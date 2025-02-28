Elastic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Q3 Revenue of $382 million, up 17% year-over-year (17% in constant currency)

Q3 Elastic Cloud Revenue of $180 million, up 26% year-over-year (26% in constant currency)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch®, announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2025 ended January 31, 2025.



Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $382 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year, as reported and on a constant currency basis
  • Elastic Cloud revenue was $180 million, an increase of 26% year-over-year, as reported and on a constant currency basis
  • GAAP operating loss was $5 million; GAAP operating margin was -1%
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $64 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 17%
  • GAAP net loss per share was $0.16; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.63
  • Operating cash flow was $88 million with adjusted free cash flow of $99 million
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.284 billion as of January 31, 2025

We exceeded guidance across all revenue and profitability metrics in the third quarter. Our results reflect ongoing momentum across all aspects of our business, led by our strong sales execution, continued market demand for our products, and our relentless pace of innovation, reinforcing Elastic as the leader in Search AI,” said Ash Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer, Elastic. “Continued interest from customers building Generative AI applications and consolidating onto a single platform helped drive our outperformance during the quarter.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Key Customer Metrics

  • Total customer count with Annual Contract Value (ACV) greater than $100,000 was over 1,460 compared to over 1,420 in Q2 FY25, and over 1,270 in Q3 FY24
  • Total subscription customer count was approximately 21,350 compared to approximately 21,300 in Q2 FY25, and approximately 20,800 in Q3 FY24
  • Net Expansion Rate was approximately 112%

Product Innovations and Updates

  • Announced general availability of Elastic Cloud Serverless on AWS with availability in 4 regions and technical preview on Azure
  • Delivered Elasticsearch logsdb index mode available in Enterprise tier, which allows security and observability teams to optimize storage and extend log retention while keeping all data accessible for analysis in real-time
  • Launched the Elastic Rerank Model that enhances search experiences for users, improving search accuracy and relevance across their Elasticsearch data

Other Business Highlights

  • Appointed Navam Welihinda, a HashiCorp and IBM veteran, as chief financial officer to lead the finance function and play a key role in driving the Company's next phase of growth
  • Awarded the AWS Global Generative AI Infrastructure and Data Partner of the Year 2024
  • Named a 2024 Future 50 Company by Boston Consulting Group and Fortune, a list which identifies companies with the greatest potential for future growth
  • Engaged with thousands of customers and partners across ElasticONs in Amsterdam, Paris, and London, and the AWS re:Invent industry conference

Financial Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance:

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 (ending April 30, 2025):

  • Total revenue is expected to be between $379 million and $381 million, representing 13% year-over-year growth at the midpoint (15% year-over-year constant currency growth at the midpoint)
  • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 13.5%
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.36 and $0.37, assuming between 107.5 million and 108.5 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

For fiscal 2025 (ending April 30, 2025):

  • Total revenue is expected to be between $1.474 billion and $1.476 billion, representing 16% year-over-year growth at the midpoint (17% year-over-year constant currency growth at the midpoint)
  • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 14.7%
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.91 and $1.96, assuming between 106.0 million and 108.0 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

The guidance assumes, among others, the following exchange rates: 1 Euro = 1.040 US Dollars; and 1 Great British Pound = 1.260 US Dollars.

See the section titled “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. We present historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures for operating margin and net (loss)/earnings per share is not available without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. These items necessary to reconcile such non-GAAP measures could be material and have a significant impact on the Company’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast

