Elastacloud appoints new Chief Agility Officer

Elastacloud appoints Andy Murthar as CAO

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastacloud Ltd, a cloud consultancy, announced the new appointment of Andy Murthar as Chief Agility Officer, effective immediately.

Andy’s expertise will aid the continued growth of Elastacloud that will optimise the delivery of new disruptive solutions to its customers, whilst continuing to be a leader in implementing agile practices which dispel organisational silos.

Andy’s experience stems from years in lean manufacturing, in roles ranging from Quality Manager to Programme Manager. Following his time there, he used his knowledge and skills within software development, as Scrum Master, Agile Coach and Leadership Coach and has been involved in many successful product deliveries and Agile transitions across several industry sectors in his extensive career, culminating in joining Elastacloud in 2021 as the Head of Agile Delivery.

“I am really excited to become Chief Agility Officer and look forward to using my experience to help grow the organisation to even greater success, ensuring it continues to rapidly adapt and generate high-value solutions for its customers in today’s challenging business landscape.”

About Elastacloud

Elastacloud is an expert consultancy specialising in cloud-native solutions. Passionately delivering true intelligence to businesses data. We are leaders across Data Engineering, Azure Architecture, Data Science, Business Intelligence, IoT, Security, Sustainability & Data Governance.

Founded in 2011 with global reach and offices based in UK, Brazil, Spain, & India we provide an unparalleled experience across various industries as Microsoft Gold Partners.

