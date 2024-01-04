Electric Era Launches First-of-its-Kind Referral Program to Accelerate Expansion of Its PowerNode™ EV Fast Charging Stations and Increase Access to Highly Reliable EV Refill

The new referral program empowers site hosts, EV drivers, and others to get paid for referring high quality gas stations, convenience stores, and quick service retail locations

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electric Era Technologies, a leading technology provider of EV fast charging stations, today announced its first-of-its-kind referral program to allow EV drivers and site hosts to get paid for referring eligible site hosts for its PowerNode EV fast charging stations along major highway corridors throughout Washington, Oregon, and California. Eligible site hosts receive additional monthly payments for use of their parking spots.





“We are seeing EV demand and sales surge, and we’re working to reduce one of the primary barriers to EV adoption, access to reliable EV charging station locations for drivers. Our referral program is powering a grassroots movement to build our network of tens of thousands of EV fast charging stations across America,” said Quincy Lee, Founder and CEO of Electric Era. “With our new referral program, consumers and convenience retailers are finally behind the wheel of helping increase the number of reliable EV fast charging stations where they’re needed most along West Coast highways.”

PowerNode provides an end-to-end commercial service that delivers EV refill on an accelerated timeline without costly grid updates and high utility bills. The charging stations are battery-backed and leverage a proprietary, vertically-integrated software system for intelligent energy management and integrated reliability features. PowerNode can even serve as a backup power supply to certain retail sites in the event of a power outage.

Plaid Pantry CEO Jonathan Polonsky commented on the ribbon cutting of the convenience store chain’s first commercial install of a PowerNode fast charging station in this video. Electric Era is currently installing its PowerNode fast charging station at seven sites, including five sites near the I-5 corridor through Washington, Oregon, and California. The company showcases its commitment to data transparency by displaying live site reliability metrics on its website.

The referral program offers EV advocates and small business owners up to $1,500 each for a referral which leads to a successful installation.

Program Information:

Referral partners should first fill out the referral program form on Electric Era’s website, then follow the directions. Ideal sites for a PowerNode fast charging station meet the following criteria:

Gas station, convenience store or quick service retailer

Located within one mile of a major highway

A minimum of twelve parking spaces

For full details on the PowerNode referral program please visit the Electric Era referrals page. Follow Electric Era Technologies on LinkedIn and X for the latest news and updates.

About Electric Era Technologies

Launched by former SpaceX engineers in 2019, Electric Era Technologies’ mission is to enable the electrification and decarbonization of the transportation industry by making EV fast charging ubiquitous, reliable and affordable. Its proprietary PowerNode EV charging stations and AI-driven software platform deliver convenient, high-speed, electrical grid-friendly charging at gas stations, convenience stores and quick service retailers across the United States.

Contacts

Eric Schudiske



eric@s2spr.com