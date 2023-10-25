Ekimetrics Named a Leader in Marketing Measurement and Optimization Q3 2023 report by Independent Research Firm

Marketing Measurement and Optimization Q3 2023 report cites Ekimetrics’ combined cutting-edge tools with bold vision and innovation

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ekimetrics, leader in data science and AI-powered solutions, has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Marketing Measurement and Optimization, Q3 2023.





In this report, Forrester ranked the top nine providers of marketing measurement and optimization solutions based on 38 criteria divided into three categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. Ekimetrics received the highest score of 5/5 in 16 criteria, including: Vision; Innovation; Marketing Optimization and Budgeting; Model Operations; Technical Talent; Consulting Talent; Marketing Strategy Consulting; Modeling and Technology Consulting; Global Client Management; and Pricing flexibility and transparency.

Among other things, the Forrester report states that Ekimetrics “provides an expansive service that features its One.Vision platform and an engineering- and data science-led culture“. The report also states that Ekimetrics’ unique vision builds on “creating an intelligent business system by providing marketers with next-generation analytics and helping them build sustainable marketing plans.“

Finally, the Forrester report states that “companies that want a visionary and agile provider with strong engineering chops should shortlist Ekimetrics.“

About Ekimetrics



Ekimetrics is a leader in data science and AI-powered solutions. For over 16 years, we’ve pioneered the use of AI and advanced data science applied to unified marketing measurement, holistic business optimization and broad-ranging sustainability goals.

Our goal: combine high impact with long-term business purpose.

Ekimetrics is one of the world’s largest independent analytics firms with offices on 3 continents, and with more than 400 data experts. Since 2006, we have led more than a thousand data science projects in over 50 countries, generating more than €1bn in profit for our customers.

