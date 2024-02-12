Ekran System Unveils Powerful Solutions to Elevate Organizations’ NIS2 Compliance

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ekran System, a leader in insider risk management solutions, announces groundbreaking strategies to empower organizations in mastering NIS2 compliance. The NIS2 Directive, the EU’s latest cybersecurity mandate in force since January 16, 2023, demands a robust approach to cybersecurity. Ekran System’s offerings pave the way for organizations to navigate these complexities seamlessly.









Key Highlights:

Comprehensive NIS2 Compliance Guide: Ekran System introduces the Ultimate NIS2 Compliance Guide, providing actionable insights for organizations to effortlessly unravel NIS2 requirements.

Integration with Ekran System: Explore how Ekran System’s insider risk management solutions seamlessly align with NIS2 requirements, offering organizations the opportunity to optimize their compliance journey.

Stay ahead of the ever-changing landscape of compliance standards, especially in the face of escalating cyber threats and the recent updates to the EU’s NIS Directive. Empower your journey towards NIS2 compliance with our in-depth eBook, meticulously crafted to simplify the complexities and equipped with actionable best practices. This guide will help you to:

Comply with NIS2 Requirements

Secure your sensitive data

Enhance your supply chain security

Avoid fines and lawsuits

Ensure prompt incident response

Manage insider threats

If your organization is an essential or important entity, as defined by the Directive, this guide will help you to bridge any gaps between the current state of your cybersecurity and the NIS2 requirements.

NIS2 Directive updates worth attention:

Deadline Looms: The deadline for EU member states to transpose NIS2 into national law is October 17, 2024. Ekran System’s solutions ensure organizations stay ahead of the curve.

Strict Penalties: Non-compliance can result in hefty fines. Essential entities face penalties of up to €10 million or 2% of the total worldwide annual turnover. Important entities could incur fines of at least €7 million or at least 1.4% of the total worldwide annual turnover.

Expanded Coverage: NIS2 extends coverage to 15 sectors, adding 8 more from the original 7 sectors under the NIS directive.

Incident Notification Deadlines: Essential and important entities must notify EU authorities within 24 hours of incident awareness. Ekran System’s swift incident response solutions align with these stringent deadlines.

Ekran System’s Commitment:

Ekran System is dedicated to fortifying organizations against cyber threats, ensuring compliance, and optimizing digital security. The unveiling of the Ultimate NIS2 Compliance Guide and the seamless integration of insider risk management solutions reaffirm Ekran System’s commitment to leading the charge in the insider risk landscape.

