer awareness, engagement and advocacy for their local utility’s climate initiatives—is 28 (on a 100-point scale), unchanged from 2022.

Just 26% of electric utility customers say they believe utilities will reach their goal of 100% clean energy. Moreover, the number of customers who say they believe a lot can be done to reduce climate change has declined steadily to 37.3% this year from 40.3% in 2020. More than half (52.7%) of customers say they believe climate change is serious or very serious.

Just 26% of electric utility customers say they believe utilities will reach their goal of 100% clean energy. Moreover, the number of customers who say they believe a lot can be done to reduce climate change has declined steadily to 37.3% this year from 40.3% in 2020. More than half (52.7%) of customers say they believe climate change is serious or very serious. Highest-scoring utilities: Sacramento Municipal Utility District has the highest score for a third consecutive year at 35. Other top performers include NextEra Energy (34), Portland General Electric (34), DTE Energy (32) and Southern Company (32).

The Sustainability Index evaluates electric utility customer awareness, support, engagement and advocacy for their local utility’s climate sustainability programs and goals. The index applies to the 35 largest U.S. electric utility companies and cities, each serving 500,000 or more residential customers. The study is based on responses from 70,486 business and residential electric utility customers and was fielded from June 2022 through May 2023.

Following is the full list of electric utility companies and cities that were evaluated, along with their index score:

Utility 2023 Sustainability Index Score Sacramento Municipal Utility District 35 NextEra Energy 34 Portland General Electric 34 DTE Energy 32 Southern Company 32 CMS Energy 31 Edison International 31 Emera 31 Pacific Gas and Electric 31 Salt River Project 30 Con Edison 29 L.A. Dept. of Water & Power 29 Pinnacle West 29 Puget Energy 29 Berkshire Hathaway Energy 28 CPS Energy 28 Duke Energy 28 Xcel Energy 28 Ameren 27 Dominion 27 Entergy 27 Exelon 27 OGE Energy Corp. 27 PSEG 27 Sempra Energy 27 Alliant Energy 26 PPL Corporation 26 Evergy 25 National Grid 25 AEP 24 WEC Energy Group 24 Duquesne Light 23 Eversource 23 Avangrid 22 FirstEnergy 21

