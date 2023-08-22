Electric Era Technologies Announces $11.5 Million in Series A Funding to Scale Production of Its PowerNode™ EV Fast Charging Stations for Convenience Stores Across the US

The Series A funding will increase EV drivers’ access to reliable, premium high-speed charging at quick service retail locations leveraging patented technology developed by former SpaceX engineers

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electric Era, a leader in revolutionizing the world’s EV fast-charging infrastructure with its proprietary PowerNode™ EV high-speed charging stations, today announced the close of its Series A financing. HSBC Asset Management led the Series A financing with participation from SQM Lithium Ventures, Blackhorn Ventures and Proeza Ventures.





The $11.5 million in new funding will accelerate PowerNode charging station production and deployments to meet growing demand for reliable, fast and affordable EV charging stations at convenience stores and quick service retailers (QSRs). The PowerNode charging stations are powered by Electric Era’s real-time and autonomous software platform that brings optimized performance and industry-leading 99.5% reliability to EV drivers and convenience store partners. A PowerNode charging station delivers a 100-mile charge for a typical EV in less than 10 minutes for more than 100 vehicles per day per charging station.

“We’re building the future of car refill by tackling the key challenges of adoption, including lack of easy access to reliable charging stations and too much dependence on our nation’s overburdened electrical grids,” said Quincy Lee, CEO and Founder of Electric Era and a former Manager of Engineering at SpaceX. “PowerNode-OS leverages Silicon Valley software principles used to safely launch NASA astronauts in order to bring fast, reliable and affordable charging stations to retail locations where drivers are already used to stopping. We uniquely deliver a premium charging experience that works well for EV drivers and delivers exceptional value for our convenience store customers, like Plaid Pantry.”

Electric Era’s PowerNode charging system leverages patented charging station technology and an AI-driven software platform to enable autonomous and real-time control of electrical grid power consumption, hardware reliability and a battery buffer.

PowerNode’s built-in battery automatically discharges to support increased charging on-demand, lowering the draw on the grid and enabling more charging sessions per day for a lower cost. Installation of a PowerNode charging system can be completed in as little as 16 weeks by avoiding local grid infrastructure upgrades, versus several months or longer with existing solutions.

“Decarbonizing US transportation rests on getting more Americans into EVs. Electric Era has cutting-edge technology that solves the core reliability and grid challenges of EV fast charging needed to transform the car refill experience. We are excited to support the company in its next phase of growth,” said Michael D’Aurizio, climate VC investor at HSBC Asset Management.

Electric Era is expanding to convenience stores across the US, where 160 million Americans visit each day according to NACS, to provide safe, well lit, affordable charging stations that do not require an app and function like traditional fueling sites, with the swipe of a credit card.

A Portland, Oregon Plaid Pantry convenience store will be the first commercial installation site to go live for the PowerNode, launching in early September, with convenience stores in nine states expected to be online before the end of the year. Electric Era aims to have more than 10,000 PowerNode charging stations installed at convenience stores across the US by the end of the decade.

The new funding brings the total Electric Era Technologies funding to $19M.

Follow Electric Era Technologies on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) for the latest news and updates.

About Electric Era Technologies: Launched by former SpaceX engineers in 2019, Electric Era Technologies’ mission is to enable the electrification and decarbonization of the transportation industry by making EV fast charging ubiquitous, reliable and affordable. Its proprietary PowerNode EV charging stations and AI-driven software platform deliver convenient, high-speed, electrical grid-friendly charging at gas stations, convenience stores and quick service retailers across the United States.

Contacts

Eric Schudiske eric@s2spr.com