Elastic to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Results on Thursday, August 29, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the Search AI Company, announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2025 ended July 31, 2024 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, Aug 29, 2024. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET that day to review its financial results and business outlook.





A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Elastic investor relations website at ir.elastic.co. A replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, enables everyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic’s solutions for search, observability and security are built on the Elastic Search AI Platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Anthony Luscri



Elastic Investor Relations



ir@elastic.co

Madge Miller



Elastic Corporate Communications



PR-Team@elastic.co