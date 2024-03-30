eLearning Partners to Present at Learning Solutions & HR Conference

eLearning Partners is excited to announce its participation as a speaker at the Learning Solutions & HR Conference on April 25, 2024.





DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eLearning Partners, a leading expert in online course development, is thrilled to announce its participation as a speaker at the upcoming Learning Solutions & HR Conference, scheduled from April 23 to April 25, 2024, at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, FL.

As North America’s exclusive event combining insights into learning and HR technology, this conference provides eLearning Partners with a platform to share their expertise in micro video-based learning.

The hands-on session, “From Classroom to Screen: Transforming Traditional Teaching Materials into Engaging Videos,” is scheduled for Thursday, April 25, 2024.

This interactive session addresses the crucial challenge of adapting traditional lecture-style teaching materials into a series of engaging micro-learning videos.

eLearning Partners will provide practical solutions and insights to help attendees achieve more than 200% higher learner engagement than the industry average.

“Modern-day learners are tech-savvy and are used to micro-learning videos such as YouTube shorts, so they expect the same engaging style in their training materials. Unfortunately, traditional materials lack engaging elements, such as storytelling, multimedia, and interactivity. Our goal is to help attendees transform dull lecture-style content into videos that will capture the attention of their learners,” said Jonny Havey, Co-Founder of eLearning Partners and lead speaker at the conference.

