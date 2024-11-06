Elastic Simplifies Elasticsearch Management with AutoOps Integration

Users now benefit from real-time insights, issue detection, and resource utilization across Elastic Cloud Hosted deployments

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, announced that AutoOps, a monitoring and management tool from Elastic’s acquisition of Opster, is now fully integrated into Elastic Cloud. Elastic Cloud users can now access simplified cluster management with performance recommendations, resource utilization and cost insights, real-time issue detection and resolution paths.





With AutoOps, Elastic Cloud users will be able to:

Experience significantly simplified Elasticsearch management, with tailored Elastic utilization and configuration insights reducing administration time

Detect and prevent Elasticsearch specific issues, with hundreds of Elastic metrics monitored in real-time, pre-configured alerts to detect ingestion bottlenecks, data structure misconfiguration, unbalanced loads, slow queries and more

Get root cause analysis with drill-downs to point-in-time of issue occurrence and resolution suggestions, including in-context Elasticsearch commands

Get cost visibility and optimization suggestions for Elasticsearch deployments to improve resource utilization

“ We aim to make Elasticsearch simple to run and manage so developers can focus on building,” said Ken Exner, chief product officer at Elastic. “ Adding AutoOps to Elastic Cloud Hosted is an exciting milestone for us. The integration of AutoOps to Elastic Cloud Hosted, alongside the Elastic Cloud Serverless offering, is a big step forward in our mission to simplify Elasticsearch management.”

AutoOps is free for Elastic Cloud users and is available today for Elastic Cloud deployments running on AWS US-East-1. Read the Elastic blog for more details.

AutoOps coverage will expand rapidly in the coming weeks. A full list of regions where AutoOps is supported is available here.

