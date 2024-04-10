Ekran System Released Enhanced Employee Monitoring Dashboards for Improved Productivity and Security

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ekran System announces the launch of intuitive dashboards, revolutionizing employee monitoring. These dashboards offer real-time visibility into activity, empowering proactive risk management and productivity enhancement.









Key features of Ekran System’s new dashboards include:

1. Total Active Time vs. Idle Time Dashboard:



This feature distinguishes between active and idle time, enabling businesses to identify inefficient work patterns and areas for productivity improvement. By tracking idle time after 15 minutes of inactivity, Ekran System accurately calculates total active time for each user, facilitating detailed performance analysis over customizable timeframes.

2. Top Applications and Websites Used Dashboard:



Ekran System empowers organizations to gain insights into employee application and website usage, facilitating informed decision-making regarding resource allocation and workflow optimization. By monitoring visited websites and applications, businesses can detect unauthorized activities and ensure compliance with information security policies.

3. User Productivity Report:



With Ekran System’s user productivity dashboard, businesses can easily track individual and team productivity metrics through intuitive charts and customizable filters. This feature allows organizations to identify high vs. low user activity, enabling targeted interventions to enhance overall productivity.

In conclusion, Ekran System’s comprehensive employee monitoring solutions offer unparalleled insights into user behavior while ensuring compliance with industry regulations and security standards. By leveraging the power of Ekran System’s interactive dashboards, businesses can mitigate insider risks and drive operational efficiency without the hassle of manual data analysis.

