Elastic Wins Google Cloud Global Technology Partner of the Year Award

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch®, today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Global Technology Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored as a top Google Cloud ISV partner for delivering innovative solutions and satisfaction to our joint customers, turning their challenges into opportunities.





Elastic was recognized for the company’s use of Google Cloud technology in multiple segments, helping joint customers unlock insights from their data to achieve tangible business value including faster search queries, reduced resolution times and drastically improved click-through rates.

“ Data is the cornerstone of digital transformations, and customers today are benefiting from deep integrations between Elastic and Google Cloud,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “ We’re proud to recognize Elastic’s commitment to customer success, and its growing utilization of Google Cloud, with this award.”

“ We are focused on creating new experiences for joint customers through innovative integrations, new offerings, and tight and effective engagement with the Google Cloud team,” said Ken Exner, Chief Product Officer, Elastic. “ We look forward to continuing the success the Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year award represents as we enable data-driven digital transformation that helps our shared customers effectively search, observe, and protect their data in the cloud.”

Elastic continues to expand the company’s collaboration with Google Cloud. For example, new dataflows make ingesting data into Elastic easy. Now organizations can quickly analyze massive amounts of data without having to provision specialized infrastructure, allowing joint customers like Auchan and Telegraph Media Group to more easily interact with Google Cloud services such as BigQuery, Pub/Sub, and Cloud Storage.

