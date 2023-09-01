Elastic Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Q1 Revenue of $294 million, up 17% year-over-year (17% in constant currency)

Q1 Elastic Cloud Revenue of $121 million, up 24% year-over-year (24% in constant currency)

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch®, announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended July 31, 2023.





First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $294 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year, as reported and on a constant currency basis

Elastic Cloud revenue was $121 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year, as reported and on a constant currency basis

GAAP operating loss was $36 million; GAAP operating margin was -12%

Non-GAAP operating income was $29 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 10%

GAAP net loss per share was $0.50; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.25

Operating cash flow was $38 million with adjusted free cash flow of $49 million

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $957 million as of July 31, 2023

“ We had a strong start to the fiscal year, and delivered better than expected results as customers continued to consolidate vendors and adopt Elastic as their AI-powered data analytics platform of choice for addressing multiple real-time search use cases,” said Ash Kulkarni, CEO, Elastic. “ In Q1, we saw growing use of Elasticsearch as a vector database and significant activity around generative AI. We are very excited about the long-term opportunity generative AI represents for Elastic.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Key Customer Metrics

Total subscription customer count was approximately 20,500 compared to approximately 20,200 in Q4 FY23, and over 19,300 in Q1 FY23

Total customer count with Annual Contract Value (ACV) greater than $100,000 was over 1,190 compared to over 1,160 in Q4 FY23, and over 1,010 in Q1 FY23

Net Expansion Rate was approximately 113%

Product Innovations and Updates

Introduced Elastic AI Assistant, powered by ESRE™ to guide analyst investigations and remediation across security and observability

Delivered new hybrid search capabilities with the industry-leading implementation of Reciprocal Rank Fusion (RRF), a part of ESRE, to combine vector, keyword, and semantic techniques for better results

Integrated Time Series Data Streams (TSDS) with popular Elastic Observability integrations for Elastic Agent enabling the potential to reduce storage needed for metrics data by up to 70%

Extended support for advanced entity analytics in Elastic Security with lateral movement detection capabilities

Improved performance for the Elasticsearch platform including faster search aggregations and cross cluster search, and dense vector search acceleration for semantic search

Other Business Highlights

Won the Microsoft Worldwide and US 2023 Partner of the Year award for Commercial Marketplace

Awarded the Google Cloud Global Technology Partner of the Year Award

Named the AWS US ISV Rising Star Partner of the Year

Released second annual sustainability report, highlighting progress toward embedding sustainability into the business, including 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity

Appointed Joanna Daly as chief human resources officer, focused on supporting scalable growth of the company as Elastic continues to build on its global reputation as the leading search platform

Financial Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance:

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (ending October 31, 2023):

Total revenue is expected to be between $303 million and $305 million, representing 15% year-over-year growth at the midpoint (13% year-over-year constant currency growth at the midpoint)

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 9.5% and 10.0%

Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be between $0.23 and $0.25, assuming between 101.5 million and 102.5 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

For fiscal 2024 (ending April 30, 2024):

Total revenue is expected to be between $1.242 billion and $1.250 billion, representing 17% year-over-year growth at the midpoint (16% year-over-year constant currency growth at the midpoint)

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 10.0% and 10.5%

Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be between $1.01 and $1.11, assuming between 102.0 million and 104.0 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

The guidance assumes, among others, the following exchange rates: 1 Euro = 1.081 US Dollars; and 1 Great British Pound = 1.258 US Dollars.

See the section titled “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. We present historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “ Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures for operating margin and net loss per share is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. These items necessary to reconcile such non-GAAP measures could be material and have a significant impact on the Company’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast

Elastic’s executive management team will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through Elastic’s Investor Relations website at ir.elastic.co. A presentation containing financial and operating information will be available at the same website. The replay of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations website.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. Elastic understands it’s the answers, not just the data. The Elasticsearch platform enables anyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic delivers complete, cloud-based, AI-powered solutions for enterprise security, observability and search built on the Elasticsearch platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expected financial results for the fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2023 and the fiscal year ending April 30, 2024, the expected performance or benefits of our offerings, and expected market opportunities. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to those related to: our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue, cost of revenue, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses (which include changes in sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses), and our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability; our ability to continue to deliver and improve our offerings and develop new offerings (including innovations around AI use cases); customer acceptance and purchase of our new and existing offerings; the expansion and adoption of our Elastic Cloud offerings; our ability to realize value from investments in the business; our ability to maintain and expand our user and customer base; the impact of the uncertain macroeconomic environment and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine on our business, operations, hiring and financial results, and on businesses and spending priorities of our customers and partners; bank failures; the impact of our pricing model strategies on our business; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and the uncertain inflation and interest rate environment on our results; our international expansion strategy; our operating results and cash flows; the sufficiency of our capital resources; our ability to successfully execute our go-to-market strategy, our forecasts regarding our business; and general market, political, economic and business conditions.