Elastic’s executive management team will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through Elastic’s Investor Relations website at ir.elastic.co. A presentation containing financial and operating information will be available at the same website. The replay of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations website.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, enables everyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic’s solutions for search, observability and security are built on the Elastic Search AI Platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expected financial results for the fiscal quarter and fiscal year ending April 30, 2025, the expected performance or benefits of our offerings, our product strategy and innovation, changes in leadership, expected market opportunities, and our ability to execute on those market opportunities. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to those related to: our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue, cost of revenue, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses (which include changes in sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses), and our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability; our ability to continue to deliver and improve our offerings and develop new offerings (including innovations around AI use cases); customer acceptance and purchase of our new and existing offerings; the expansion and adoption of our Elastic Cloud offerings; our ability to realize value from investments in the business; our ability to maintain and expand our user and customer base; the impact of the evolving macroeconomic and geopolitical environments on our business, operations, hiring and financial results, and on businesses and spending priorities of our customers and partners; the impact of our pricing model strategies on our business; the impact of our licensing model on the use and adoption of our software; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and the uncertain inflation and interest rate environment on our results; our international expansion strategy; our operating results and cash flows; the sufficiency of our capital resources; our ability to successfully execute our go-to-market strategy; our forecasts regarding our business; and general market, political, economic and business conditions.

Any additional or unforeseen effects from the evolving macroeconomic and geopolitical environments may exacerbate these risks. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic’s website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe the non-GAAP measures discussed below are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the differences between GAAP financial measures and the corresponding non-GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Reconciliations of historical GAAP financial measures to their respective historical non-GAAP financial measures are included below. In relation to constant currency non-GAAP financial measures, the only reconciling item between GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures is the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Further details on how we calculate such effects can be found in the definition of “Constant Currency” below.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP operating loss and GAAP operating margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, and restructuring and other related charges. We believe non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP (loss)/income, excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring and other related charges, the related income tax effect of the foregoing adjustments, and the income tax impact from the release of any valuation allowance against deferred tax assets. We define non-GAAP earnings per share, basic, as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average shares outstanding and non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding, which includes the potentially dilutive effect of the company’s employee equity incentive plan awards. We believe non-GAAP earnings per share provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin

Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for cash paid for interest on long-term debt less cash used for investing activities for purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow margin is calculated as adjusted free cash flow divided by total revenue. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since, among other things, we have mandatory debt service requirements.

Constant Currency

We compare the percent change in certain results from one period to another period using constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In presenting this information, current and comparative prior period results are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

Contact Information

Anthony Luscri
Elastic Investor Relations
ir@elastic.co

Alexia Russell
Elastic Corporate Communications
PR-Team@elastic.co

 

Elastic N.V.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Nine Months Ended January 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

358,198

 

 

$

307,632

 

 

$

1,022,779

 

 

$

865,622

 

Services

 

23,885

 

 

 

20,325

 

 

 

72,085

 

 

 

66,700

 

Total revenue

 

382,083

 

 

 

327,957

 

 

 

1,094,864

 

 

 

932,322

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

72,205

 

 

 

63,976

 

 

 

210,493

 

 

 

181,238

 

Services

 

24,947

 

 

 

20,666

 

 

 

71,595

 

 

 

60,970

 

Total cost of revenue

 

97,152

 

 

 

84,642

 

 

 

282,088

 

 

 

242,208

 

Gross profit

 

284,931

 

 

 

243,315

 

 

 

812,776

 

 

 

690,114

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

93,598

 

 

 

87,202

 

 

 

271,093

 

 

 

248,000

 

Sales and marketing

 

153,749

 

 

 

141,621

 

 

 

455,380

 

 

 

408,020

 

General and administrative

 

42,222

 

 

 

40,896

 

 

 

128,980

 

 

 

117,530

 

Restructuring and other related charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

225

 

 

 

754

 

Total operating expenses

 

289,569

 

 

 

269,719

 

 

 

855,678

 

 

 

774,304

 

Operating loss

 

(4,638

)

 

 

(26,404

)

 

 

(42,902

)

 

 

(84,190

)

Other income, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(6,475

)

 

 

(6,368

)

 

 

(19,463

)

 

 

(19,023

)

Other income, net

 

15,184

 

 

 

8,568

 

 

 

35,498

 

 

 

24,107

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

4,071

 

 

 

(24,204

)

 

 

(26,867

)

 

 

(79,106

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

21,127

 

 

 

(200,328

)

 

 

64,866

 

 

 

(181,926

)

Net (loss) income

$

(17,056

)

 

$

176,124

 

 

$

(91,733

)

 

