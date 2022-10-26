Elastacloud appoints first Chief Technology Officer

Elastacloud appoints Manimaran Manivannan as CTO

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastacloud Ltd, a cloud technology consultancy, announced the appointment of Manimaran Manivannan as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

Manimaran will lead the Customer Projects Delivery Team with the Chapter Leads for Data Engineering – Amanda Fernandez; Data Science – Andrew Booth; Value Creation – Elisabetta Pisu; Business Intelligence – Mervyn Amos; Power Platform – Darren Page; Dynamics – Diego Eick Moreira; and Operations and Automation – Nick Herbert. Additionally, Mani’s expertise will help drive the development & innovation of Elastacloud’s IT support function, led by Devi Priya Mohan.

Manimaran Manivannan is a seasoned technologist and a software engineer with over 20 years of experience in various industries. He joined Elastacloud in 2018 as a Cloud Solution Architect and has been pivotal in Modern Data Warehouse solutions within enterprises, with a special focus on digital security. Along with Elastacloud’s growth, Mani’s been instrumental in launching Elastacloud India offices and establishing the company’s IT support function.

“During the past 5 years, I’ve seen first-hand the amazing impact Elastacloud has on our customers and the larger technical community. I’m grateful to be given the responsibility of leading the new office as CTO, guiding our Chapter Leads and IT in achieving Elastacloud’s vision in our phase of hyper-growth”

About Elastacloud

Elastacloud is an expert consultancy specialising in cloud-native solutions. Passionately delivering true intelligence to businesses data. We are leaders across Data Engineering, Azure Architecture, Data Science, Business Intelligence, IoT, Security, Sustainability & Data Governance.

Founded in 2011 with global reach and offices based in UK, Brazil, Spain, & India we provide an unparalleled experience across various industries as Microsoft Solutions & Databricks Partners.

