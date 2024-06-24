Home Business Wire EIS Acquires Gerome Technologies, Inc.
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EIS, a leading specialty value-added distributor of electrical and electronic process materials in North America, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Gerome Technologies, Inc. (“Gerome”). Gerome is a supplier and fabricator of molded and composite insulation products for the power generation and electrical industries. This strategic acquisition reinforces EIS’ dedication to providing comprehensive OEM and aftermarket solutions to customers in the power generation market.

With almost 30 years of dedicated service and expertise, Gerome has earned a distinguished reputation for delivering high-quality products and unparalleled customer service. Specializing in insulation for power generation applications, Gerome takes great pride in its industry leading service and responsiveness to timecritical customer needs.

The acquisition of Gerome Technologies strengthens EIS’ leading flexible and rigid insulation portfolio and fabrication capabilities. Gerome seamlessly complements EIS’ existing product line, resulting in a comprehensive resource for utility-scale power generation applications.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Gerome and welcome its talented team to EIS,” said EIS CEO Glenn Pennycook. “Our mutual dedication to excellence and innovation will undoubtedly drive success in meeting the evolving needs of the power generation market.”

