Home Business Wire Election Anxiety Crosses Party Lines: Both Parties Want Security Cameras Amid Interference...
Business Wire

Election Anxiety Crosses Party Lines: Both Parties Want Security Cameras Amid Interference Concerns

di Business Wire

National survey shows 71% of Americans are concerned about voter intimidation, and 75% of voters want security cameras in the polling place

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New reports of election worker intimidation are raising concerns about election interference. A majority of Americans (71%) are worried about voter intimidation or safety at the polls, and 75% want security cameras at their voting place, according to a new national survey.


Voters on both sides of the aisle strongly believe security cameras are a good idea, with 82% of Republicans and 77% of Democrats saying they favor security cameras at the voting place.

Key findings include:

  • 71% of Americans are worried about voter intimidation or safety at the polls
  • 75% of Americans, regardless of party affiliation, want security cameras at the polling place
  • 82% of Republicans, 77% of Democrats, and 74% of Independents favor having security cameras in the polling place
  • Survey respondents believe that the most important location for security cameras at the polling place is: Exterior/entrance to voting place (44%), Voter check-in area (36%), Ballot boxes (20%)

Experts say security camera technology has improved significantly since the 2020 election.

“Today, AI-powered video analytics are easily added to most standard security cameras, empowering officials to quickly search across all cameras for a person, object or vehicle, so they can immediately find the video they’re looking for,” said Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Network, a cloud video surveillance provider. “AI gun detection and other AI alerts can proactively notify authorities about problematic situations in the voter queue or at the ballot box, providing peace of mind to voters and election workers alike.”

Commissioned by Eagle Eye Networks, the survey was conducted by Propeller Insights, a Los Angeles-based market research firm. A total of 1,025 respondents in the U.S. were surveyed between Sept. 20-24, 2024.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure, cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. Businesses of all sizes utilize the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) to centralize their video surveillance and obtain better security and operations. Purpose-built for the cloud and AI, the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS addresses customers’ security and operational needs with unlimited scalability, simple usage-based subscription pricing, advanced analytics, integrated AI, and an open RESTful API platform delivering flexibility. Eagle Eye sells through a global network of resellers and integrators. Founded in 2012, Eagle Eye is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.een.com.

Contacts

EAGLE EYE PRESS CONTACT

GLOBAL HQ

Martha Entwistle

mentwistle@een.com

Articoli correlati

Blockchain for Energy (B4E) Announces Its New Product Is Now in Live Production With an Independent Exploration & Production Company – Advancing Its Groundbreaking...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Expanded functionality from the B4E Commodity Transport solution, marks a new era for supply chain optimization and transparency in...
Continua a leggere

Netherlands Embedded Finance Business Databook 2024: An $11.82 Billion Market by 2029 – 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments –...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Netherlands Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and...
Continua a leggere

Automotive Digital Key Sector Market (Europe and North America) 2024-2030: Disruptive UWB Technology, Rising Consumer Demand for Smartphone Integration and Innovative Sharing Models –...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Automotive Digital Key Sector, Europe and North America, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The traditional...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php