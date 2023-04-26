Elastic Path Acquires Unstack To Empower Merchandisers With Blazing-fast No-code Frontend

Accelerate Composable Commerce adoption and drive revenue with personalized turn-key storefronts and shoppable landing pages

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic Path, the leader of the Composable Commerce movement, today announced it has acquired frontend-as-a-service company Unstack. The acquisition provides merchandisers with a highly performant no-code frontend and the ability to launch a revenue-driving composable solution faster than ever before.

Unstack brings commerce, content, and customer data together for business users to quickly orchestrate unique frontend experiences that drive business growth without reliance on IT. Business teams are able to reduce implementation timelines with a merchandiser-friendly, no-code visual editor that powers personalized, data-driven experiences resulting in higher conversion rates and lower customer acquisition costs. With Unstack, teams reduce the complexity of building composable solutions with one-click integrations that eliminate custom development work for key friction areas like tracking and analytics, hosted checkout, and on-site personalization.

“Composable Commerce has undeniable benefits, but it also comes with an added complexity that many customers are left to manage on their own,” said Jamus Driscoll, chief executive officer at Elastic Path. “We’re committed to making it easier for brands to confidently embrace Composable Commerce as showcased through our recent release of Integrations Hub, and today with the acquisition of Unstack. Together with Unstack, we can provide customers with a commerce-ready frontend solution, so they can quickly launch unique shopping experiences and have the flexibility to shift as their business requirements evolve.”

Elastic Path is a leading advocate for Composable Commerce and the belief that brands should be empowered to select the best-of-breed vendors that best fit their business. Unstack’s frontend-as-a-service will remain commerce platform agnostic, and will continue to support customers across all commerce platforms. There are currently one-click commerce integrations for both Elastic Path and Shopify.

“Joining the Elastic Path team allows us to further our mission of empowering brands to create remarkable shopping experiences that grow their business faster,” said Grant Deken, chief executive officer at Unstack, who will be joining Elastic Path as vice president of growth. “Together we will continue to build products that give brands total freedom to bring their unique product experiences to life.”

Unstack is a fully hosted frontend-as-a-service product enabling business teams and digital agencies to rapidly design and launch personalized shoppable landing pages and component-based frontends. Additional features include:

30+ one-click integrations : Implement fast with pre-built integrations to leading tools including Elastic Path, Shopify, Klaviyo, Google Analytics, Segment, Salesforce, and Meta.

: Implement fast with pre-built integrations to leading tools including Elastic Path, Shopify, Klaviyo, Google Analytics, Segment, Salesforce, and Meta. No-code visual editing : Business teams are empowered with the freedom to merchandise frontend experiences without reliance on IT.

: Business teams are empowered with the freedom to merchandise frontend experiences without reliance on IT. Personalized product experiences : Drive conversion by leveraging first- and third-party data to create highly personalized experiences for shoppers.

: Drive conversion by leveraging first- and third-party data to create highly personalized experiences for shoppers. A/B testing : Maximize your conversion rates with A/B testing.

: Maximize your conversion rates with A/B testing. Revenue analytics: Inform your strategy and increase your spend efficiency in real time with insight into which sources, keywords, experiences, and campaigns are driving the most profitable outcomes.

About Elastic Path

Elastic Path is the company powering mission-critical digital commerce for the world’s leading brands, such as Intuit, Pella, Deckers Brands, T-Mobile, and over 250 other leading brands. As relentless innovators, Elastic Path pioneered the Headless Commerce space in 2011 and spearheaded Composable Commerce in 2020. Elastic Path provides industry-leading headless commerce solutions for digitally-driven brands to rapidly build, deploy, and continuously optimize highly differentiated commerce experiences. Elastic Path is a global company with offices in Boston, Newcastle, Reading, Toronto, and Vancouver. Learn more at www.elasticpath.com

About Unstack

Unstack is a leading website, landing page, and storefront development platform empowering eCommerce brands to rapidly create and manage high-performance, personalized, composed commerce experiences. The platform is a no-code visual editor, integrations manager, and Frontend-as-a-Service (FaaS) that helps business teams and developers drastically reduce the time it takes to execute on their content, commerce, and marketing goals while increasing team agility, insights, and ROI. Learn more at https://www.unstack.com/.

