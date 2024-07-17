Electric Power Systems Submits TSO-C179b Application to the Federal Aviation Administration for Its EPIC 1.0 Rechargeable Lithium Battery System

The Breakthrough Marks a Major Milestone in Aviation Innovation

LOGAN, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electric Power Systems Inc. (EPS), a leading battery technology company in the aviation industry, today announced the submission of its application for Technical Standard Order (TSO) TSO-C179b approval of its EPIC 1.0 Rechargeable Lithium Battery System to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This significant achievement underscores the company’s commitment to advancing aviation technology and enhancing safety and reliability in the skies.





EPS has dedicated extensive resources and expertise to the development and rigorous testing of its battery system to meet and exceed the Minimum Operational Performance Standards (MOPS) of the TSO. This application is the culmination of exhaustive efforts and marks a pivotal step toward full TSO approval.

The EPIC 1.0 Battery System includes a scalable battery module that has robust containment and venting provisions and a sophisticated battery management system (BMS) that provides extensive monitoring, protection and communication capabilities to ensure safe operation on aircraft.

This application included over 2,600 pages of plans, procedures, reports and other compliance data required by RTCA DO-311A, DO-178, DO-160, and DO-254. Additionally, dozens of internal policies, processes and procedures were developed in order to meet the strict FAA manufacturing and quality system requirements.

“We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment,” said Nathan Millecam, President and CEO of Electric Power Systems. “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a product that not only meets but exceeds industry standards. This TSO submission is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our commitment to enhancing the aviation industry.”

