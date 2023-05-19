<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Elastic to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Results on Thursday,...
Business Wire

Elastic to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Results on Thursday, June 1, 2023

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 ended April 30, 2023 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET that day to review its financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Elastic investor relations website at ir.elastic.co. A replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. We help organizations, their employees, and their customers accelerate the results that matter. With solutions in Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security, we enhance customer and employee search experiences, keep mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protect against cyber threats. Delivered wherever data lives, in one cloud, across multiple clouds, or on-premise, Elastic enables customers to achieve new levels of success at scale and on a single platform. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Nikolay Beliov
Elastic Investor Relations

ir@elastic.co

Elastic Corporate Communications

PR-Team@elastic.co

Articoli correlati

Analog Devices Announces CFO Transition

Business Wire Business Wire -
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah to step down as CFO at fiscal year-end; Company commences CFO searchWILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI)...
Continua a leggere

Braze to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BRZE--Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they...
Continua a leggere

Vicarious Surgical Announces Promotion of John Mazzola to Chief Operating Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Analog Devices Announces CFO Transition

Business Wire