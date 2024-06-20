Elastic Releases Third Annual Sustainability Report

The latest report highlights a year of progress at Elastic, including an increased focus on working with customers and suppliers on shared sustainability goals

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, today released its third annual sustainability report, highlighting its progress in 2023 and commitment to embedding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles across its business to create long-term sustainable value. Initiatives include reducing its environmental impact through workplace efficiency measures and implementing a supplier engagement strategy to collaborate with vendors on carbon reduction opportunities.





“ We strive to use our expertise in search, AI and data analytics to help us and our customers drive impactful change in the world,” said Ash Kulkarni, CEO, Elastic. “ When customers choose to work with Elastic, they can be confident that they’re partnering with a company that offers innovative technology solutions and does so with meticulous care and purpose. As such, we’ve increased focus on engaging more meaningfully with customers and suppliers on shared sustainability goals and aspirations.”

Report highlights include:

Environmental: As part of ongoing data improvement, we onboarded a new corporate sustainability data management tool to improve data accuracy and analysis. The platform will help advance our carbon management plan and ensure we are ready for future reporting requirements. We are distributed by design, and our purposeful office site selections prioritize space and energy efficiency, as demonstrated by our recent office openings and relocations into buildings with globally recognized sustainability accreditations.

Social: Elastic formally launched our "Beehive" model. This comprehensive framework provides a consistent approach to talent management, with mindsets and ideals that we encourage Elasticians to take on to achieve success. In addition, we exceeded $1 million in total charitable donations, a result of both corporate contributions and global employee giving, while collectively contributing over 6,500 employee volunteer hours.

Elastic formally launched our “Beehive” model. This comprehensive framework provides a consistent approach to talent management, with mindsets and ideals that we encourage Elasticians to take on to achieve success. In addition, we exceeded $1 million in total charitable donations, a result of both corporate contributions and global employee giving, while collectively contributing over 6,500 employee volunteer hours. Governance: We relaunched Elastic’s Trust site as the new Elastic Trust Center. This centralized hub for information on security, compliance, privacy, and resiliency ensures our key stakeholders can find vital information easily. We also made significant strides in formalizing and expanding the governance of sustainability at Elastic through refined oversight structures and practices.

To view and download the full 2023 Sustainability Report, click here.

