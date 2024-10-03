Election Anxiety Crosses Party Lines: Both Parties Want Security Cameras Amid Interference Concerns

National survey shows 71% of Americans are concerned about voter intimidation, and 75% of voters want security cameras in the polling place

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New reports of election worker intimidation are raising concerns about election interference. A majority of Americans (71%) are worried about voter intimidation or safety at the polls, and 75% want security cameras at their voting place, according to a new national survey.





Voters on both sides of the aisle strongly believe security cameras are a good idea, with 82% of Republicans and 77% of Democrats saying they favor security cameras at the voting place.

Key findings include:

71% of Americans are worried about voter intimidation or safety at the polls

75% of Americans, regardless of party affiliation, want security cameras at the polling place

82% of Republicans, 77% of Democrats, and 74% of Independents favor having security cameras in the polling place

Survey respondents believe that the most important location for security cameras at the polling place is: Exterior/entrance to voting place (44%), Voter check-in area (36%), Ballot boxes (20%)

Experts say security camera technology has improved significantly since the 2020 election.

“Today, AI-powered video analytics are easily added to most standard security cameras, empowering officials to quickly search across all cameras for a person, object or vehicle, so they can immediately find the video they’re looking for,” said Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Network, a cloud video surveillance provider. “AI gun detection and other AI alerts can proactively notify authorities about problematic situations in the voter queue or at the ballot box, providing peace of mind to voters and election workers alike.”

Commissioned by Eagle Eye Networks, the survey was conducted by Propeller Insights, a Los Angeles-based market research firm. A total of 1,025 respondents in the U.S. were surveyed between Sept. 20-24, 2024.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure, cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. Businesses of all sizes utilize the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) to centralize their video surveillance and obtain better security and operations. Purpose-built for the cloud and AI, the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS addresses customers’ security and operational needs with unlimited scalability, simple usage-based subscription pricing, advanced analytics, integrated AI, and an open RESTful API platform delivering flexibility. Eagle Eye sells through a global network of resellers and integrators. Founded in 2012, Eagle Eye is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.een.com.

Contacts

EAGLE EYE PRESS CONTACT



GLOBAL HQ



Martha Entwistle



mentwistle@een.com