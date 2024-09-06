Elastic Accelerates Logs Onboarding with Automatic Import Powered by Search AI

Migrate legacy logs to AI-driven log analytics in record time by automating custom data integrations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, announced that its Automatic Import feature now accelerates the migration of custom data sources from legacy logs solutions to AI-driven log analytics. The new feature automates the migration in less than ten minutes.





“ SRE teams are managing the explosion of applications and associated telemetry data. Collecting data and extracting insights from it starts with leveraging prebuilt data integrations,” said Abhishek Singh, general manager of Observability, Elastic. “ Building integrations with custom connectors is a manual process that slows down data collection and issue analysis and negatively impacts the customer experience. Automatic Import addresses these challenges in less than 10 minutes by utilizing LLMs to automate the process.”

Alongside Automatic Import, Elastic Express Migration, an incentive program designed to overcome migration inertia from existing deployments and contracts, provides a faster adoption path for observability users looking to migrate their logging and application performance monitoring (APM) use cases to Elastic Observability.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, enables everyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic’s solutions for search, observability and security are built on the Elastic Search AI Platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

