Elavon Launches New Payments Interface for Hospitality Industry

From the spa to the front desk, API streamlines payments for hotels and related merchants

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elavon, one of the world’s largest payments processors, today announces the launch of Elavon Cloud Payments Interface, a new API that simplifies managing the digital and in-person payments experience for hotels and other hospitality-related businesses.

“Elavon Cloud Payments Interface helps continue digital transformation across the hospitality industry by enhancing guest experiences, streamlining operations and providing real-time safe and secure data synchronization. This lets us focus on the payment and allows our merchants to focus on delivering exceptional service,” said Pari Sawant, global chief product officer at Elavon. “This system cuts the cord and enables a smoother experience by enabling guests to charge for meals and services wherever they are.”

At its core, Elavon Cloud Payments Interface embeds payments conveniently and safely for both guests and merchants. For guests, it simplifies the ability to pay anywhere, anytime while protecting their payment data and information. For hospitality businesses in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean, this cloud-based system scales payments and supports third-party payments providers, while being PCI compliant.

Advantages the system provides business owners and franchisees include:

Integrated Guest Experiences : Bring payment capabilities to every stage of the guest journey, from booking reservations to checking-out and leverage transactions and updates reflected across PMS and POS devices in real-time. System offers full support of contactless and mobile payments.

: Bring payment capabilities to every stage of the guest journey, from booking reservations to checking-out and leverage transactions and updates reflected across PMS and POS devices in real-time. System offers full support of contactless and mobile payments. Cloud Transformation and Developer Experience: The RESTful API allows straightforward integration and development of cloud-based software tools to accept payments. Allows integration with third party payments providers.

The RESTful API allows straightforward integration and development of cloud-based software tools to accept payments. Allows integration with third party payments providers. Device Integration and Scale: Easily add new locations and devices, pairing without significant infrastructure changes or investments through the cloud.

Easily add new locations and devices, pairing without significant infrastructure changes or investments through the cloud. Enhanced Security: Delivering Elavon’s robust suite of fraud protection capabilities from the start of implementation.

Delivering Elavon’s robust suite of fraud protection capabilities from the start of implementation. Compliance: Automatic software updates systems are always up-to-date with latest features and patches.

For more about Elavon Cloud Payments Interface, visit the Developer Portal here.

About Elavon

Elavon is owned by U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB), the fifth-largest bank in the United States, and provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers in the United States, Europe, and Canada. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon’s innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to the largest global enterprises.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $684 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

