Elastic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Q3 Revenue of $382 million, up 17% year-over-year (17% in constant currency)
Q3 Elastic Cloud Revenue of $180 million, up 26% year-over-year (26% in constant currency)
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch®, announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2025 ended January 31, 2025.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $382 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year, as reported and on a constant currency basis
- Elastic Cloud revenue was $180 million, an increase of 26% year-over-year, as reported and on a constant currency basis
- GAAP operating loss was $5 million; GAAP operating margin was -1%
- Non-GAAP operating income was $64 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 17%
- GAAP net loss per share was $0.16; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.63
- Operating cash flow was $88 million with adjusted free cash flow of $99 million
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.284 billion as of January 31, 2025
“We exceeded guidance across all revenue and profitability metrics in the third quarter. Our results reflect ongoing momentum across all aspects of our business, led by our strong sales execution, continued market demand for our products, and our relentless pace of innovation, reinforcing Elastic as the leader in Search AI,” said Ash Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer, Elastic. “Continued interest from customers building Generative AI applications and consolidating onto a single platform helped drive our outperformance during the quarter.”
Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights
Key Customer Metrics
- Total customer count with Annual Contract Value (ACV) greater than $100,000 was over 1,460 compared to over 1,420 in Q2 FY25, and over 1,270 in Q3 FY24
- Total subscription customer count was approximately 21,350 compared to approximately 21,300 in Q2 FY25, and approximately 20,800 in Q3 FY24
- Net Expansion Rate was approximately 112%
Product Innovations and Updates
- Announced general availability of Elastic Cloud Serverless on AWS with availability in 4 regions and technical preview on Azure
- Delivered Elasticsearch logsdb index mode available in Enterprise tier, which allows security and observability teams to optimize storage and extend log retention while keeping all data accessible for analysis in real-time
- Launched the Elastic Rerank Model that enhances search experiences for users, improving search accuracy and relevance across their Elasticsearch data
Other Business Highlights
- Appointed Navam Welihinda, a HashiCorp and IBM veteran, as chief financial officer to lead the finance function and play a key role in driving the Company's next phase of growth
- Awarded the AWS Global Generative AI Infrastructure and Data Partner of the Year 2024
- Named a 2024 Future 50 Company by Boston Consulting Group and Fortune, a list which identifies companies with the greatest potential for future growth
- Engaged with thousands of customers and partners across ElasticONs in Amsterdam, Paris, and London, and the AWS re:Invent industry conference
Financial Outlook
The Company is providing the following guidance:
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 (ending April 30, 2025):
- Total revenue is expected to be between $379 million and $381 million, representing 13% year-over-year growth at the midpoint (15% year-over-year constant currency growth at the midpoint)
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 13.5%
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.36 and $0.37, assuming between 107.5 million and 108.5 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
For fiscal 2025 (ending April 30, 2025):
- Total revenue is expected to be between $1.474 billion and $1.476 billion, representing 16% year-over-year growth at the midpoint (17% year-over-year constant currency growth at the midpoint)
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 14.7%
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.91 and $1.96, assuming between 106.0 million and 108.0 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
The guidance assumes, among others, the following exchange rates: 1 Euro = 1.040 US Dollars; and 1 Great British Pound = 1.260 US Dollars.
See the section titled “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. We present historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures for operating margin and net (loss)/earnings per share is not available without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. These items necessary to reconcile such non-GAAP measures could be material and have a significant impact on the Company’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.
Conference Call and Webcast
Elastic’s executive management team will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through Elastic’s Investor Relations website at ir.elastic.co. A presentation containing financial and operating information will be available at the same website. The replay of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations website.
About Elastic
Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, enables everyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic’s solutions for search, observability and security are built on the Elastic Search AI Platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.
Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expected financial results for the fiscal quarter and fiscal year ending April 30, 2025, the expected performance or benefits of our offerings, our product strategy and innovation, changes in leadership, expected market opportunities, and our ability to execute on those market opportunities. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to those related to: our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue, cost of revenue, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses (which include changes in sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses), and our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability; our ability to continue to deliver and improve our offerings and develop new offerings (including innovations around AI use cases); customer acceptance and purchase of our new and existing offerings; the expansion and adoption of our Elastic Cloud offerings; our ability to realize value from investments in the business; our ability to maintain and expand our user and customer base; the impact of the evolving macroeconomic and geopolitical environments on our business, operations, hiring and financial results, and on businesses and spending priorities of our customers and partners; the impact of our pricing model strategies on our business; the impact of our licensing model on the use and adoption of our software; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and the uncertain inflation and interest rate environment on our results; our international expansion strategy; our operating results and cash flows; the sufficiency of our capital resources; our ability to successfully execute our go-to-market strategy; our forecasts regarding our business; and general market, political, economic and business conditions.
