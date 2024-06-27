Elastic Recognized as the Winner of 2024 Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year

Elastic wins Partner of the Year in the U.S and is named a Global Finalist in the ISV Innovation Category

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, today announced it has won the U.S. Partner of the Year 2024 Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Elastic was also named a finalist in the ISV Innovation category among 4,700 nominations submitted globally.





The Elastic Search AI Platform integrates with Microsoft Azure AI Services, such as Azure OpenAI, enabling customers to build retrieval augmented generation (RAG) search applications for their generative AI app, website, customer, and employee experiences. Customers can use Elastic’s RAG to generate highly relevant search results from their proprietary data and other external sources, creating more accurate search responses and engaging customer experiences. Additionally, the Elastic AI Assistant enables faster problem resolution with generative AI that is smarter, more interactive and tailored to an individual business, operational, and security team’s needs.

“ We are delighted to be recognized as the 2024 Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year, which not only underscores the strength of our partnership but also reflects our shared focus to help customers accelerate their AI journey without sacrificing the privacy and security of their proprietary data,” said Alyssa Fitzpatrick, global vice president, Partner Sales, Elastic. “ With Elastic and Azure OpenAI, companies can build transformative GenAI applications that use all their proprietary structured and unstructured data to increase resilience, drive innovation, and improve productivity.”

The Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year Award acknowledges outstanding achievements and innovations from our partners at the country level, recognizing partners that have built solutions and services on Microsoft Cloud and platforms and who have had substantial growth in their customer base and/or revenue. This award celebrates one winner per country and their successes and innovations related to cloud technology, entrepreneurial spirit as well as highlighting the great work done by partners in various Solution Areas, industries and in driving social impact.

“ Elastic is at the forefront of developing AI solutions on Microsoft Azure, harnessing the power of Azure OpenAI to redefine customer experiences. This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s a feedback loop of innovation, benefiting customers, Elastic, and Microsoft while empowering the broader partner ecosystem. We are delighted to recognize Elastic as the Microsoft Partner of the Year for the United States,” said Nina Harding, corporate vice president Americas Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft.

“ Powered by Azure, OpenAI, and Elasticsearch, the combination of Stack Overflow for Teams and OverflowAI enriches customer data with vector embeddings to perform semantic search for more relevant answers,” said Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO, Stack Overflow. “ Stack Overflow’s long-standing relationship with Elastic enables us to seamlessly transition from lexical search to a hybrid approach and incorporate the powerful capabilities of generative AI.”

“ Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, chief partner officer and corporate vice president, Microsoft. “ The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, Microsoft’s digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in-person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists. More information on Elastic’s award is available here.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, enables everyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic’s solutions for search, observability, and security are built on the Elastic Search AI Platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Elastic PR

PR-team@elastic.co