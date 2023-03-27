Elastic Path Launches Integrations Hub to Eliminate the Biggest Barrier to Composable Commerce Adoption: Building and Orchestrating Integrations

A library of no-code integrations reduces cost of composable commerce implementation by 60%

LAS VEGAS & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic Path, the leader of the Composable Commerce movement, is announcing Integrations Hub, a library of instant-on, no-code integrations that are fully managed and hosted by Elastic Path. With integrations proving the greatest barrier to Composable Commerce adoption, Integrations Hub builds and orchestrates the connections, reducing the cost of implementation by 60% and time to market from months to weeks.

Composable Commerce empowers brands to create and launch differentiated digital experiences faster with a best-of-breed multi-vendor approach. The benefits are undeniable, but many brands struggle with the cost and complexity of building, hosting, managing, and monitoring the integrations that power a composable approach. Integrations Hub empowers brands to quickly and confidently launch Composable Commerce solutions at a significantly reduced cost.

According to the head of engineering at Maavee, “Integrations Hub is amazing, making it super easy and technically sound for customers to link multiple systems to Elastic Path. We love it!”

Integrations Hub currently includes instant-on, commerce-enabled integrations with the leading vendors for email, enterprise resource planning (ERP), fulfillment, inventory management, loyalty, marketing automation, marketplace, product information management (PIM), search, short message service (SMS), and tax. In just a few clicks, Elastic Path system admins can launch integrations from Algolia, Advanced Commerce, Avalara, Braze, Coveo, Fluent Commerce, Klaviyo, Onport, SendGrid, Talon.One, and others.

With the time and cost savings of Integrations Hub, brands can reinvest in areas that improve conversions, increase average order value, and drive customer satisfaction. Additional benefits include:

Decreased time to build and deploy integrations from months to weeks by abstracting developers from the complexity of managing a diverse set of APIs

Freedom to easily swap integrations for further customization

Reduced ongoing DevOps/ CloudOps work by offloading integration management to Elastic Path

Built-in integrations monitoring and proactive alerting

Improved data consistency and connectivity across disparate solutions

“Integrations are essential for Composable Commerce, but they require significant resources to build, host, manage, and monitor,” said Bryan House, chief experience officer at Elastic Path. “Far too often, this resource drain keeps talented teams from creating the innovative experiences that drive conversion. With Integrations Hub, we are fundamentally disrupting the existing paradigm of Composable Commerce—eliminating unnecessary complexity for commerce teams and reducing costs by upwards of 60%, all while empowering our customers to create extraordinary experience for their customers.”

Integrations Hub is included with Elastic Path products. Register to see a live demo of the Integrations Hub on April 19 at 11 AM ET.

Visit Elastic Path at Shoptalk booth 844 for a demo of Integrations Hub. Conference attendees will also have the opportunity to try Integrations Hub firsthand.