$

102,820

 

Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.16

)

 

$

1.76

 

 

$

(0.89

)

 

$

1.04

 

Diluted

$

(0.16

)

 

$

1.69

 

 

$

(0.89

)

 

$

1.00

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

104,085,183

 

 

 

100,282,179

 

 

 

103,202,786

 

 

 

99,099,210

 

Diluted

 

104,085,183

 

 

 

104,503,290

 

 

 

103,202,786

 

 

 

103,149,384

 

 

Elastic N.V.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

As of
January 31, 2025

 

As of
April 30, 2024

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

584,010

 

 

$

540,397

 

Restricted cash

 

3,597

 

 

 

2,692

 

Marketable securities

 

700,029

 

 

 

544,002

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,322 and $4,979 as of January 31, 2025 and April 30, 2024, respectively

 

270,430

 

 

 

323,011

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

79,761

 

 

 

78,030

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

55,609

 

 

 

42,765

 

Total current assets

 

1,693,436

 

 

 

1,530,897

 

Property and equipment, net

 

5,105

 

 

 

5,453

 

Goodwill

 

319,417

 

 

 

319,380

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

15,547

 

 

 

20,506

 

Intangible assets, net

 

12,929

 

 

 

20,620

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current

 

107,791

 

 

 

114,509

 

Deferred tax assets

 

169,146

 

 

 

225,544

 

Other assets

 

6,776

 

 

 

5,657

 

Total assets

$

2,330,147

 

 

$

2,242,566

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

9,122

 

 

$

26,075

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

73,783

 

 

 

75,292

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

83,313

 

 

 

93,691

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

9,941

 

 

 

12,187

 

Deferred revenue

 

660,873

 

 

 

663,846

 

Total current liabilities

 

837,032

 

 

 

871,091

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

46,053

 

 

 

30,293

 

Long-term debt, net

 

569,445

 

 

 

568,612

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

8,347

 

 

 

12,898

 

Other liabilities, non-current

 

10,164

 

 

 

21,487

 

Total liabilities

 

1,471,041

 

 

 

1,504,381

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preference shares, €0.01 par value; 165,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and April 30, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

Ordinary shares, par value €0.01 per share: 165,000,000 shares authorized; 104,412,717 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and 101,705,935 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2024

 

1,100

 

 

 

1,070

 

Treasury stock

 

(369

)

 

 

(369

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,961,418

 

 

 

1,750,729

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(19,703

)

 

 

(21,638

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,083,340

)

 

 

(991,607

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

859,106

 

 

 

738,185

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

2,330,147

 

 

$

2,242,566

 

 

Elastic N.V.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Nine Months Ended January 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(17,056

)

 

$

176,124

 

 

$

(91,733

)

 

$

102,820

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,286

 

 

 

4,072

 

 

 

10,024

 

 

 

13,853

 

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net

 

(1,659

)

 

 

(2,750

)

 

 

(5,785

)

 

 

(6,396

)

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

 

24,312

 

 

 

20,440

 

 

 

71,487

 

 

 

56,392

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

280

 

 

 

269

 

 

 

833

 

 

 

798

 

Non-cash operating lease cost

 

2,305

 

 

 

2,878

 

 

 

7,760

 

 

 

8,148

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

64,634

 

 

 

62,762

 

 

 

192,242

 

 

 

176,344

 

Deferred income taxes

 

17,799

 

 

 

(210,705

)

 

 

56,175

 

 

 

(210,278

)

Unrealized foreign currency transaction (gain) loss

 

(914

)

 

 

1,845

 

 

 

1,302

 

 

 

2,267

 

Other

 

 

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(34

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of business acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(16,544

)

 

 

4,072

 

 

 

51,537

 

 

 

31,044

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

(29,792

)

 

 

(30,668

)

 

 

(66,970

)

 

 

(74,089

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(14,080

)

 

 

(7,655

)

 

 

(12,906

)

 

 

(5,512

)

Other assets

 

(1,267

)

 

 

(917

)

 

 

(2,719

)

 

 

639

 

