Home Business Wire Elasticsearch Open Inference API and Playground Now Support Amazon Bedrock
Business Wire

Elasticsearch Open Inference API and Playground Now Support Amazon Bedrock

di Business Wire

Developers now have more LLMs to choose from when iterating and building production-ready RAG applications

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) announced support for Amazon Bedrock-hosted models in Elasticsearch Open Inference API and Playground. Developers now have the flexibility to choose any large language model (LLM) available on Amazon Bedrock to build production-ready RAG applications.


Our latest integration with Amazon Bedrock continues our focus on making it easier for AWS developers to build next-generation search experiences,” said Shay Banon, founder and chief technology officer at Elastic. By leveraging Elasticsearch and Amazon Bedrock’s extensive model library, developers can deliver transformative conversational search.”

Developers using Elasticsearch and models hosted on Amazon Bedrock can now store and use embeddings, refine retrieval to ground answers with proprietary data and more. Amazon Bedrock models are also available in the low-code playground experience, giving developers more choice when A/B testing LLMs.

Support for Amazon Bedrock is available today, read the Inference API and Playground blogs to get started.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, enables everyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic’s solutions for search, observability and security are built on the Elastic Search AI Platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact
Elastic Global PR

PR-team@elastic.co

Articoli correlati

Global Distributor Mouser Electronics Awarded for Outstanding Performance from its Manufacturer Partners

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial...
Continua a leggere

Sikich CEO Chris Geier Wins Two Gold Globee® Leadership Honors in 16th Annual Golden Bridge Awards®

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#globeeawards--Sikich, a global technology-enabled professional services company, today announced that CEO Chris Geier has won the Gold Globee®...
Continua a leggere

SurePoint® Debuts Enhanced Attorney Workspace Tailored to Optimize Operations and Client Satisfaction for Mid-Sized Law Firms

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SurePoint Technologies, the leading provider of innovative legal software solutions to mid-sized law firms is proud to...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php