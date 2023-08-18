Home Business Wire Elastic to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Results on Thursday, August...
Elastic to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Results on Thursday, August 31, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch®, announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2024 ended July 31, 2023 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, August 31, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET that day to review its financial results and business outlook.


A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Elastic investor relations website at ir.elastic.co. A replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. Elastic understands it’s the answers, not just the data. The Elasticsearch platform enables anyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic delivers complete, cloud-based, AI-powered solutions for enterprise security, observability and search built on the Elasticsearch platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Janice Oh

Elastic Investor Relations

ir@elastic.co

Elastic Corporate Communications

PR-Team@elastic.co