Accounts payable

 

(14,375

)

 

 

(25,330

)

 

 

(16,710

)

 

 

(25,212

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

(4,664

)

 

 

2,821

 

 

 

(12,800

)

 

 

1,428

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

11,269

 

 

 

12,282

 

 

 

(10,211

)

 

 

1,509

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(3,082

)

 

 

(2,902

)

 

 

(9,489

)

 

 

(9,096

)

Deferred revenue

 

68,606

 

 

 

45,767

 

 

 

17,166

 

 

 

23,189

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

88,058

 

 

 

52,389

 

 

 

179,189

 

 

 

87,814

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(766

)

 

 

(1,077

)

 

 

(2,228

)

 

 

(2,605

)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(18,951

)

 

 

 

 

 

(18,951

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(222,518

)

 

 

(179,972

)

 

 

(388,771

)

 

 

(358,273

)

Sales, maturities, and redemptions of marketable securities

 

64,506

 

 

 

74,931

 

 

 

242,988

 

 

 

150,223

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(158,778

)

 

 

(125,069

)

 

 

(148,011

)

 

 

(229,606

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares under employee stock purchase plan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,464

 

 

 

9,111

 

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of stock options

 

1,486

 

 

 

8,847

 

 

 

8,013

 

 

 

19,490

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

1,486

 

 

 

8,847

 

 

 

18,477

 

 

 

28,601

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(4,987

)

 

 

1,008

 

 

 

(5,137

)

 

 

(3,782

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(74,221

)

 

 

(62,825

)

 

 

44,518

 

 

 

(116,973

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

661,828

 

 

 

592,492

 

 

 

543,089

 

 

 

646,640

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

587,607

 

 

$

529,667

 

 

$

587,607

 

 

$

529,667

 

 

Elastic N.V.

Revenue by Type

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Nine Months Ended January 31,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

Amount

 

% of

Total

Revenue

 

Amount

 

% of

Total

Revenue

 

Amount

 

% of

Total

Revenue

 

Amount

 

% of

Total

Revenue

Elastic Cloud

$

179,996

 

47

%

 

$

143,379

 

44

%

 

$

506,112

 

46

%

 

$

399,540

 

43

%

Other subscription

 

178,202

 

47

%

 

 

164,253

 

50

%

 

 

516,667

 

47

%

 

 

466,082

 

50

%

Total subscription

 

358,198

 

94

%

 

 

307,632

 

94

%

 

 

1,022,779

 

93

%

 

 

865,622

 

93

%

Services

 

23,885

 

6

%

 

 

20,325

 

6

%

 

 

72,085

 

7

%

 

 

66,700

 

7

%

Total revenue

$

382,083

 

100

%

 

$

327,957

 

100

%

 

$

1,094,864

 

100

%

 

$

932,322

 

100

%

 

Elastic N.V.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data

Supplementary Information

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months
Ended
January 31, 2025

 

% Change
Year Over
Year

 

% Change
Year Over Year
Excluding
Currency Changes

 

% Change
Quarter Over
Quarter

 

% Change
Quarter Over
Quarter Excluding
Currency Changes

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Elastic Cloud

$

179,996

 

26%

 

26%

 

7%

 

7%

Other subscription

$

178,202

 

8%

 

9%

 

4%

 

5%

Total subscription

$

358,198

 

16%

 

17%

 

5%

 

6%

Total revenue

$

382,083

 

17%

 

17%

 

5%

 

5%

Total deferred revenue

$

706,926

 

21%

 

22%

 

9%

 

11%

Total remaining performance obligations

$

1,354,345

 

15%

 

16%

 

7%

 

8%

 
 

 

Nine Months
Ended
January 31, 2025

 

% Change
Year Over
Year

 

% Change
Year Over Year
Excluding
Currency Changes

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

Elastic Cloud

$

506,112

 

27%

 

27%

 

Other subscription

$

516,667

 

11%

 

11%

 

Total subscription

$

1,022,779

 

18%

 

18%

 

Total revenue

$

1,094,864

 

17%

 

17%

 

 