Any additional or unforeseen effect from the uncertain macroeconomic environment or ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine may exacerbate these risks. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic’s website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the non-GAAP measures listed below are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the differences between GAAP financial measures and the corresponding non-GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Reconciliations of historical GAAP financial measures to their respective historical non-GAAP financial measures are included below. In relation to constant currency non-GAAP financial measures, the only reconciling item between GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures is the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Further details on how we calculate such effects can be found in the definition of “Constant Currency” below.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP operating income (loss) and GAAP operating margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, and restructuring and other related charges. We believe non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP operating margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

We define non-GAAP earnings per share as GAAP net loss per share, excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring and other related charges, and the tax effects related to the foregoing. We believe non-GAAP earnings per share provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin

Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted for cash paid for interest less cash used for investing activities for purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow margin is calculated as adjusted free cash flow divided by total revenue. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since, among other things, we have mandatory debt service requirements.

Constant Currency

We compare the percent change in certain results from one period to another period using constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In presenting this information, current and comparative prior period results are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

Contact Information

Janice Oh



Elastic Investor Relations



ir@elastic.co

Madge Miller



Elastic Corporate Communications



PR-Team@elastic.co

Elastic N.V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Subscription $ 270,247 $ 231,814 Services 23,506 18,267 Total revenue 293,753 250,081 Cost of revenue Subscription 57,266 53,551 Services 20,211 19,428 Total cost of revenue 77,477 72,979 Gross profit 216,276 177,102 Operating expenses Research and development 80,690 78,649 Sales and marketing 133,169 125,006 General and administrative 37,939 34,088 Restructuring and other related charges 725 — Total operating expenses 252,523 237,743 Operating loss (36,247 ) (60,641 ) Other income (expense), net Interest expense (6,306 ) (6,401 ) Other income, net 7,300 339 Loss before income taxes (35,253 ) (66,703 ) Provision for income taxes 13,255 2,848 Net loss $ (48,508 ) $ (69,551 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (0.74 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted 97,942,049 94,621,365

Elastic N.V. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) As of

July 31, 2023 As of

April 30, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 630,565 $ 644,167 Restricted cash 2,677 2,473 Marketable securities 326,528 271,041 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,333 and $3,409 as of July 31, 2023 and April 30, 2023, respectively 185,372 260,919 Deferred contract acquisition costs 60,214 55,813 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,008 39,867 Total current assets 1,240,364 1,274,280 Property and equipment, net 5,042 5,092 Goodwill 303,836 303,642 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,427 19,997 Intangible assets, net 24,896 29,104 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 95,357 95,879 Deferred tax assets 7,064 7,412 Other assets 7,424 8,076 Total assets $ 1,701,410 $ 1,743,482 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,035 $ 35,151 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 64,453 63,532 Accrued compensation and benefits 72,700 76,483 Operating lease liabilities 11,627 12,749 Deferred revenue 506,919 528,704 Total current liabilities 671,734 716,619 Deferred revenue, non-current 27,214 34,248 Long-term debt, net 567,806 567,543 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 11,994 13,942 Other liabilities, non-current 10,939 12,233 Total liabilities 1,289,687 1,344,585 Shareholders’ equity: Convertible preference shares, €0.01 par value; 165,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2023 and April 30, 2023 — — Ordinary shares, par value €0.01 per share: 165,000,000 shares authorized; 98,377,727 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2023 and 97,366,947 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2023 1,035 1,024 Treasury stock (369 ) (369 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,532,543 1,471,584 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,651 ) (20,015 ) Accumulated deficit (1,101,835 ) (1,053,327 ) Total shareholders’ equity 411,723 398,897 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,701,410 $ 1,743,482