Any additional or unforeseen effects from the evolving macroeconomic and geopolitical environments may exacerbate these risks. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic’s website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe the non-GAAP measures discussed below are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the differences between GAAP financial measures and the corresponding non-GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Reconciliations of historical GAAP financial measures to their respective historical non-GAAP financial measures are included below. In relation to constant currency non-GAAP financial measures, the only reconciling item between GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures is the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Further details on how we calculate such effects can be found in the definition of “Constant Currency” below.
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin
We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.
Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin
We define non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP operating loss and GAAP operating margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, and restructuring and other related charges. We believe non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.
Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share
We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP (loss)/income, excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring and other related charges, the related income tax effect of the foregoing adjustments, and the income tax impact from the release of any valuation allowance against deferred tax assets. We define non-GAAP earnings per share, basic, as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average shares outstanding and non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding, which includes the potentially dilutive effect of the company’s employee equity incentive plan awards. We believe non-GAAP earnings per share provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin
Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for cash paid for interest on long-term debt less cash used for investing activities for purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow margin is calculated as adjusted free cash flow divided by total revenue. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since, among other things, we have mandatory debt service requirements.
Constant Currency
We compare the percent change in certain results from one period to another period using constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In presenting this information, current and comparative prior period results are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.
Contact Information
Anthony Luscri
Elastic Investor Relations
ir@elastic.co
Alexia Russell
Elastic Corporate Communications
PR-Team@elastic.co
Elastic N.V.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended January 31,
Nine Months Ended January 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
Subscription
$
358,198
$
307,632
$
1,022,779
$
865,622
Services
23,885
20,325
72,085
66,700
Total revenue
382,083
327,957
1,094,864
932,322
Cost of revenue
Subscription
72,205
63,976
210,493
181,238
Services
24,947
20,666
71,595
60,970
Total cost of revenue
97,152
84,642
282,088
242,208
Gross profit
284,931
243,315
812,776
690,114
Operating expenses
Research and development
93,598
87,202
271,093
248,000
Sales and marketing
153,749
141,621
455,380
408,020
General and administrative
42,222
40,896
128,980
117,530
Restructuring and other related charges
—
—
225
754
Total operating expenses
289,569
269,719
855,678
774,304
Operating loss
(4,638
)
(26,404
)
(42,902
)
(84,190
)
Other income, net
Interest expense
(6,475
)
(6,368
)
(19,463
)
(19,023
)
Other income, net
15,184
8,568
35,498
24,107
Income (loss) before income taxes
4,071
(24,204
)
(26,867
)
(79,106
)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
21,127
(200,328
)
64,866
(181,926
)
Net (loss) income
$
(17,056
)
$
176,124
$
(91,733
)
$
102,820
Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic
$
(0.16
)
$
1.76
$
(0.89
)
$
1.04
Diluted
$
(0.16
)
$
1.69
$
(0.89
)
$
1.00
Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic
104,085,183
100,282,179
103,202,786
99,099,210
Diluted
104,085,183
104,503,290
103,202,786
103,149,384
Elastic N.V.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
As of
As of
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
584,010
$
540,397
Restricted cash
3,597
2,692
Marketable securities
700,029
544,002
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,322 and $4,979 as of January 31, 2025 and April 30, 2024, respectively
270,430
323,011
Deferred contract acquisition costs
79,761
78,030
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
55,609
42,765
Total current assets
1,693,436
1,530,897
Property and equipment, net
5,105
5,453
Goodwill
319,417
319,380
Operating lease right-of-use assets
15,547
20,506
Intangible assets, net
12,929
20,620
Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current
107,791
114,509
Deferred tax assets
169,146
225,544
