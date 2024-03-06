EH Group Gets ‘Approval In Principle’ from DNV for Its 250kW Marine Fuel Cell System

NYON, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cleantech–EH Group is pleased to announce that its EH Fuel Cell System TRACE-M250, designed for high power and maritime applications, has been assessed by DNV, a leading classification and certification body. This independent review confirms that our fuel cell design meets all the applicable maritime rules, regulations, codes and standards.









Based on EH Group’s unique stack technology, the EH TRACE-M250 module is designed to set new standards for maritime fuel cell system efficiency and safety, in a more compact and lightweight module. The process is already underway for ‘Type Approval’, the procedure by which our product will be fully certified.

“Achieving Approval in Principle is a key milestone for EH Group. It demonstrates our commitment towards standards and norms, and an important step in deploying our cutting edge technology towards the decarbonisation of the marine sector, ” says Mardit Matian, Founder.

“This is an important step in the wider commercialisation of our 250kW fuel cell system, featuring several unique innovations which were approved by DNV. It will also enable us to scale up to meet the high power requirements of the marine sector and to provide turn-key solutions” states Danny Knippen, Certification Engineer & Project Manager.

About EH Group

Established in Switzerland since 2017, EH Group is focused on the design and production of its innovative fuel cell technology. It offers unrivalled power density, greater system efficiency and a unique assembly process that radically reduces costs. It is aimed at the decarbonisation of heavy duty mobility such as marine vessels, off-highway vehicles, trucking and aviation as well as large scale stationary power.

