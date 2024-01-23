Elation Health and Surescripts® Partnership Supports Patient-Specific Prescription Cost Transparency for Primary Care Clinicians at Point of Care

Clinicians on Elation are optimizing the patient experience within the clinical-first EHR supported by Surescripts Real-Time Prescription Benefit integration

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elation Health, the clinical-first technology company powering innovation in primary care, today announced the successful adoption of Surescripts Real-Time Prescription Benefit tool, expanding the offerings with the long-time ePrescribing partner. Surescripts, the Arlington, Virginia–based information technology company, is the nation’s leading health information network. Elation Health launched this new offering in 2023, to enable providers and clinical staff with access to patient-specific medication coverage and cost data at the point-of-care, helping to inform conversations around medication therapies between clinicians and patients in real-time.





“ Given that so many medications have been in a shortage situation, it’s nice to have real time views regarding costs of alternatives so we can get medications sorted out for patients when they’re in the office for their visits or when they are calling in, without having to play cat and mouse with the pharmacy,” shared Dr. Elena Christofides, an Elation EHR customer in Columbus, OH.

Surescripts Real-Time Prescription Benefit includes On-Demand Formulary data, providing seamless, in-workflow access to patient-specific medication coverage benefits as well as cost data for all prescribing providers using Elation’s modern, cloud-based electronic health record (EHR). This enhancement also has information including prior authorization requirements, lower-cost alternative medication options, and out-of-pocket cost estimates for patients. The point-of-care integration gives clinicians visibility into lower-cost medication alternatives that patients are more likely to fill, leading to improved patient engagement, and the opportunity for better clinical outcomes.

“ Prescription drug costs are one of the most significant barriers keeping patients from starting and adhering to a medication. Our work with Elation Health and the integration of Surescripts Real-Time Prescription Benefit within their primary care platform and ePrescribing workflow can help eliminate sticker-shock at the pharmacy that can prevent patients from starting their medications,” said Andrew Mellin, M.D., Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer for Surescripts. “ Arming prescribers with patient-specific cost information enables them to have better informed conversations with their patients, helping them to find medications that are both therapeutically appropriate and more affordable. Together with Elation, Surescripts is simplifying patient intelligence sharing, removing burdens on clinicians and helping them focus on what they do best — providing quality, safe and less costly care for their patients.”

“ Clinicians understand that medication cost transparency and access can help strengthen the patient-physician relationship. Information in the EHR is an opportunity for important primary care conversations about cost expectations, affordability, and alternatives,” said Conan Fong, Chief Experience Officer and Co-Founder at Elation Health. “ With the enhanced Surescripts integration, the data shared in Elation is helping our clinicians make the best medication decisions, faster, with their patients — building trust and ultimately improving health outcomes.”

High-quality, effective primary care is rooted in a strong physician-patient relationship and benefits from thoughtful and innovative technology designed to enhance the clinical experience. The Elation EHR was purpose-built for primary care and is used by independent practices with insurance-based and direct-pay payment models as well as by large enterprise networks and innovators participating in value-based care.

Elation’s approach to primary care technology stands apart with its clinical-first design, intuitive charting, and seamless interoperability. For more on Surescripts’ Real-Time Prescription Benefit integration with Elation, visit here.

About Elation Health

Elation Health is the most trusted technology platform for high-value primary care. Since 2010, the company has delivered clinical-first solutions — built on a collaborative EHR platform — that help primary care organizations start, grow, and succeed in delivering the highest-quality personalized care to patients. Elation supports the mission of primary care by providing technology solutions that ease burden and allow physicians to focus on caring for their patients. The company serves 30,000 clinicians caring for more than 12 million Americans, including thousands of small independent practices and large prominent digital health innovators. Learn more at elationhealth.com, LinkedIn, and X.

Contacts

Uncommon Bold for Elation Health



media@elationhealth.com