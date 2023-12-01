Elastic Completes Acquisition of Opster

Companies join forces to help users take charge of their search operations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch®, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Opster, the creators of AutoOps and other tools used to help users get more out of their Elastic deployments.





“ I’m excited to welcome Ziv Segal and the Opster team as we continue our journey to make search better,” said Ken Exner, chief product officer, Elastic. “ Joining forces will open up opportunities initially through AutoOps, which helps Elastic users detect and remediate issues, and as we look to apply Opster’s set of operational tools to future innovations.”

For more information about Elastic and Opster, read the blog.

About Elastic:

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. Elastic understands it’s the answers, not just the data. The Elasticsearch platform enables anyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic delivers complete, cloud-based, AI-powered solutions for enterprise security, observability and search built on the Elasticsearch platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein regarding the acquisition of Opster and the integration of and plans for its products and features are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including, but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to successful integration of Opster’s products into our offerings. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023 and other subsequent reports filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic’s website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

