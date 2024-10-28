Home Business Wire EH Group Launches EH-TRACE 250kW Fuel Cell System
Business Wire

EH Group Launches EH-TRACE 250kW Fuel Cell System

di Business Wire

NYON, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cleantech–Decarbonising high power applications has never been easier. Following several years of intense development, EH Group is proud to launch its EH-TRACE M-250kW Fuel Cell System.




A plug & play power solution featuring EH’s advanced stack technology and AI/ML based control system. It offers unrivalled performance, versatility and cost reduction potential – based on our single stack platform EH-87 and single balance of plant. A fully integrated power module, it includes fuel cell system, heat exchanger and DC/DC for ease of implementation.

Modular in design, it can easily be configured for up to 3MW power in a standard 40ft container. Our uniquely simplified FC system architecture delivers a minimum electrical efficiency of >50%.

It has been developed for high power stationary applications such as data-centres, micro-grids and back-up power. Furthermore, it meets the challenging power needs and safety standards of the maritime sector and has already secured Approval In Principle from certification body DNV.

“The launch of EH-TRACE 250kW is a key milestone in the decarbonisation potential of our innovative fuel cell technology. Our team has designed a unique product that genuinely meets the operational requirements of large stationary and marine applications,” says Mardit Matian, EH Group Founder. “This opens up a new set of market opportunities to provide reliable CO2 free power to data centres, marine vessels, transport & logistics hubs, and many more,” added Christopher Brandon, co-Founder.

About EH Group

Established in Switzerland since 2017, EH Group is focused on the design and production of its innovative fuel cell technology. It offers unrivalled power density, greater system efficiency and a unique assembly process that radically reduces costs. It is aimed at the decarbonisation of heavy duty mobility, marine vessels, large stationary power and aviation.

Contacts

info@ehgroup.ch
www.ehgroup.ch

Articoli correlati

Promising Path to Sustainable Development: APO Launches Green Productivity 2.0 at the 65th Workshop Meeting of Heads of NPOs

Business Wire Business Wire -
NADI, Fiji--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#APO--From 23 to 25 October, the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) convened its 65th Workshop Meeting (WSM) of...
Continua a leggere

HCLTech Launches Global Cyber Resilience Study: 81% of Security Leaders Expect Cyberattacks in the Next 12 Months

Business Wire Business Wire -
AI generated attacks drive business leaders to rethink cyber delivery and platform strategies, emphasizing the need for strategic budget...
Continua a leggere

Zilch Expands Securitisation to £150M with Investment from Major Global Credit Funds with Deutsche Bank

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zilch, the fintech payments innovator of the world’s first ad-subsidised payments network (ASPN), today announces the successful expansion...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php