Elastic N.V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (48,508 ) $ (69,551 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,053 5,214 Amortization of discounts or premiums on marketable securities (2,468 ) — Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 17,572 17,444 Amortization of debt issuance costs 263 252 Non-cash operating lease cost 2,652 3,005 Stock-based compensation expense 57,127 46,883 Deferred income taxes 392 667 Foreign currency transaction loss 1,200 1,779 Other (34 ) 22 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 75,871 45,991 Deferred contract acquisition costs (21,145 ) (19,676 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,896 4,729 Other assets 680 2,114 Accounts payable (19,233 ) 9,873 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (411 ) (16,741 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (3,885 ) (11,521 ) Operating lease liabilities (3,100 ) (3,204 ) Deferred revenue (29,110 ) (26,985 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 37,812 (9,705 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (632 ) (479 ) Purchases of marketable securities (83,579 ) — Maturities of marketable securities 29,116 — Net cash used in investing activities (55,095 ) (479 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of stock options 3,843 3,397 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,843 3,397 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 42 (5,702 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (13,398 ) (12,489 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 646,640 863,637 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 633,242 $ 851,148

Elastic N.V. Revenue by Type (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 Amount % of Total



Revenue Amount % of Total



Revenue Elastic Cloud $ 121,172 41 % $ 97,729 39 % Other subscription 149,075 51 % 134,085 54 % Total subscription 270,247 92 % 231,814 93 % Services 23,506 8 % 18,267 7 % Total revenue $ 293,753 100 % $ 250,081 100 %

Elastic N.V. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data Supplementary Information (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, 2023 % Change



Year Over Year % Change



Year Over Year



Excluding Currency Changes % Change



Quarter Over Quarter % Change



Quarter Over Quarter Excluding



Currency Changes Revenue Elastic Cloud $ 121,172 24 % 24 % 8 % 8 % Other subscription $ 149,075 11 % 11 % 4 % 3 % Total subscription $ 270,247 17 % 16 % 6 % 5 % Total revenue $ 293,753 17 % 17 % 5 % 5 % Total deferred revenue $ 534,133 23 % 21 % (5 )% (5 )% Total remaining performance obligations $ 1,118,249 23 % 20 % 1 % 1 %

Elastic N.V. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 37,812 $ (9,705 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (632 ) (479 ) Add: Interest paid on long-term debt 11,859 11,859 Adjusted free cash flow (1) $ 49,039 $ 1,675 Net cash used in investing activities $ (55,095 ) $ (479 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 3,843 $ 3,397 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (as a percentage of total revenue) 13 % (4 )% Less: Purchases of property and equipment (as a percentage of total revenue) — % — % Add: Interest paid on long-term debt (as a percentage of total revenue) 4 % 5 % Adjusted free cash flow margin 17 % 1 %

(1) Adjusted free cash flow includes $0.5 million of cash paid for restructuring and other charges during the three months ended July 31, 2023.

Elastic N.V. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data (in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 Gross Profit Reconciliation: GAAP gross profit $ 216,276 $ 177,102 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes 5,394 4,752 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,976 2,964 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 224,646 $ 184,818 Gross Margin Reconciliation(1): GAAP gross margin 73.6 % 70.8 % Stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes 1.8 % 1.9 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 1.0 % 1.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin 76.5 % 73.9 % Operating Income Reconciliation: GAAP operating loss $ (36,247 ) $ (60,641 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes 59,614 49,265 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,208 4,195 Acquisition-related expenses 780 2,517 Restructuring and other related charges 725 — Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 29,080 $ (4,664 ) Operating Margin Reconciliation(1): GAAP operating margin (12.3 )% (24.2 )% Stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes 20.3 % 19.7 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 1.4 % 1.7 % Acquisition-related expenses 0.3 % 1.0 % Restructuring and other related charges 0.2 % — % Non-GAAP operating margin 9.9 % (1.9 )% Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation: GAAP net loss $ (48,508 ) $ (69,551 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes 59,614 49,265 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,208 4,195 Acquisition-related expenses 780 2,517 Restructuring and other related charges 725 — Income tax(2) 8,585 (148 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 25,404 $ (13,722 ) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic(1) $ 0.26 $ (0.15 ) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted(1) $ 0.25 $ (0.15 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic 97,942,049 94,621,365 Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted 101,334,074 94,621,365

