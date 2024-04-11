Elasticsearch Open Inference API Supports Cohere Rerank 3

Developers can now boost semantic search retrieval for greater accuracy in GenAI use cases

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch®, today announced the Elasticsearch open inference API supports Cohere’s Rerank 3 model. As the first vector database to support Cohere Rerank 3, Elasticsearch now enables developers to benefit from greater semantic relevance to keyword and vector search retrieval for prompting large language models (LLMs).





“ The combination of the Elasticsearch open inference API and Cohere Rerank 3 gives developers stronger ‘top n’ results, without requiring any changes to the model or data indexes – which are both expensive operations – providing better search results to ground LLMs,” said Shay Banon, founder and chief technology officer at Elastic. “ As part of our ongoing partnership with Cohere, we’ve already made it easy for Elasticsearch developers to use Cohere’s embeddings. Adding Cohere’s incredible reranking capabilities to refine results past the first stage of retrieval was a natural evolution to our partnership.”

With this first-of-its-kind integration available today, developers with data stored in existing Elasticsearch indexes benefit from Cohere’s enhanced last-stage reranking capabilities. Users can also leverage the Elasticsearch vector database and hybrid search capabilities for embeddings from other third-party models with Cohere Rerank 3.

“ We continue to be impressed by the speed of innovation from Elasticsearch. They offer powerful search and retrieval capabilities and are leading the way with investments into their vector database and hybrid search offerings,” said Jaron Waldman, chief product officer at Cohere. “ We are excited to deepen our partnership by enabling developers to use Elasticsearch with Cohere’s state-of-the-art Rerank 3 model from day one.”

Support for Cohere’s Rerank 3 model is available today, read the Elastic blog to get started.

