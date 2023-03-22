El Paso County School District 49 Selects Connected Intelligence K-12 by PowerSchool to Maximize Data-Driven Decision-Making

Colorado school district operationalizes first fully managed data as a service (DaaS) platform for K-12 education to create a districtwide, integrated data ecosystem with stringent data security, governance, and privacy protocols

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced El Paso County School District 49 in Black Forest, Colorado selected Connected Intelligence K-12 by PowerSchool to support data modernization initiatives districtwide. Through the support of Connected Intelligence K-12, the first fully managed data as a service (DaaS) platform for K-12 education, District 49 has created an integrated data ecosystem with stringent data governance – resulting in improved administrative decision-making capabilities and substantial hardware procurement savings.

“State reporting used to be a challenge for us as we had to manually procure data across our multiple school systems, but implementing Connected Intelligence K-12 removed this burden, making data procurement and management very convenient,” said Matt Barrett, Director of Data and Performance, El Paso County School District 49. “Within 48 hours of our initial kick-off call, Connected Intelligence K-12 was already drawing data across each of our SIS systems including all years of history and all data elements without any constraints. Between the consolidation of our disparate data sources and the quick turnaround of making this data available for immediate use, we’re excited to fully utilize this product in our technology workflows for streamlining data and research requests across the organization.”

Prior to implementing Connected Intelligence K-12, District 49 had difficulty procuring accurate enrollment-related data across its network of charter schools. Along with needing to regularly train new employees on how to properly submit school data, District 49 realized its data procurement operations were becoming a bigger operational inefficiency and sought a turnkey product to mitigate this issue.

Connected Intelligence K-12 by PowerSchool helps school districts remove data silos by making the most efficient, effective use of the massive amounts of data generated across their source systems to maximize student outcomes. Capable of compiling PowerSchool and non-PowerSchool data sources, including student information system (SIS), learning management system (LMS), special education, HR, and finance data, Connected Intelligence K-12 removes the burden of data storage, management, and processing by shifting operations to PowerSchool’s fully managed, secure platform.

Since implementing Connected Intelligence K-12, District 49 has successfully facilitated its data management and governance responsibilities through the real-time datasets procured from across its various schools. Notably, the product has helped District 49 consolidate unstructured data such as PDFs and assessment CSVs through its interface, along with managing over three terabytes of data that has resulted in substantial savings in hardware costs.

Encompassing 133 square miles in the area of Colorado Springs and unincorporated portions in the Falcon area of El Paso County, District 49 is one of Colorado’s fastest growing school districts. District 49 supports over 30,000 students across nine elementary schools, three middle schools, three high schools, one alternative middle and high school, a blended-learning online academy, and several charter schools. The school system also offers early childhood programs, special education inclusion, gifted and talented programs, and vocational career academies, alongside holding a longstanding partnership with Pikes Peak Community College.