Other assets
6,776
5,657
Total assets
$
2,330,147
$
2,242,566
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
9,122
$
26,075
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
73,783
75,292
Accrued compensation and benefits
83,313
93,691
Operating lease liabilities
9,941
12,187
Deferred revenue
660,873
663,846
Total current liabilities
837,032
871,091
Deferred revenue, non-current
46,053
30,293
Long-term debt, net
569,445
568,612
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
8,347
12,898
Other liabilities, non-current
10,164
21,487
Total liabilities
1,471,041
1,504,381
Shareholders’ equity:
Preference shares, €0.01 par value; 165,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and April 30, 2024
—
—
Ordinary shares, par value €0.01 per share: 165,000,000 shares authorized; 104,412,717 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and 101,705,935 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2024
1,100
1,070
Treasury stock
(369
)
(369
)
Additional paid-in capital
1,961,418
1,750,729
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(19,703
)
(21,638
)
Accumulated deficit
(1,083,340
)
(991,607
)
Total shareholders’ equity
859,106
738,185
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
2,330,147
$
2,242,566
Elastic N.V.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended January 31,
Nine Months Ended January 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (loss) income
$
(17,056
)
$
176,124
$
(91,733
)
$
102,820
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,286
4,072
10,024
13,853
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
(1,659
)
(2,750
)
(5,785
)
(6,396
)
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
24,312
20,440
71,487
56,392
Amortization of debt issuance costs
280
269
833
798
Non-cash operating lease cost
2,305
2,878
7,760
8,148
Stock-based compensation expense
64,634
62,762
192,242
176,344
Deferred income taxes
17,799
(210,705
)
56,175
(210,278
)
Unrealized foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
(914
)
1,845
1,302
2,267
Other
—
(16
)
(14
)
(34
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
(16,544
)
4,072
51,537
31,044
Deferred contract acquisition costs
(29,792
)
(30,668
)
(66,970
)
(74,089
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(14,080
)
(7,655
)
(12,906
)
(5,512
)
Other assets
(1,267
)
(917
)
(2,719
)
639
Accounts payable
(14,375
)
(25,330
)
(16,710
)
(25,212
)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(4,664
)
2,821
(12,800
)
1,428
Accrued compensation and benefits
11,269
12,282
(10,211
)
1,509
Operating lease liabilities
(3,082
)
(2,902
)
(9,489
)
(9,096
)
Deferred revenue
68,606
45,767
17,166
23,189
Net cash provided by operating activities
88,058
52,389
179,189
87,814
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(766
)
(1,077
)
(2,228
)
(2,605
)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(18,951
)
—
(18,951
)
Purchases of marketable securities
(222,518
)
(179,972
)
(388,771
)
(358,273
)
Sales, maturities, and redemptions of marketable securities
64,506
74,931
242,988
150,223
Net cash used in investing activities
(158,778
)
(125,069
)
(148,011
)
(229,606
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares under employee stock purchase plan
—
—
10,464
9,111
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of stock options
1,486
8,847
8,013
19,490
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,486
8,847
18,477
28,601
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(4,987
)
1,008
(5,137
)
(3,782
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(74,221
)
(62,825
)
44,518
(116,973
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
661,828
592,492
543,089
646,640
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
587,607
$
529,667
$
587,607
$
529,667
Elastic N.V.
Revenue by Type
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended January 31,
Nine Months Ended January 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Amount
% of
Total
Revenue
Amount
% of
Total
Revenue
Amount
% of
Total
Revenue
Amount
% of
Total
Revenue
Elastic Cloud
$
179,996
47
%
$
143,379
44
%
$
506,112
46
%
$
399,540
43
%
Other subscription
178,202
47
%
164,253
50
%
516,667
47
%
466,082
50
%
Total subscription
358,198
94
%
307,632
94
%
1,022,779
93
%
865,622
93
%
Services
23,885
6
%
20,325
6
%
72,085
7
%
66,700
7
%
Total revenue
$
382,083
100
%
$
327,957
100
%
$
1,094,864
100
%
$
932,322
100
%
Elastic N.V.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data
Supplementary Information
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
Three Months
% Change
% Change
% Change
% Change
Revenue
Elastic Cloud
$
179,996
26%
26%
7%
7%
Other subscription
$
178,202
8%
9%
4%
5%
Total subscription
$
358,198
16%
17%
5%
6%
Total revenue
$
382,083
17%
17%
5%
5%
Total deferred revenue
$
706,926
21%
22%
9%
11%
Total remaining performance obligations
$
1,354,345
15%
16%
7%
8%
Nine Months
% Change
% Change
Revenue
Elastic Cloud
$
506,112
27%
27%
Other subscription
$
516,667
11%
11%
Total subscription
$
1,022,779
18%
18%
Total revenue
$
1,094,864
17%
17%
Contacts
Anthony Luscri
Elastic Investor Relations
ir@elastic.co
Alexia Russell
Elastic Corporate Communications
PR-Team@elastic.co
Read full story here