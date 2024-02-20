Electric Era Secures Washington State Department of Commerce Funding for Three New PowerNode™ EV Fast Charging Stations in Rural and Tribal Communities

Awards leverage Electric Era’s proprietary technology to quickly deliver highly reliable EV fast charging to communities without the need to upgrade aging electric grid infrastructure

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electric Era Technologies, a leader in revolutionizing the world’s EV fast charging infrastructure, today announced new grant funding to bring its proprietary PowerNode™ EV fast charging stations to three additional locations in Washington state. The three grant awards, which Electric Era helped secure with its partners and customers, will leverage Electric Era as the supplier for new fast charging installations in rural and Tribal communities in Snohomish, Kitsap, and Yakima counties.





“We’re excited to grow our footprint of reliable EV fast chargers in our home state. Electric Era is the only Washington state-designed and manufactured EV fast charger available, built right here in Seattle by our team of top talent and former SpaceX engineers,” said Quincy Lee, founder and CEO of Electric Era. “Our chargers will be installed and available at partner sites in months, instead of a year or longer for traditional EV fast charging stations that require electric grid updates, and enable more accessibility for more EV drivers wherever they travel or live.”

The Washington State Department of Commerce awarded more than $1M to fuel installation of the three premium, affordable PowerNode fast charging stations. These new installations, two of which are on Tribal lands in Wapato and Kingston, will connect EV drivers with Electric Era’s hyper-reliable, battery-backed fast charging technology in grid-constrained locations. A PowerNode charging station can deliver a 100-mile charge for a typical EV in less than 10 minutes, with the power to service more than 100 vehicles per day per charging station.

Grants were secured on behalf of convenience store and gas station location owners, which partnered with Electric Era as the EV fast charging supplier. Other project partners include a local nonprofit and area utilities. Locations for the new PowerNode charging stations are:

A1 Gas , located in Snohomish County at 2216 WA-530, Arlington, WA 98223

, located in Snohomish County at 2216 WA-530, Arlington, WA 98223 Gliding Eagle Market , located in Kitsap County at 8000 NE Little Boston Rd, Kingston, WA 98346

, located in Kitsap County at 8000 NE Little Boston Rd, Kingston, WA 98346 Wolf Den, located in Yakima County at 61 W Wapato Rd, Wapato, WA 98951

“We’re proud of the rural community we serve here in Wapato, and want to do our part to make sure all EV drivers get the access they need to truly reliable fast charging that doesn’t require us to spend massive amounts of money upgrading our electrical grid,” said Johnathan Schab of Wolf Den, Inc. “Electric Era’s PowerNode charger ticks all those boxes, and we’re proud of our partnership to help bring cost-effective EV charging options to our neighbors here in Yakima County.”

The three grant awards are a part of the Washington State Department of Commerce effort to install 5,000 EV chargers in Washington state, more than half of which are planned for communities experiencing disproportionate health risks from fossil fuel pollution.

Electric Era currently has more than 10 EV fast charger sites either active or under construction in seven states, with additional installations and grant awards expected in the coming weeks and months.

About Electric Era Technologies

Launched by former SpaceX engineers in 2019, Electric Era Technologies’ mission is to enable the electrification and decarbonization of the transportation industry by making EV fast charging ubiquitous, reliable and affordable. Its proprietary PowerNode EV charging stations and AI-driven software platform deliver convenient, high-speed, electrical grid-friendly charging at gas stations, convenience stores and quick service retailers across the United States.

