Elastic to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Results on Thursday, February 29, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch®, announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2024 ended January 31, 2024 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, February 29, 2024. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET that day to review its financial results and business outlook.





About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. Elastic understands it’s the answers, not just the data. The Elasticsearch platform enables anyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic delivers complete, cloud-based, AI-powered solutions for enterprise security, observability and search built on the Elasticsearch platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

