Elation Health Awarded for Leadership, Advancement of Primary Care and Digital Health

“Elation is by far the best medical software I’ve ever worked with. For primary care, family medicine, even pediatrics, and internal medicine – Elation provides the tools that we need and none that we don’t,” said Dr. Carroll, MD, FAAP and CEO of Atembis. “Elation truly does create greater efficiency and comprehensiveness during the patient encounter so we can maximize the amount of time with each patient.”

“We are grateful to be advancing high-value primary care and more importantly, for the opportunity to bring awareness to the essential role primary care plays in the well-being of the U.S. healthcare system,” said Kyna Fong, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Elation Health. “Centering primary care clinicians is vital to improving care outcomes. Technology can play a pivotal role in maintaining a clinical-first approach that nurtures the sacred patient-physician relationship.”

Built for the craft of medicine, Elation’s unified EHR and Billing software offers a comprehensive, yet simple design for modern integrations and seamless operation to alleviate primary care physician burden that allows independent practices and organizations to focus on what’s most important: providing phenomenal care. Elation’s award-winning, clinical-first design with intuitive charting, and seamless integrations provide point-of-care workflows that are purpose-built for high-value primary care. Its powerful Developer Platform with robust API, responds to more than one million calls daily while also empowering organizations to integrate with Elation’s strategic partners to build custom solutions.

In October 2023, Elation extended the reach of its platform, releasing the industry’s first EHR and billing solution for primary care to ease the overwhelming clinical and financial challenges facing clinicians today. Elation’s unified EHR documentation, clinical connectivity, and medical billing workflows give physicians freedom to deliver high-value patient care with the peace of mind knowing they can focus less on technology while running a sustainable business. Learn more about why Elation ranked number one as a 2023 Best in KLAS award winner for its return on investment, here.

Elation Health is the most trusted technology platform for high-value primary care. Since 2010, the company has delivered clinical-first solutions — built on a collaborative EHR platform — that help primary care organizations start, grow, and succeed in delivering the highest-quality personalized care to patients. Elation supports the mission of primary care by providing technology solutions that ease burden and allow physicians to focus on caring for their patients. The company serves 30,000 clinicians caring for more than 12 million Americans, including thousands of small independent practices and large prominent digital health innovators. Learn more at elationhealth.com, LinkedIn, and X.

