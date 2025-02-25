Elan Credit Card App Celebrated in App Store Ratings

Redesigned app reaches 4.8 rating with 90,000+ user reviews

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ratings are in. The redesigned Elan Credit Card app has reached an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars with more than 90,000 user reviews that note the robust functionality, ease of navigation and modern look.

The upgraded app launched in July 2024 with more than 100 card management features informed from conversations and suggestions from Elan clients. Deeper functionality and continued optimization deliver improved biometric login, a redesigned dashboard, new rewards display, multi-factor authentication and better navigation with quick action menus. Additional enhancements include more detailed transaction information, including mapped purchase location details, clearer payment options including ExtendPay, which allows clients to break payments on certain purchases into installments, plus added controls such as account alerts and card lock or unlock capabilities.

In addition to new features for cardholders, partner financial institutions are highlighted more prominently within the app experience with branding and a customized theme to ensure a more personalized experience for cardmembers.

“We continue to listen to the needs of our partners and invest in products and services that help them grow their credit card programs,” said Jim Poluch, head of Elan Client Marketing. “The latest enhancements to the Elan app help our bank and credit union clients remain competitive with mobile capabilities and technology that today’s cardholders expect.”

The Elan Credit Card App is the mobile solution for Elan Financial Services credit cardholders. The app is one component of Elan’s industry-leading integrated digital capability suite, which includes single sign-on deep link ability from partner financial institutions for experience continuity and 24 APIs in the Elan developer portal.

Elan provides credit card products for consumers and small businesses to more than 1,200 financial partners, including banks and credit unions. Today, one in seven U.S. financial institutions issue their credit cards through Elan.

