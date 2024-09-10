Ekimetrics Appoints Christina Cen as General Manager, China to Lead the Shanghai Office and Support Its Strategic Expansion in the APAC Region

Alongside its Hong Kong office which has been operational since 2015, Ekimetrics furthers its strategic expansion in the APAC region as new Shanghai office will drive growth opportunities in Mainland China and beyond

PARIS & SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ekimetrics, a global leader in data science and AI-powered solutions, announces the appointment of Christina Cen as General Manager of Ekimetrics in China to drive growth and operations in the region. Operational since the beginning of 2024, the Shanghai office opening is part of Ekimetrics’ strategic expansion in APAC, alongside the Hong Kong office that has been operational since 2015.









Christina brings nearly 20 years of experience in business strategy, marketing, sales, and digital transformation. Her extensive background includes roles at leading global professional service firms such as McKinsey, Bain, and Deloitte. She has also led strategy and innovation at McDonald’s and Cargill and served as the APAC Clients & Industries COO at Deloitte Asia-Pacific. Additionally, Christina successfully founded and grew a startup in China’s internet industry to become a market leader. In her new role, Christina Cen will focus on tailoring client strategies to meet the specific and fast-changing needs, trends, and regulations of the China market. She will build and strengthen client relationships to drive growth opportunities and shape key partnerships for market development. Christina will also lead and inspire the Ekimetrics China team, fostering a culture of success and innovation.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the venture of Ekimetrics in China. Since my years as Deloitte APAC Clients & Industries COO, I have witnessed the increasing demand for and the impact of solution-based consultative service and become a firm believer in it,” says Christina Cen, General Manager China, Ekimetrics. “Ekimetrics, as a global leader in data science and AI-powered solutions, can bring significant value to clients when combined with consultative services which I have been working on for the majority part of my career. I wish to leverage my hybrid experience in consulting, in-house and startup to build an ecosystem to enhance our capabilities and offer the best value-creating services to our clients.”

“I am very excited to welcome Christina Cen, as our new China General Manager to lead our expansion in China,” says Olivier Kuziner, Partner and Managing Director, APAC, Ekimetrics. “Christina brings close to 20 years of business strategy, marketing & sales plans, and digital transformation experience, dedicated to consumer & retail, TMT, Financial services and automotive sectors. She will be helping clients achieve high impact with long-term business purposes, thanks to her great understanding of the China market, data ecosystem and expertise in data & AI-enabled solutions with Ekimetrics.”

“The potential for AI and data science-powered solutions in China is immense, and we are excited to have Christina Cen onboard to lead our China market expansion, drive regional growth and better serve our clients,” says Jean-Baptiste Bouzige, CEO of Ekimetrics. “With most of our clients being global brands with multiple offices around the world, the Shanghai office is also paramount in helping accelerate time to value for our clients and prospects, as well as reinforcing Ekimetrics’ local footprint in APAC.”

The establishment of the Shanghai office marks a significant step in Ekimetrics’ plan to accelerate business growth in the APAC region. The company’s ambition is to generate a turnover of over 100 million RMB within the next five years, leveraging its existing footprint in the region with the Hong Kong office serving as Ekimetrics’ APAC hub and its collaborations with other global offices based in Paris, London, and New York.

Ekimetrics’ expansion into China is driven by several key factors. China is one of the largest economies in the world, with immense market potential that requires large-scale AI-enabled transformations. With 30% of Ekimetrics’ APAC revenue already coming from China, the launch of the China operations and appointment of Christina Cen demonstrates Ekimetrics’ commitment to the Chinese market, with the aim to offer better service and increased impact to clients. Furthermore, the opening of the Shanghai office will allow Ekimetrics to effectively meet market demands due to China’s specific digital ecosystems and data regulations.

The new office will focus on key industries such as Consumer & Retail, Financial Services, Technology, and Automotive, which align closely with Christina Cen’s extensive experience. Christina Cen’s appointment will also contribute to enhancing Ekimetrics’ ability to better serve its clients, delivering tailored, high-value solutions based services and helping them navigate the complexities of the Chinese market while achieving their business objectives.

About Ekimetrics

Ekimetrics helps organizations be future proof through transformational AI solutions. We deliver AI products and platforms built to optimize revenue, profit and grow our clients’ AI capabilities in a sustainable way. We specialize in Marketing and Commercial effectiveness, Customer Analytics, Operational excellence, and ESG transformation. Ekimetrics is a global leader in data science and AI-powered solutions, with offices on 3 continents and +500 data & AI experts. Since 2006, we have led more than a thousand MMM and data science projects in over 50 countries, generating more than €1bn in profit for our customers.

