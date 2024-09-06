Home Business Wire Elastic Joins the Content Authenticity Initiative to Combat Digital Misinformation
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, announced it has joined the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI). Through its participation, Elastic will help combat digital misinformation, and promote transparency and authenticity across AI-generated content.


In today’s digital wild west, content authenticity is essential,” said Carolyn Herzog, chief legal officer at Elastic. “By joining the Content Authenticity Initiative, we’re not just talking the talk – we’re building a more trustworthy online ecosystem that gives users the tools they need to separate fact from fiction.”

Since its founding by Adobe in 2019, the CAI has amassed a coalition of over 2,000 major media and technology companies. By joining this group, Elastic is leveraging its expertise in cutting-edge search and large-scale data analysis capabilities to tackle the growing challenge of misinformation.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, enables everyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic’s solutions for search, observability and security are built on the Elastic Search AI Platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

